Senate Democratic leader faces challenger in reelection bid

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang is joining arms with dozens of former Democrats and Republicans, some of whom hail from the Bush and Reagan administrations, to form a new third political party to appeal to the millions of US voters who increasingly find themselves frustrated by the gridlocked two-party system.The Forward Party announced its entry onto the national stage on Wednesday, as was first reported by Reuters, and will be co-chaired by Christine Todd Whitman, a former Republican governor of New Jersey, and Mr Yang, who left the Democratic party last year to register as an independent and form...

ELECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO