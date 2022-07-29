www.capegazette.com
Related
Cape Gazette
JUST SOLD! Charming Coastal Retreat. East of Route 1. Prime Location. Rehoboth. Call: (302) 236-7648. Sold Price: $1,240,000.00
Charming Coastal Retreat! Single level living at its best. Prime location-east of Rt. 1 in the City of Rehoboth, less than 5 blocks to the ocean! Located in the highly desirable in-town neighborhood of Schoolvue. This delightful beach retreat places you within an easy walk to the boardwalk and all of the downtown Rehoboth shops and restaurants, Gordon's Pond state park/beaches, and the Breakwater Junction Bike Trails. This well-situated coastal/contemporary home sits on an oversized 100x100 lot and provides an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. The lot has enough space to install a swimming pool and/or enlarge the house footprint. The possibilities are endless for the fenced rear yard which offers complete privacy. The home currently has 3 bedrooms – one bedroom has a bonus room attached for extra guests or a tv room; 2 full baths, open living/dining room area, hardwood flooring & a full unfinished basement. The home has been renovated with a metal roof, hardiplank siding, new windows, recessed lighting, plus basement waterproofing that has a transferrable warranty. Being sold fully outfitted – ready for immediate enjoyment. Make this your ultimate Rehoboth Beach Retreat today!
outandaboutnow.com
Something’s Brewing in Middletown
Above: Volunteer Brewing Company owners Kevin and Dawn Schatz with their Dead Poets IPA. Photo by Joe Grace. The craft beer scene is coming on strong in this burgeoning community. By Pam George. When Kevin Schatz decided to turn his passion for homebrewing into a profession, he didn’t look far...
Cape Gazette
Milton planners to debate YourSpace application
Milton Planning and Zoning Commission will resume discussion at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a special-use permit for a 123,000-square-foot storage facility proposed on Route 16. The matter was tabled after questions were raised about possible conditions to be attached to the permit. Maryland-based Peak Management is seeking to...
Cape Gazette
Susan Wood Zacharias Calloway, DuPont Co. retiree
Susan Wood Zacharias Calloway, 81, of Laurel, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 31, 2022, at ChristianaCare Hospital in Wilmington. Susan was born March 31, 1941 in Salisbury, Md., to the late Otto Duker Zacharias and Francis Wood Zacharias. She attended Lewes High School. Her first job was as a volunteer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
OCEANFRONT CONDO WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS!
Enjoy Panoramic Views of the Ocean, Beach, and Boardwalk from this direct oceanfront 5th floor Studio in with 2 queen beds in Rehoboth Beach at Edgewater House Condominium. This beautiful condo features an updated tile bath, granite countertops, new stainless-steel appliances, new flooring, fresh paint, new furniture, new sliding doors, hurricane shutters, and offers you the ultimate in location, just walking distance to shopping, restaurants, beach, boardwalk, and everything Rehoboth Beach has to offer. The condo is currently not offered for rent but has great rental potential! A similar unit that has closed recently boasted $92,000 in rental income last year. Edgewater House offers a prime location, pool, secure entrance, surveillance cameras, building WIFI, cable TV, Maintenance program on owners HVAC, off street assigned parking, and an elevator. Call for an appointment today!
Cape Gazette
Farewell to Rehoboth; no e-bikes on trails
Well, it's time to say goodbye to Delaware. Born and raised upstate, Rehoboth was a frequent stop my entire life. My earliest vacation memories are flying a box kite in Dewey and running around with some other kids I met here. I also remember climbing over the destroyed Boardwalk after the ’62 hurricane. And we had family here. My aunt lived on Canal Street behind McQuay’s Market and next door to Roopes Cottages. She ran a bar on First Street in the spot housing the Frogg Pond for so many years.
Cape Gazette
Rodney Edward Hance, loved the water
Rodney Edward Hance, 87, of Lewes, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, July 28, 2022. He was born Aug. 16, 1934, in Mutual, Md., the son of the late James and Hazel (Hutchins) Hance. Rodney was born and raised in Calvert County, growing up on the family's sprawling tobacco...
