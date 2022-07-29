ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Chicago Add 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

By Brad Bershad
zumic.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
zumic.com

Comments / 0

Related
magnoliareporter.com

Northeast Arkansas retiree wins $2 million Mega Millions consolation prize

Judy Dudley from Lake City claimed her $2 million on Monday morning at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock. She purchased the winning ticket at the Kum & Go, 4810 E. Highland in Jonesboro. She was one of six people in the United States to win $2 million in Friday night's drawing. She becomes the 89th person to win $1 million or more from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery since it started in 2009.
JONESBORO, AR
WLOX

Lyons, Moulds inducted into Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday night, eight people were inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. Two of those inductees call South Mississippi home. Shuckers ambassador and Biloxi native Barry Lyons was inducted for his 10-year MLB career that saw him play for teams such as the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angels (now known as the Los Angeles Angels) and the Chicago White Sox.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
fayettevilleflyer.com

Northwest Arkansas becoming more diverse, report shows

Northwest Arkansas' racial and ethnic minorities are expected to grow to nearly one-third of the region's population by 2026, according to a report released by the nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council. The numbers show an increase in diversity from three decades ago when the region's population was 95% white. The report...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOK-TV

Ochsner Rush Health merger now official

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rush Health Systems has officially merged with Ochsner Health, becoming Ochsner Rush Health. The Monday announcement is a conclusion of the process that began with a letter of intent to merge in June 2021. The health provider said work has already begun to expand access to patients in East Mississippi and West Alabama.
MERIDIAN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Center Square

Op-Ed: What we are doing to improve leadership in Mississippi

Mississippi has had a conservative super-majority for about a decade. What do we have to show for it?. To be fair, income taxes have been cut. Last year saw a universal occupational licensing law, making it easier for people to move to our state. Mississippi passed a law to combat Critical Race Theory. Nor should we forget that our state managed to avoid the sort of draconian lockdowns we saw elsewhere.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi community college plans to build new performing arts center, athletic arena — needs monetary pledge from local leaders to help

A Mississippi community college is looking to build a new performing arts center and athletic arena and asks local leaders to make a monetary pledge to help make it happen. Officials at Copiah-Lincoln Community College are asking Lincoln County to pledge $400,00 to help build a new performing arts center and athletic arena on the Wesson campus.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More rain likely Sunday

TONIGHT: Shower and thunderstorm chances will slowly taper off overnight. Temperatures will cool off into the mid to lower 70s overnight. TOMORROW: More rain chances return on Sunday. There will be dry time, but showers and storms will linger on and off throughout the day. Temperatures will stay on the milder side with highs in the mid-80s.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Outside

Fall Closures at Lake Ouachita

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District will temporarily close the following recreation areas at Lake Ouachita, Arkansas, for routine maintenance and repairs during the fall/winter season:. Brady Mountain Area A (Campsites 66-77) will close on September 5, and the Corps Boat Ramp, Pavilion, and overflow parking will...
POLITICS
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rainy weekend ahead

TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off into the mid to lower 70s overnight. Rain chances will slowly start to taper off into the overnight hours. TOMORROW: Rain chances will start to increase again tomorrow morning after sunrise. Showers and thunderstorms are likely through the day on Saturday as temperatures stay in the mid-80s. A few stronger thunderstorms are possible, however widespread severe weather is not expected.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy