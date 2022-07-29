KLAMATH COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS - Major Work for Week of August 1, 2022

www.klamathcounty.org
Related
KDRV
DEQ smoke advisory issued for part of Southern Oregon due to McKinney Fire
JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, Ore. -- Oregon is issuing an air quality advisory for Jackson and Klamath Counties through Friday. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today issued an air quality advisory effective Sunday, July 31 through Friday August 5 for Jackson and Klamath Counties due to smoke from the McKinney fire in Siskiyou County, near Yreka, California. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area.
KDRV
Fires burning across Southern Oregon and Northern California: evacuation centers open
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Weed: Weed Community Center located at 161 E. Lincoln Ave. Montague: cat evacuation center located at 200 S. 11th St. Yreka: dog evacuation center located at 2216 E. Oberlin Rd. Yreka: livestock animal evacuation center located at 1712 Fairlane Rd. SOUTHERN OREGON - Ashland: The church of...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 140 Fatality Klamath Co., August 1
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 2:13 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on State Route 140 near milepost 49. A Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Route 140 when it struck a tow truck operator, who was outside of his tow truck retrieving a vehicle from the side of the highway. The tow truck operator, identified as Spencer Hughes (32) of Klamath Falls, was transported by ambulance but died en route. The investigation is ongoing. OSP was assisted on scene by Rocky Point Fire.
KTVL
Ashland deploys Red Flag warning ahead of weekend thunderstorms, firefighters prepare
Southern Oregon — Extra resources are in Southern Oregon to handle any potential lightning-caused fires, from the buttressing of Klamath County forces by Lane County firefighters, to the Northwest Oregon Strike Team supporting the Southwest district of Oregon Department of Forestry. Amid triple-digit temperatures and the hottest days of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVZ
Three Oregon firefighting task forces head south to help protect N. Calif. communities from the McKinney Fire
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal mobilized three structural task forces Sunday at the request of California to head south and help battle the fast-growing McKinney Fire, which has burned more than 50,000 acres near Klamath, Calif., and has prompted evacuations, including areas of Yreka.
iheart.com
Smokey Days Increased In 2021
The 2021 wildfire season continued a pattern of more acres burned in Oregon creating poor air quality for longer periods of time. These are among the findings in a newly updated report from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. The annual report, Wildfire Smoke Trends and the Air Quality Index,...
Herald and News
2022 Bonanza Extravaganza expected to draw a big crowd Saturday
As it declares on the big new billboard placed proudly at the entrance to town, Bonanza is “the little town that does big things.” The board itself, designed by artist Len Wilder, stands as a towering representative of the motto: Measuring in at 8 feet by 20 feet, it's held in place by three telephone poles.
Three people killed, seven seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 97 south of Chemult
CHEMULT, Ore. (KTVZ) – Three people were killed and seven others seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 97 south of Chemult late Saturday afternoon, Oregon State Police said Sunday. OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded around 4:15 p.m. to the crash near milepost 230, south of...
Comments / 0