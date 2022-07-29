Chicago Add 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Mississippi has had a conservative super-majority for about a decade. What do we have to show for it?. To be fair, income taxes have been cut. Last year saw a universal occupational licensing law, making it easier for people to move to our state. Mississippi passed a law to combat Critical Race Theory. Nor should we forget that our state managed to avoid the sort of draconian lockdowns we saw elsewhere.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO