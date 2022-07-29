Amy Grant recovering after bike accident, team reminds fans to wear a helmet

Amy Grant, the wife of Vince Gill, has been hospitalized after a brutal bike accident in Nashville, which resulted in minor injuries. The pop and contemporary Christian artist, who’s won a number of Grammys and Dove Awards, was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital to be treated for cuts and abrasions, according to Page Six. Grant had been out with a friend cycling, and was wearing a helmet when the accident occurred. This comes after Grant had to go through open-heart surgery […] The post Vince Gill’s Wife, Amy Grant, Sent To The Hospital After Bike Injury first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

5 DAYS AGO