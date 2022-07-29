Chicago Add 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

zumic.com
talkbusiness.net
Missouri’s Club Car Wash reaches Arkansas after acquiring Speedy Splash Carwash
Missouri-based Club Car Wash announced Monday (Aug. 1) its entrance into the Arkansas market through the acquisition of Speedy Splash Carwash. Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal includes 10 locations in Northwest Arkansas and one in Oklahoma. Club Car Wash’s express carwash portfolio now has 101 locations in Missouri,...
magnoliareporter.com
Northeast Arkansas retiree wins $2 million Mega Millions consolation prize
Judy Dudley from Lake City claimed her $2 million on Monday morning at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock. She purchased the winning ticket at the Kum & Go, 4810 E. Highland in Jonesboro. She was one of six people in the United States to win $2 million in Friday night's drawing. She becomes the 89th person to win $1 million or more from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery since it started in 2009.
A Mississippi man returns to Little Rock to retrace steps that were life changing
Jim Robertson returns to Little Rock after 62 years to retrace the life-changing steps he took after becoming blind.
WLOX
Lyons, Moulds inducted into Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday night, eight people were inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. Two of those inductees call South Mississippi home. Shuckers ambassador and Biloxi native Barry Lyons was inducted for his 10-year MLB career that saw him play for teams such as the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angels (now known as the Los Angeles Angels) and the Chicago White Sox.
Arkansan wins $2 million in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing
One lucky Arkansan is $2 million wealthier after beating the odds in the $1.28 billion Mega Millions drawing Friday night.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Northwest Arkansas becoming more diverse, report shows
Northwest Arkansas' racial and ethnic minorities are expected to grow to nearly one-third of the region's population by 2026, according to a report released by the nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council. The numbers show an increase in diversity from three decades ago when the region's population was 95% white. The report...
Arkansas off-road company and owner sued by Attorney General
The Arkansas Attorney General has filed a suit against a Lakeview truck parts company.
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
wcbi.com
Nurse practitioner juggles family, work and ‘Dancing Like the Stars’
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Local personalities from across North Mississippi are showing off their ballroom dancing skills as part of an annual event that helps kids across the area. For more than two months now, Megan Cherry has been coming from her job as a nurse practitioner in Pontotoc...
WTOK-TV
Ochsner Rush Health merger now official
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rush Health Systems has officially merged with Ochsner Health, becoming Ochsner Rush Health. The Monday announcement is a conclusion of the process that began with a letter of intent to merge in June 2021. The health provider said work has already begun to expand access to patients in East Mississippi and West Alabama.
Longest Standing Highway Commissioner in Arkansas dies
Springdale native, Bobby Hopper, died Friday night at age 89.
WLBT
Councilman Stokes wants to sue state of Mississippi over its ‘Hot Pursuit’ law
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman says he wants to sue the state of Mississippi. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants to file a federal lawsuit over the state’s “Hot Pursuit” law. That law makes it legal for police officers to pursue suspected criminals across jurisdictions.
Op-Ed: What we are doing to improve leadership in Mississippi
Mississippi has had a conservative super-majority for about a decade. What do we have to show for it?. To be fair, income taxes have been cut. Last year saw a universal occupational licensing law, making it easier for people to move to our state. Mississippi passed a law to combat Critical Race Theory. Nor should we forget that our state managed to avoid the sort of draconian lockdowns we saw elsewhere.
Mississippi community college plans to build new performing arts center, athletic arena — needs monetary pledge from local leaders to help
A Mississippi community college is looking to build a new performing arts center and athletic arena and asks local leaders to make a monetary pledge to help make it happen. Officials at Copiah-Lincoln Community College are asking Lincoln County to pledge $400,00 to help build a new performing arts center and athletic arena on the Wesson campus.
wgno.com
Arkansas man arrested after threatening to do mass shooting at Louisiana and Mississippi high schools
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, July 24, 2022, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Vidalia Police Department and was made aware of a threat of a mass shooting against Natchez and Vidalia High Schools. Authorities were able to identify and locate the alleged caller that made the threat in Hot Springs, Ark.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More rain likely Sunday
TONIGHT: Shower and thunderstorm chances will slowly taper off overnight. Temperatures will cool off into the mid to lower 70s overnight. TOMORROW: More rain chances return on Sunday. There will be dry time, but showers and storms will linger on and off throughout the day. Temperatures will stay on the milder side with highs in the mid-80s.
Fall Closures at Lake Ouachita
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District will temporarily close the following recreation areas at Lake Ouachita, Arkansas, for routine maintenance and repairs during the fall/winter season:. Brady Mountain Area A (Campsites 66-77) will close on September 5, and the Corps Boat Ramp, Pavilion, and overflow parking will...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rainy weekend ahead
TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off into the mid to lower 70s overnight. Rain chances will slowly start to taper off into the overnight hours. TOMORROW: Rain chances will start to increase again tomorrow morning after sunrise. Showers and thunderstorms are likely through the day on Saturday as temperatures stay in the mid-80s. A few stronger thunderstorms are possible, however widespread severe weather is not expected.
Reports: Mississippi high school football player dies at practice; high heat may have been factor
A Mississippi teenager died Monday during his high school football team’s practice, online news sources reported. The player, a member of the Brandon High School football team, was identified by WLBT-TV as Phillip Laster Jr., 17. Online news sources said the Rankin County coroner confirmed the death and said...
5newsonline.com
Report: Northwest Arkansas population nearly 25% diverse
According to a report, NWA population was only 5% diverse in 1990. It's now almost 25% and growing.
