SEWARD, Neb. – The Concordia University Football program has hopes of making a bigger splash on the national radar in 2022. Following a successful 7-3 campaign in 2021, the Bulldogs picked up three points in the 2022 NAIA Preseason Coaches’ Top 25 Poll (sponsored by FirstDown Playbook) and were listed among teams receiving votes. The first poll of 2022 was unveiled on Monday (Aug. 1) by the NAIA.

SEWARD, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO