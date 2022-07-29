ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

FlexiSpot Q8 review: A flagship standing desk with wireless charging built-in

By Zac Bowden
Windows Central
Windows Central
 3 days ago

FlexiSpot's newest flagship standing desk is here in the form of the Q8, a big and beautiful electronic standing desk with built-in wired and wireless charging capabilities. It also has an included embedded drawer and cable management rack that is installed on the underside of the desk.

I've reviewed countless FlexiSpot desks at this point, so when they reached out and asked whether I'd like to check out their latest flagship, I couldn't pass up the offer. I've been using the FlexiSpot Q8 for almost four weeks, and this is my review.

Be sure to check out our roundup of best office chairs too!

FlexiSpot Q8: Price and availability

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TMibH_0gxl8GQc00

(Image credit: Future)

The Q8 is available direct from FlexiSpot UK for £700, making it one of the more premium standing desks in FlexiSpot's lineup, but that's because this is the company's flagship product, which features all the bells and whistles.

FlexiSpot US sells a similar desk, albeit in a smaller size and without a wireless charger or an included cable rack for $349.

FlexiSpot Q8: What I like

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2AwM_0gxl8GQc00

(Image credit: Future)

Assembly of the FlexiSpot Q8 is super easy. You might want to find a friend to help you lift it out of the box, but once that's done assembling the desk requires six bolts, a hex key (both included,) and about 10 minutes of your time. Installing the included cable rack takes an additional minute or so.

Managing the cables is easy thanks to the built-in cable management tray and cover for the motor cables. I will say the cable management tray is a little small, especially when you consider how much extra free space there is under the desk once the included tray is installed. Still, you could easily swap the included tray out for a third party one.

The desk's height is adjustable between 60cm and 125cm, and the desk size is 140cm x 70cm, putting it on the larger side of the desktop market.

I absolutely love the design of the FlexiSpot Q8. It ships with a beautiful bamboo desktop and can be configured with either white or black legs. I opted for the black legs, as I think it better compliments the bamboo tabletop. This combination looks great. It's clean, modern, and the wood feels great too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44PQ1A_0gxl8GQc00

(Image credit: Future)

Embedded just under the bamboo wood is a wireless charger, a first for a FlexiSpot desk. This wireless charger is indicated with a sticker that's placed on top of the area where it's located. I wasn't a huge fan of the sticker, so I ended up removing it after a couple of days. It was easy enough to peel away, though a little isopropyl alcohol may help with any residue that may get left over.

Built into the frame where the desk top sits is an embedded drawer that's large enough for accessories, notebooks or scratch books, or a tablet and laptop. It sits flush with the frame, so when it's closed it's not noticeable. It also has a nice soft-close mechanism that ensures you'll never accidently slam it shut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kKml_0gxl8GQc00

(Image credit: Future)

To the right of the embedded drawer is the control panel, which looks clean and minimalist being integrated with the frame. It features a small display that indicates the desk's current height, followed by up and down arrows, then four memory slots that you can configure to specific heights that you wish to get to with the tap of a button. There's also a USB-A and USB-C port on the control panel for wired charging of devices like your phone or headphones.

Underneath the desk is a built-in cable management tray too, which is nice to see on a flagship product like this. Not all standing desks (including ones from FlexiSpot) come with a built-in cable tray. So it's nice to see it here, especially considering the price of the desk.

Overall, this desk looks and feels incredibly premium. Everything about it is well built, and will look stylish in any office space. The dual-motor system for raising and lowering the desk is fast, quiet, and features anti-collision, which will stop the desk from moving if it detects something is in the way.

FlexiSpot Q8: What I don't like

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x4tcK_0gxl8GQc00

(Image credit: Future)

There is only one notable downside to the FlexiSpot Q8, and it's to do with the built-in wireless charger. I love the idea of having an invisible wireless charger built into the desktop, but unfortunately, I've seldom used it as it runs incredibly hot to the point where my iPhone frequently disables its wireless charging function after about 30 minutes on the charging area.

I've never had a wireless charger do this before, so I'm not sure what's different here with the wireless charger built into the FlexiSpot Q8. Perhaps it's to do with having the charger embedded into a tiny, enclosed space under the desk, meaning it's not getting enough airflow to keep it cool. Either way, my iPhone is only able to gain 15% or 20% of power before it turns off its wireless charging capabilities.

This behavior was present with and without the wireless charging sticker present on the desk, so that doesn't make a difference. If you've got a phone or device that doesn't have a built-in shut-off feature for wireless charging once the battery gets too hot, you could end up damaging your battery health if you forget to remove the device from the charging pad.

Other minor downsides include the fact that there's only one size available. I personally love the size of this desk, but those looking for a smaller or deeper desk will have to look elsewhere. The charging solutions will also cut out for a few seconds whenever you raise or lower the desk as it reroutes power. Not a huge issue, but something to keep in mind.

FlexiSpot Q8: Competition

There are many desks of this type out there on the market, most of which are from no-name brands you can find on Amazon. FlexiSpot itself has a similar desk known as the FlexiSpot EW8M , which features a smaller size and is without a built-in wireless charger or cable management rack.

There's also the Daytona Living wireless charging desk, which has three USB-A ports on the front and an integrated wireless charger on the top of the desk. However, there's no USB-C port, unlike the FlexiSpot Q8.

Both of these desks are cheaper than the Q8, but also come with fewer features. If we were going to recommend another desk, the FlexiSpot EW8M is our pick, as it's the closest in experience to the FlexiSpot Q8, just with fewer features and in a smaller size.

Should you buy the FlexiSpot Q8?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05nGCj_0gxl8GQc00

(Image credit: Future)

Who it's for ...

  • Those looking for a high-end adjustable standing desk
  • Those who want wireless and wired charging built into their desk
  • Those who want a large, stylish desk

Who it isn't for ...

  • Those who need a small desk
  • Those who want a glass desktop

I've thoroughly enjoyed my time with the FlexiSpot Q8, and will likely continue to use one as my standing desk of choice in my home office. I love the bamboo finish, the size, and the built-in charging ports. It is a shame that the wireless charger runs hot at times, but outside of that issue, it's a great desk.

Now, it is one of FlexiSpot's more expensive desks, so if you don't need the wireless charger, built-in cable rack, or the large size of the desk itself, you can save yourself a lot of money buy going for the FlexiSpot E8WG, which is pretty much exactly like this but without the features I just mentioned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hKwaB_0gxl8GQc00

FlexiSpot Q8

The FlexiSpot Q8 is the company's flagship standing desk, with a beautiful bamboo finish, large desktop size, built-in wireless and wired charging, and an integrated cable management tray and drawer underneath.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Wipe Your iPad Completely Clean in Just 2 Steps

Getting a new iPad is an exciting time, from comparing specs to unboxing to getting the settings just right. But before you start playing around with all the new features, there is the unavoidable question of what to do with your old iPad. If your iPad is still in working condition, you have several options, like selling it or repurposing it, but before you do anything with your old iPad, you need to erase it and factory-reset it.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Woot's Latest Sale Offers Popular Amazon Devices From as Little as $5

Prime Day may be behind us but Amazon-owned Woot is still running a limited-time sale on a huge selection of Amazon hardware offering popular products from as little as $5. The sale features both brand new and preowned devices in a variety of categories so you can save on smart speakers, streaming sticks, security cameras and more. Better yet, you can save an additional $4 on items in the sale by using coupon code SAVE4.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Lenovo’s Surface Pro alternative is almost $2,000 off today!

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 sits on top of Digital Trends’ list of the best 2-in-1 laptops, so it’s a highly recommended device if you’re torn between laptop deals and tablet deals. However, if you’re looking for a cheaper but similarly powerful alternative, you should check out Lenovo’s offer for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3. It’s yours for just $949 instead of its original price of $2,879, for savings of $1,930. Price cuts like this usually don’t last long, so if you want to buy this Surface Pro alternative at 67% off, you have to hurry in finalizing your purchase.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

6 best washing machines that are affordable and efficient

How lucky we are to have washing machines. These labour-saving appliances have been common in UK homes since the middle of the 20th century. Washing machines may be close to ubiquitous, but many have been kitted out with new features in recent years. Some can be connected to a smartphone to enable remote operation and other advanced features, and many are now equipped with eco settings that limit the energy or water used in each wash. Even more important than newfangled features are a washing machine’s key performance specifications, including its capacity and energy rating. Before you buy a washing...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Charging#Standing Desks#Laptop#The Flexispot Q8#Flexispot Uk#Future Rrb Assembly
Mic

Amazon keeps selling out of these cheap home improvement products with near-perfect reviews

I recently took a look around my small house and realized that I was putting up with some hassles. The closets were hard to navigate because they were disorganized. Finding something in the fridge was a Herculean task that often led straight to getting takeout. Cleaning the floors was so inconvenient that I avoided doing it like the plague. And there were cupboards packed so tightly, opening the door put me at risk of a stuff-avalanche.
LIFESTYLE
makeuseof.com

Does the iPad Have a Flashlight?

