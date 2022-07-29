Child Neglect and a Serial Burglar in Neshoba County

www.kicks96news.com
breezynews.com
A Prowler in Kosciusko and a BOLO from Winston County
At 12:03am Monday morning, KPD responded to call for a prowler on Peachtree Street. Caller says an unidentified person opened their back door and then left in a hurry with their dogs in pursuit. After a short area search, a person of interest was detained. At 1:00am, officers responded to...
kicks96news.com
Grand Larceny, Aggravated Assault, and Armed Robbery in Attala and Leake
JACKIE BEECHAMP, 31, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, ACSO. Bond $10,000. TALINA G BOYD, 18, of Carthage, False ID, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500. KENDRICK R CARTER, 39, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, KPD....
wcbi.com
Winston County Sherriff Office is still looking for answers to homicide case
WINSTON CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A Sunday night shooting left one person dead in Winston County.. The investigation is still in its early stages, but an arrest has been made.. Around 9:30 Sunday night, several shots were fired at 168 Hill Crest Circle in Louisville. When first responders got...
WTOK-TV
Deputies search for armed robbery suspects
LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County investigators are searching for multiple suspects involved in an armed robbery Monday morning. It was just after midnight at this gas station in Lauderdale. Authorities said four people wearing masks and carrying guns entered the store. “Four black males with masks and hoodies entered...
kicks96news.com
Burglary and Prison Contraband Arrests in Attala and Leake
TEVIN PITCHFORD, 29, of Greenwood, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, ACSO. Bond $5,000 X 2, $5,000, $1,000. ASHLEY RAGSDALE, 26, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $389.75. JOHNTAVIS R RIMMER, 20, of Sallis, Serving...
wcbi.com
Man wanted in Winston County shooting turns himself in
WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a deadly Winston County shooting turns himself in Monday morning. 30-year-old Darius Devonte Johnson was taken into custody at the Louisville police department. Sheriff Jason Pugh says the shooting happened Sunday night on Hillcrest Circle. He believes Johnson...
WTOK-TV
Clinton kidnapping suspect returns to face local charge
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man who was arrested in Meridian after being wanted by Clinton police for kidnapping is now back in Lauderdale County. Jason Patrick Fleming, 37, was arrested July 24 on State Boulevard after Clinton police said he took his 15-year-old daughter and came to Meridian. Officials said Fleming had a firearm with him when he was arrested. He is facing a local charge of felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $50,000.
Judge sentences Mississippi woman to 10 years in murder-for-hire plot to kill her now ex-husband
A Pelahatchie woman who pleaded guilty in a murder-for-hire plot to kill her now ex-husband will spend the next 10 years behind bars. Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves sentenced Jessica Leeann Sledge to 120 months in federal prison, followed by three years supervised probation, and fined her $1,000.
WTOK-TV
Three suspects charged in 2020 shooting death
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police say they have been working with federal authorities to make several arrests, including three murder suspects. They say SanMarco Houston, Kendarius Stribling and Kedarius Ruffin are all charged with drive-by shooting and murder in the death of Jahtarreon Fulgham. The shooting took place on...
Meridian man convicted of attempted witness tampering
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Meridian man, who is already serving a sentence for other charges, has been found guilty of two counts of attempted witness tampering on Wednesday, July 27. Daniel Robert was arrested in June 2018 on charges related to a drug trafficking case that spanned multiple states from 2007 to 2009. Robert […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Starkville, MS – Two Cyclists Hospitalized After Being Hit by Driver at Hwy 12 and Aspen Rd
The incident took place at about 9:00 p.m. in the area of Aspen Road and Highway 12. Officers from the Starkville Police Department on the scene said that one patient was med-flighted to a hospital outside of the area. The other was admitted to Oktibbeha County Hospital Regional Medical Center. The current conditions of both riders are unknown.
bobgermanylaw.com
Carthage, MS – Nine-Year-Old Killed in N. Jordan St Four-Wheeler Crash
Deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an accident involving a child at about 7:30 p.m. on North Jordon Street in Carthage. Officials think that the crash happened when the four-wheeler jumped a tiny hill, causing it to flip. The nine-year-old victim died at the...
kicks96news.com
Grand Larceny and a Multitude of Dope Charges in Neshoba County
JOSHUA ANDREWS, 29, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. TERRY ATWOOD, 33, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Felony Pursuit, NCSO. Bond $0, $10,000. TANNER BOLER, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000. CHARLES ELI BOND, 19, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, MHP....
Deputies: 13-year-old shoots girlfriend in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies are investigating after they said a 13-year-old boy shot his 16-year-old girlfriend while filming a video. The shooting happened around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 in the Oak Grove subdivision off of Old Fannin Road. Deputies said the 16-year-old was helping the 13-year-old film a video […]
Officials: Mississippi 13-year-old shoots girlfriend while filming video
A Mississippi 13-year-old reportedly shot his 16-year-old girlfriend while shooting a video that involved gunplay. Rankin County officials say the boy and his girlfriend were making the video in the Oak Grove subdivision off Old Fannin Road with a gun that was reported stolen. The incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday.
WTOK-TV
2 in critical condition after car vs. motorcycle crash on Hwy. 19
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lt. Heather Luebbers of the Meridian Police Department confirmed to News Eleven that the driver and passenger of a motorcycle are in critical condition. Both victims have been airlifted to a hospital in Jackson after a collision with a car on Highway 19 South at the...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford, Grenada Police Departments make arrest for animal cruelty videos, IDA applauds cooperation
In Defense of Animals, the international animal advocacy organization operating Hope Animal Sanctuary in Carroll County, and the Justice for Animals Campaign in Montgomery County, praises the police departments in Grenada and Oxford for their cooperation in the swift arrest of the person who allegedly killed four kittens and posted the graphic “snuff” video on Snapchat.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report July 27, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM to July 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. At 5:09 PM on July 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary...
Officials: One man dead, teen arrested after apparent road rage incident on rural Mississippi highway
One person is dead in what appears to be a road rage incident on a rural Mississippi highway. At approximately 9:30 a.m., witnesses say that shots were fired from a pickup truck traveling north on Highway 25 near the Rankin County/Scott County line. The shots were reportedly fired at another vehicle also traveling north on the same highway.
