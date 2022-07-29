Arts Outreach summer youth theater presents 'Grease' at Kalyra Winery | Elle Arvesen

syvnews.com
Traditional Buddhist celebration returns to Santa Maria after pandemic hiatus
The Obon Festival sponsored by the Guadalupe Buddhist Church is usually held the last Sunday of July, although the date may vary. Workshops are held in advance to teach people the Bon Odori dance so they can join in at the close of the festival. For information as the 2023...
NatureTrack docents honored during 11th annual appreciation day at Cachuma Lake
NatureTrack docents recently gathered at Cachuma Lake as part of the nonprofit's 11th annual docent appreciation day that involved cruisin' and rockin.'. Approximately 50 docents attended the daytime event on June 9 and were treated to lunch from El Rancho Market and live music by guitarist/singer Pam Fisher — also a NatureTrack docent "who provided some rocking good tunes to sing along with on the ride," a spokeswoman for the organization said.
Solvang library hosting weekly activities through August
The Solvang Library will host community activities through August that include weekly storytimes, a book club for kids and a support group. Starting Aug. 1, outdoor storytime for babies, toddlers and preschoolers will be held at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday under the sycamore tree on the front lawn of the Solvang Library.
The wonderful charities from our wine community | Kathy Marcks Hardesty
I’ve often heard people complain about the wine industry, the type of people that don’t know much about the business. They lament the wineries are using up all of our precious water. They aren’t, however, as grapevines don’t require as much water as fruit, citrus and flowers.
Roses & Raspberries: Roses to retirees, a bike donor and construction projects
A farewell bouquet of roses to Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Timothy Staffel, who retired last weekend after a lifetime of service to the community. Prior to entering the field of law, Staffel, who earned his bachelor's degree in journalism and political science, was a sportswriter for the Lompoc Record, sister paper to the Santa Maria Times. He went on to study law, run Moomau & Staffel Law Firm, and was elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, where he served two terms as the 4th District supervisor beginning in 1992.
Cal Poly Football: Mustangs open fall camp on Wednesday
Fall Camp opens Wednesday morning as the Cal Poly football team begins preparations for the start of the 2022 season just four weeks away. Nearly 110 players will put their helmets on for the first time since Spring Camp ended March 31. All practices will begin at 9 a.m. at Doerr Family Field with the exception of a pair of scrimmages planned for Aug. 17 and 24 on the new artificial turf at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
