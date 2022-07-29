Oglala Sue Federal Officials Over Law Enforcement Staffing

www.usnews.com
Jan. 6 rioters who attacked police get most prison time, but majority of those sentenced avoid jail
Legal experts expect more multi-year sentences as rioters accused of more serious crimes head to trial for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
California Court Overturns 3 Deputies' Murder Conviction
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — An appellate court has reversed the murder convictions of the three Northern California deputies convicted in the 2015 jail beating death of a mentally ill inmate after a judge ruled that the primary legal theory prosecutors cited was invalidated by recent changes in state law.
Man Who Posed as DHS Agent Pleads Guilty and Vows to Cooperate in Ongoing Probe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A man who posed as a federal law enforcement agent and lavished gifts on members of the U.S. Secret Service pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiracy and other charges, and agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department's ongoing investigation. Arian "Ari" Taherzadeh, 40, pleaded guilty to conspiracy,...
