ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Biden nominates lawyer who represented Mississippi abortion clinic at Supreme Court in Dobbs case for federal judgeship

News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Op-Ed: What we are doing to improve leadership in Mississippi

Mississippi has had a conservative super-majority for about a decade. What do we have to show for it?. To be fair, income taxes have been cut. Last year saw a universal occupational licensing law, making it easier for people to move to our state. Mississippi passed a law to combat Critical Race Theory. Nor should we forget that our state managed to avoid the sort of draconian lockdowns we saw elsewhere.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy