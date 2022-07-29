ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Lowell store hoping to sell another Mega Millions winning ticket

By Katrina Kincade
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iU7t5_0gxlBjlP00

Lowell store hopes for another lottery winner after selling $294M Mega Millions ticket years ago 01:24

LOWELL -- Powers Wine and Liquor in Lowell is ready for another winner. Lottery players still flock there because, nearly 20 years ago, the store sold the highest winning Mega Millions ticket in Massachusetts history.

"Fifty and 100 those kinds of tickets. They spend $200, $300 at the same time," cashier Eva Islam described to WBZ-TV.

In 2004, Powers Wine and Liquor sold a $294 million winning ticket.

Right now, the Mega Millions jackpot is more than $1 billion. The cash payout on that grand prize would be around $648 million.

Eva said they've been busy selling tickets since the prize hit $800 million.

"I come here every day and I told my sister yesterday she said play so I said I promise I'll play; so I'm here to play," said daily lottery player Judy Ferrell.

The store was renovated last year so a whole section could be dedicated to the lottery. Customers can come and watch the numbers to see if they're a winner.

"The 294 million, that helped us a lot. People know this store is lucky. But it's not just 294 million, we sell a couple -- four or five times -- one million dollars," said Eva.

This is only the third time the jackpot has crossed the one billion dollar threshold in the game's two-decade history.

But Eva believes they're going to get lucky again.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Steps to take if you win big in Mega Millions

CANTON -- The stores are closed, the winning numbers are drawn, and people all across the country are heading to bed hoping for a dream come true in the morning."Why not? You can't win the race unless you're in the race," a customer said. At Cassie's Corner Store in Canton,  jackpots this gigantic bring in double or triple their typical amount of customers. "I love it when it's busy! It's fun," said owner Christine Woodard, happily.So in the highly unlikely chance you win - what next? Experts say take a break. Lay low and stay off social media. Then, find your help. A...
CANTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lowell, MA
Lifestyle
City
Lowell, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
bostonrealestatetimes.com

ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore

BOSTON– The Aubuchon Realty Company, Inc., (ARC, Inc.), a diversified commercial real estate firm that is celebrating its 90th year of operation, completed the $6.6 million acquisition of Dodge Crossing in Beverly, Massachusetts. ARC is aggressively pursuing commercial real estate investments throughout the Eastern United States, with a particular...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#Wbz Tv
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery: $1 million prize, 3 $100,000 prizes won in Massachusetts Thursday

The $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot may be top of lottery players’ minds as it prepares for a Friday night drawing. But it isn’t the only lottery game in town. More than 530 lottery prizes worth $600 or more were won or claimed through the lottery in Massachusetts on Thursday, with winners in Salem, Attleboro, Brockton and Chelmsford walking away with the top prizes.
CBS Boston

Videos show close whale encounters in Boston Harbor

BOSTON -- There were incredible encounters with whales in the Boston Harbor on Monday morning.Joe Fabiano and Paula Brogna of Winthrop captured a great video of a whale breaching. The two were out on the water fishing around 5 a.m. when the whale suddenly jumped out the water.  "We heard a big splash. We looked over but there were no other boats in the area, but the waves were breaking. So, it was kind of strange to be, it was very flat," Fabiano said.  "So then not even a minute later, we noticed a fin come out of the water and he started jumping. So looked like he was chasing all the baitfish.""She wanted to go far away. I wanted to get closer. That's how it goes," Fabiano said.  There was also another whale sighting in the harbor Monday morning, with the whale breaching right next to a boat. It's the latest in several close encounters with whales off the Massachusetts coast. Just last week the Plymouth Harbormaster warned boaters to be aware of the whales after one breached and landed on a boat. 
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

A New Hampshire Woman’s $10 Tip Turned Into a Surprise $50 Bailout

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Even since before the pandemic kicked in at the start of 2020 and the restaurant industry was heavily effected, there had been off-and-on stories of tip generosity from all around New England already. Thankfully now, with the wind seemingly at our backs as far as the pandemic goes and operating at about 98% normalcy, the generosity of Mainers, Granite Staters, and the rest of New Englanders remains alive and well.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
nshoremag.com

11 Things to Do North of Boston This August

August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
ABC6.com

Rhode Island ticket wins $30K in Mega Millions draw

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — After there were no winners in last nights drawing, the Mega Millions has now turned into the Mega Billions. However, someone wasn’t left empty handed. A Rhode Island ticket won $30,000 in last nights drawing. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers, plus the Mega Ball number, which is an automatic $10,000.
LOTTERY
iheart.com

Boston's New England Puerto Rican Festival Wraps Up With Parade, Music

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — New England’s 55th annual Puerto Rican Festival finished up the weekend of celebrations with a parade Sunday afternoon. After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival returns to Boston. Parade-goers gathered on Cedar Street at noon, ending the parade route in Franklin Park where the festivities continued with music and amusement rides.
BOSTON, MA
Alina Andras

5 great Massachusetts steakhouses

What do you usually order when you go out for dinner with your friends or family? If the answer is a good steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 5 amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like. All of these places come highly recommend by both local people and travellers and have outstanding online reviews so there really is no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area and you are craving a good steak. Also, all of these steakhouses are a good option for both a casual meal with some friends or family, but are also a great choice for celebrating a special occasion.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Puerto Rican Parade Winds Through Boston

The 55th annual Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts wrapped up on Sunday with its parade that spans three neighborhoods in Boston, including parts of Jamaica Plain, Roxbury and Dorchester. After the parade, which begins near Jackson Square and ends at Franklin Park, festivities continue at the Playstead Park at Franklin...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
67K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy