Klamath County, OR

KLAMATH COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS - Major Work for Week of August 1, 2022

 4 days ago
KDRV

DEQ smoke advisory issued for part of Southern Oregon due to McKinney Fire

JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, Ore. -- Oregon is issuing an air quality advisory for Jackson and Klamath Counties through Friday. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today issued an air quality advisory effective Sunday, July 31 through Friday August 5 for Jackson and Klamath Counties due to smoke from the McKinney fire in Siskiyou County, near Yreka, California. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Hwy. 140 Fatality Klamath Co., August 1

On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 2:13 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on State Route 140 near milepost 49. A Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Route 140 when it struck a tow truck operator, who was outside of his tow truck retrieving a vehicle from the side of the highway. The tow truck operator, identified as Spencer Hughes (32) of Klamath Falls, was transported by ambulance but died en route. The investigation is ongoing. OSP was assisted on scene by Rocky Point Fire.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Smokey Days Increased In 2021

The 2021 wildfire season continued a pattern of more acres burned in Oregon creating poor air quality for longer periods of time. These are among the findings in a newly updated report from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. The annual report, Wildfire Smoke Trends and the Air Quality Index,...
OREGON STATE
2022 Bonanza Extravaganza expected to draw a big crowd Saturday

As it declares on the big new billboard placed proudly at the entrance to town, Bonanza is “the little town that does big things.” The board itself, designed by artist Len Wilder, stands as a towering representative of the motto: Measuring in at 8 feet by 20 feet, it's held in place by three telephone poles.
BONANZA, OR