The iPad is a powerful device that makes it easy to stay on top of school, work, and even gaming. Such a powerful device like this also means there are other features that come in handy. For example, many iPad models also have a flashlight. If you’re wondering how to...
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

Back-To-School Savings: Amazon’s #1 Selling Laptop Now on Sale for $160

Click here to read the full article. Summer’s not over yet, but the deals for back-to-school are hot. Take, for example, Amazon’s current deal for parents looking to get their kids a laptop for school. For a limited time, the HP Chromebook 14 has a 45% discount attached to it, which makes this top seller on Amazon a worthy consideration. Don’t wait, because this deal won’t last long. Buy: HP Chromebook 14 $159.99 (orig. $289.99) 45% OFF Buy: Shop All HP Back To School Deals on Amazon Check Prices    The HP Back To School Flash Sale The HP Chromebook 14 isn’t the only HP...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Amazon
Engadget

Amazon's Echo drops to $60, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

We saw a number of gadgets go on sale this week as July comes to a close. Both Amazon's Echo smart speaker and the Echo Show 5 have been discounted, with the Echo now down to the same price as it was on Prime Day earlier this month. The Apple TV 4K is nearly $50 off and down to $130, and you can save $300 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro as well. DJI's Action 2 combo pack remains on sale for $279, and if you're on the market for a new smartphone, Amazon will give you a free $50 gift card when you buy the new Google Pixel 6a. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.
ELECTRONICS
Popular Science

Why hasn’t Henry Ford’s ideal power grid become a reality?

Scientists knew about carbon emissions-induced climate change long before global warming and rising seas began to afflict our planet. Alarms were sounded by many, among them industrialist Henry Ford. In a July 1922 essay for Popular Science, “How Power Will Set Men Free,” Henry Ford was already promoting an alternative electric-power vision for America. His advocacy for clean power and an end to coal would tee off a debate that has simmered for more than a hundred years. Some of his power predictions and proposals were not quite on the mark, but his vision is worth assessing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: How to Get a Smart Fire TV for Under $100

Click here to read the full article. Buying a new TV can be exhausting — and expensive. Luckily for you, there are Amazon deals to help you out. And, right now, you can grab a smart HD Insignia TV for just $99.99, on sale from $169.99, saving you a whopping 41%. This 24-inch 720p TV is currently $70 off and packs all the features you’d expect to see in a decent smart TV. There’s Fire TV built-in, allowing you to access Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and any other app you want. Alexa is available too, just in case you want to...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The M1 MacBook Air is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

Our Monday deals post is starting off strong with the M1-equipped MacBook Air, which is currently matching its best price to date at Best Buy. The retailer has discounted both the 256GB and 512GB configurations to $849.99 (normally $999.99) and $1,049.99 (normally $1,299.99), respectively. While it’s beginning to show its age a bit — especially with the recent release of the M2 model — the M1 Air still remains a terrific macOS laptop thanks to its speedy performance and excellent battery life. The 720p webcam is definitely a pain point for the last-gen machine, but at this price, you’ll have difficulty finding a laptop that can match the M1 Air, pound for pound. Read our review.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Bose’s Best-Selling Earbuds Are Now Cheaper Than AirPods

Click here to read the full article. Few audio brands have earned the kind of industry-wide and consumer-wide respect like Bose, and that’s for good reason. The company, which is approaching its 60th anniversary soon, has been at the forefront of both audio engineering and wearable technology for decades, with products that deliver on both sound quality and inspired (read: cool) design. If you know Bose, you’ll know that the brand rarely discounts its products, but we spotted a deal right now that gets you a pair of Bose Sport True Wireless Earbuds marked down to just $149. The new wireless...
NFL
SPY

This Tiny Sensor Can Instantly Transform Your Air Conditioner Into a Smart One

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever dreamed of having a smart air conditioner? It’s the last step for most homes; after all, central HVAC is pretty effective, especially when paired with a smart thermostat. That said, smart window units can be prohibitively expensive, especially if you have one that works fine the way it is. The Sensibo AirQ is a smart air-conditioner controller with a built-in air quality sensor. It can transform your existing AC into a smart one, much like Chromecast transforms a regular TV into a smart one. Plus, it can tell you if the...
ELECTRONICS
Windows Central

Windows Central

117
Followers
891
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy