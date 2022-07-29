ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Grant recovering after bike accident, team reminds fans to wear a helmet

ABC News
 4 days ago
HollywoodLife

Amy Grant, 61, Hospitalized: Country Singer Suffers Scary Bike Accident In Nashville

Christian and country singer Amy Grant is recovering in a Nashville hospital after suffering a scary bike accident on Wednesday, July 27. The entertainer, who topped the charts in the early 90s with “Baby Baby” and “Good For Me,” was reportedly wearing a helmet when she crashed while cycling with a friend in the Harpeth Hill area of the Tennessee town. Amy was taken to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was treated for “cuts and abrasions,” per News Channel 5.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Vince Gill’s Wife, Amy Grant, Sent To The Hospital After Bike Injury

Amy Grant, the wife of Vince Gill, has been hospitalized after a brutal bike accident in Nashville, which resulted in minor injuries. The pop and contemporary Christian artist, who’s won a number of Grammys and Dove Awards, was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital to be treated for cuts and abrasions, according to Page Six. Grant had been out with a friend cycling, and was wearing a helmet when the accident occurred. This comes after Grant had to go through open-heart surgery […] The post Vince Gill’s Wife, Amy Grant, Sent To The Hospital After Bike Injury first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Popculture

Amy Grant Hospitalized After Concerning Bike Crash

Contemporary Christian artist Amy Grant is recovering after she was hospitalized this week following a scary accident. The musician, 61, was treated for minor injuries at Vanderbilt Medical Center after she was involved in a biking accident Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. local time as Grant,...
NASHVILLE, TN