Cape Gazette
Just Listed - Exquisite Waterfront Home in Edgewater Estates
Exceptionally designed waterfront home on Red Mill Pond! Located on the most desirable street in Edgewater Estates, this home has been fully reconstructed with no detail overlooked. A distinctive design welcomes you with a large paver driveway, professional landscaping, cedar shake and board and batten exterior. The welcoming front porch is complemented by a barrel-vaulted tongue and groove wood ceiling and fan. Upon entry, prepare to be wowed by the striking panoramic views of Red Mill Pond and your private saltwater pool! The open floor plan seamlessly integrates the outdoor water views from every room and offers an abundance of space for entertaining or just simply relaxing. A spacious family room and adjacent lake room with vaulted ceilings, gas burning fireplace and walnut mantel creates the most intimate of settings with abundant natural light. An elegant dining area located centrally in the home with a wood burning stone fireplace is perfect for more formal occasions. The chef's kitchen was strategically designed to capture the water views and offers stainless steel appliances, 6-burner gas cooktop, Pental quartz countertops, medallion cabinetry, premium Thermador appliances including a 48” built-in refrigerator/freezer, under cabinet lighting and a vaulted ceiling dining area. The well-appointed butler’s pantry also offers custom cabinetry, a wine and beverage fridge, sink and granite counter tops. Offering multiple locations to entertain and relax including a large screened porch and side courtyard off the kitchen with a pergola. The master bedroom offers expansive unobstructed water views with direct access to a private deck. An en-suite bathroom offers heated porcelain tile floor, tiled shower with dual showerheads, custom cabinetry and Pental Quartz countertops. Two additional first floor bedrooms are accompanied by an additional well-appointed bathroom. If the interior of the home did not grab your attention, the exterior living spaces are sure to peak your interest. Enjoy the activity on the water next to your personal in-ground pool. The extensive patio is complete with an outdoor fireplace creating the ideal ambiance for dinner parties, while mother nature closes out the evening with amazing sunset views! This is a perfect location for launching your boat, kayak, paddleboard or jet skis. Cool off in the custom enclosed outdoor cedar shower with hot and cold water. The home features many additional high-end finishes throughout such as solid core doors, smart home technology, custom coffered ceilings, engineered walnut hardwood flooring, Maytag Extra Capacity washer and dryer with pedestals, whole house water filter, custom built-in shelving with accent lighting, built-in ceiling Sonos Sound System throughout, and the list goes on! Truly a home like no other and a must see! Every feature has been fully updated and redesigned in 2014, including new electrical, plumbing, roofing, insulation, HVAC, flooring and water heater (tankless Renai). Contact us to receive a full list of improvements and floor plans. A wonderful opportunity for a beautifully updated waterfront home on a lush tree-lined street, just minutes from downtown Lewes and the beaches!
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
Md. beach partially closed after military munitions debris washes ashore: NPS
BERLIN, Md. (7News) — The North Beach swimming area at the Maryland unit of Assateague Island National Seashore is partially closed after the discovery of at least seven pieces of military munitions debris on the beach over the last two weeks, according to the National Park Service. Most of...
WMUR.com
WATCH: Brave beachgoers rescue shark caught in fishing line
OCEAN CITY, Md. (Video Courtesy: Mac Howland) — Brave beachgoers in Ocean City, Maryland, helped to rescue a shark that had a fishing line hook stuck in its mouth. The group pulled the shark out of the water and video shows they worked to free the shark of the hook.
WMDT.com
Sussex Co. Habitat for Humanity redeveloping county neighborhood, new homeownership opportunities
GEORGETOWN, Del. – It may be an empty lot now, but it will soon be the grounds of new housing opportunities in the Kimmeytown neighborhood of Georgetown. “When we work as a team and when we do things together like this we accomplish a lot. So we’re excited about coming back here and see that people will have a decent place to live,” U.S Senator Tom Carper said.
Cape Gazette
DNREC removing weeds from Milton’s Wagamons Pond
In response to the growth of a large amount of aquatic weeds, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has begun removing those weeds with its large algae harvester. Work began the last week of July. The weeds can be seen in patches throughout the pond, but a significant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
Lewes couple bestows donation to assist future pilots
A Lewes couple has bestowed the largest cash donation to the Delaware State University aviation program in its 36-year history. Bob and Karen Fischer said they had no idea at the time that their $100,000 gift was the largest the program had received. A commercial pilot for more than 40...
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much More
If you're grabbing a quick bite to eat on your lunch break or getting food to take to the beach in your cooler, there are plenty of restaurants in Ocean City offering delicious to-go options. Whether you're craving seafood, Chinese, or something in between, here's where you can pick up a tasty to-go meal any day of the week.
capemayvibe.com
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
WMDT.com
BREAKING NEWS | Car crashes into shop in downtown Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – Emergency officials in downtown Seaford are currently on the scene of a shocking crash after a car appeared to have plowed into a local store. The crash occurred late Monday evening sometime between 8 and 9 p.m. in the Nylon Capital Shopping Center in downtown Seaford where a car appeared to have drove straight into the Sewing Center establishment, located at 1022 West Stein Highway.
WBOC
Mega Millions Jackpot over $1 Billion for Second Time
DELMAR, Md. - Perhaps Mega Millions should consider changing its name to "Mega Billions". That's because Friday night's drawing sits at near $1.3 billion dollars - that's right, "billion" with a "b". Mega Millions ticket sales were brisk Friday afternoon at the Corner Market in Delmar, Md. Vell, of Georgetown,...
Cape Gazette
Thompson Island dinner to toast Tröegs lager collab Aug. 3
Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach, part of SoDel Concepts, and Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, Pa., have joined forces to brew Summer Lager. Tröegs owner John Trogner will be the special guest at a four-course beer dinner featuring Summer Lager at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Thompson Island Brewing. Cost is $60 per person. For tickets, go to thompsonislandbrewing.com.
Cape Gazette
UD Osher Lifelong Learning sets Lewes open house Aug. 8
UD’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute invites community members to an open house from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Aug. 8, at Trinity Faith Christian Center, 15516 New Road, Lewes. Visitors can tour OLLI classrooms, meet volunteers and fellow participants, and pick up a program catalog. In-person registration assistance will...
WTOP
Delaware police: Body found along Sussex County road
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Officials say Delaware State Police are investigating after a body was found along a Sussex County road. Police say troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road in the Lincoln area around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police say they found a male subject dead.
Comments / 0