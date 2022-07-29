ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Observations from Day 3 of Patriots training camp

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ZPw8_0gxlBlWr00

Takeaways from Day 3 of Patriots training camp: Lots of energy on the field Friday 04:13

FOXBORO -- To borrow a phrase from another local team, the energy shifted a bit for the Patriots at Friday's training camp session. It was thrown into overdrive on a number of occasions.

And it wasn't all sunshine and lollipops either. There was some missed communication and some dropped passes, which are the things you want to get out of the way in training camp.

Here are some of the observations from an energetic and physical practice in Foxboro:

Mac Day

Another solid day from Mac, who was nearly perfect in 7 vs. 7s before he was a little less perfect in 11 vs. 11s.

He did throw his first interception of camp, with Jalen Mills coming down with the pick.

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe also threw a few passes to the defense on Friday.

Jonnu Smith Turns In Play Of The Day

If anyone needs to have a big year it's Jonnu Smith. It sounds like he's off to a solid start in camp, and he turned in a highlight touchdown grab on Friday.

Montgomery Checks In

With James White still on the mend from hip surgery, the Patriots have a big hole to fill on the offense. Ty Montgomery is one of the favorites to get run as the team's pass-catching back, and he had a nice touchdown on Friday.

Returning Punts

Kyle Dugger, Tre Nixon and Marcus Jones all practiced punt returns on Friday. The rookie Jones made a mistake, and he had to pay for it.

Fun And Games

The day ended with Bill Belichick having a little fun with his players by way of a punt return competition. Two players went head to head and had to see how many punts they could field while still holding the balls which they had already caught.

It started with Nixon and Jones, which ended in a tie when both fielded five punts. Then a pair of linemen got involved, with rookie Cole Strange beating out defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell.

Gotta have a little Friday fun at training camp. It's the rules.

Walkie-Talkie Mania

The debate over who will be calling offensive plays rose to a new level this week when Matt Patricia was seen with a walkie-talkie. Joe Judge had the walkie-talkie briefly on Thursday before it ended back in Patricia's hands.

On Friday, Bill Belichick threw out another curveball.

Peppers (who is on PUP) didn't have control over the walkie-talkie for very long, so don't throw him into the OC mix just yet.

What's Next?

The Patriots will practice again on Saturday before getting a day off on Sunday. They'll be back to practice on Monday, when the team will put on pads for the first time in camp.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Bill Belichick's Pick For NFL's 2 Greatest Players Ever

The NFL world loves to debate the league's greatest players of all-time. Who's the best on the offensive side of the ball? Who's the greatest on the defensive side of the ball. Few people, if any, are more qualified to answer those questions than Bill Belichick. The legendary New England...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McVay has message for Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team, but he has at least one interested suitor in Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. McVay made an appearance on NFL Network after the Rams’ Saturday training camp practice. McVay delivered a direct message to Beckham about the three-time Pro Bowler’s future with Los Angeles.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts

Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Tom Brady Explains How He Feels About Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are easily the greatest quarterback and tight end duo of all time. These two were able to win four championships together and you always knew they were going to be dangerous when sharing the field. Whether it be with the New England Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady and Gronk had the juice to destroy opposing defenses at the drop of a hat.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

NFL reveals Dolphins tampered with Tom Brady while he was with Patriots

The NFL has released the findings and discipline from the independent investigation into integrity of the game policy violations involving the Miami Dolphins. Tom Brady's name comes up multiple times in the report. The league found that the Dolphins had impermissible contact with Brady in 2019 and 2020 when he...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun Wade
Person
Devante Parker
Person
Jalen Mills
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Matt Patricia
The Spun

Patriots Appear To Have Finalized Notable Position Shift

The New England Patriots have made a big position shift heading into the 2022 season. Isaiah Wynn appears to be the team's new right tackle after he was replaced at left tackle by Trent Brown. That came after Wynn stayed away from the team during OTAs. When he showed up...
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots stock up, stock down: Barmore showing promise entering Year 2

The Patriots were back at it again in full pads on Tuesday, and they were able to continue to grind away on more early-down situations. The offense hammered its new-look running game. The defense did its best to sniff out early-down play-action attempts. And in between, there were some highly entertaining one-on-one battles both in the trenches and out on the boundary.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football
AthlonSports.com

49ers Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Training Camp

The San Francisco 49ers' defensive line depth took a significant hit during training camp last week. Veteran defensive lineman Maurice Hurst has suffered a season-ending injury. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters over the weekend that Hurst tore his biceps during training camp last week. The injury will end...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins OT Terron Armstead believes that the team’s offensive line will be better heading into the 2022 season. “Just watch the game,” Armstead said, via Palm Beach Post. “Just watch the game. It all starts in practice. It all starts with us putting the work in. We will improve. That’s no doubt about it. I have zero doubts about that.”
NFL
NBC Sports

Perry: Patriots provide first glimpse into 'streamlined' offense

FOXBORO -- Everyone's talking about it. Openly. It's not very Patriots. Not at all. And yet, at the same time, it is. Because while Bill Belichick, myriad offensive assistants and players have acknowledged that the team's scheme is changing on that side of the ball, no one has publicly given up much in the way of clues as to what that change will actually mean.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Belichick has high hopes for largely unknown linebacker

BOSTON -- Kyle Van Noy is gone. So is Jamie Collins. Dont'a Hightower remains unsigned and appears to be halfway to retirement. The Patriots' linebacking corps has obviously undergone a massive change.And while there's been a bit of buzz surrounding the potential of Raekwon McMillan and Mack Wilson, head coach Bill Belichick is feeling a bit optimistic about a much lesser-known linebacker in Jahlani Tavai.ESPN's Mike Reiss caught Belichick's interview on Sirius XM on Monday, and Belichick seemed to have high hopes for Tavai in the Patriots' defense while also expressing confidence in the talent at the linebacker level.Belichick said...
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
67K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy