Arts Outreach summer youth theater presents 'Grease' at Kalyra Winery | Elle Arvesen

A farewell bouquet of roses to Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Timothy Staffel, who retired last weekend after a lifetime of service to the community. Prior to entering the field of law, Staffel, who earned his bachelor's degree in journalism and political science, was a sportswriter for the Lompoc Record, sister paper to the Santa Maria Times. He went on to study law, run Moomau & Staffel Law Firm, and was elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, where he served two terms as the 4th District supervisor beginning in 1992.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO