Greggs is in a blazing row with the Met Police about sausage rolls

BBC
Greggs: Police concern over planned 24-hour Leicester Square store
The Met Police has raised concerns about an increase in crime and disorder if the newly opened Greggs in London's Leicester Square is allowed to stay open throughout the night. Plans have been submitted to keep the flagship bakery open 24-hours a day. The bakery chain has offered to use...
Time Out Global
American cult-favourite burger joint Five Guys is landing in Melbourne
Since moving to Australia from America, one of the things that I miss the most about my homeland is the sheer volume of fast food chains to choose from. Judge me if you want, but fast food is basically a part of our culture – and as a former Washingtonian, the best of the best is Five Guys. And while Sydney did beat us to the punch by opening two stores across the city in the last two years, Melburnians are finally going to get a taste of the cult-favourite burgers and chips.
Time Out Global
The Bakerloo line might be extended all the way to Kent
Travelling to south-east London is supposedly quite the ordeal. North Londoners are convinced that beyond Borough Market is a barren wasteland dotted with Morley’s until you get to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of picturesque riparian Greenwich, when you can take your gasmask off. South Londoners swear that it’s not that bad. They do have the Overground, after all. But smug northerners are going to have one less thing to feel superior about soon, because the Bakerloo tube line might be extended all the way to Kent.
Time Out Global
Stay the night in this converted chapel in the middle of the Welsh countryside
You’ve done the bougie hotels, the rogue Airbnbs, the camping. You’ve done the hostels, complete with man with guitar playing a neverending version of ‘Wonderwall’. Well, dear reader, we might just have something better for you. To mix things up a little, y’know?. How about...
‘Greedy’ glamorous couple who sold cocaine to pay for luxury holidays and designer clothes are jailed
A GREEDY glamour couple earning £60,000-a-year turned to selling cocaine for luxury holidays and designer clothes. Katie Barrington, 29, and Trenae Greenland, 30, made more than £100 on a weekday and £200 on a weekend by dealing the class A drug. The couple, from Newport, South Wales,...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi makes huge announcement for 26,000 staff for second time this year
Aldi is giving around 26,000 store colleagues a second pay increase this year, maintaining its position as the UK’s best-paying supermarket. From September, all hourly paid colleagues within its stores will receive an increase of 40p an hour on their current hourly rate, taking Aldi’s minimum pay rates for Store Assistants to a sector-leading £10.50 an hour nationally and £11.95 for those inside the M25.
Man wakes up after night on sleeper train to find it never left Glasgow
Jim Metcalfe says rail operator said London service was operating yet train stayed in the station all night
Aldi gives second pay rise in year amid high demand for UK workers
Supermarket chain’s move comes as employers face fierece competition for staff after Covid and Brexit
New retail discounts announced to help families at the checkout
Some of the biggest UK retailers will offer new deals to help families struggling with soaring prices over the summer holidays. Businesses agreed to slash some costs as part of the Government’s Help for Households campaign. It comes as the surging cost of living is pushing more and more...
Time Out Global
Dust off the teapots! A huge new venue is opening at the former World Bar building
For 18 glorious years, World Bar in Kings Cross was a den of debauchery, house music, random hook-ups and, for better or worse, boozy teapots. Now, in a glorious act of the party gods, a huge new 900-person capacity venue will take its place. The Kings Cross Pavilion comes from the folks behind neighbouring Potts Point venues Maali and Eros, as well as Double Bay's Sinaloa and Meu Jardim in the CBD.
Students created these giant dog beds for humans and they're a cozy dream come true
Have you ever looked at your dog napping soundly in the middle of the day and secretly wished you could have a dog bed, too? Newer styles of dog beds look like soft and cozy nests that you can sink into like a cloud. Well, dreams do come true. Two...
PETS・
Time Out Global
One in five UK nightclubs have shut since the Covid-19 pandemic began
Everyone has a story about a beloved sticky floor somewhere in the UK. Whether it’s Infernos in London or Sneaky Pete’s in Edinburgh, this country has an impressive array of clubs catering to all genres and moods. But our nightlife scenes have never been in a more precarious state. With noise complaints, rents being hiked up and luxury flats being built where nightclubs once stood, the industry was at risk even before the pandemic.
Hundreds line streets for funeral of veteran BBC presenter Harry Gration after his death aged 71: Cricket legends Sir Geoffrey Boycott and Dickie Bird join mourners as family pay tribute saying 'we are honoured he was part of our lives'
Hundreds lined the streets for the funeral of veteran TV presenter Harry Gration this morning, after the father-of-six died suddenly on June 24, aged 71. Family, colleagues and friends including cricket legends Sir Geoffrey Boycott and Dickie Bird have been paying their respects to the late BBC star, with crowds of mourners gathering outside the front of York Minster in York well before the thanksgiving service was due to start at 11.30am.
Time Out Global
The best Turkish restaurants in Sydney
Whether you're after fragrant and spiced kofta or fluffy tombik bread, Sydney's got it all. With fragrant, rose-scented desserts, warm spiced kofta and smoky grilled skewers of tender meat, Turkish cuisine is far more than just a late-night kebab or a sad tub of hummus at a backyard party. A...
Rishi Sunak vows to slash number of boarded-up shops on UK high streets
Rishi Sunak has vowed to take action to reduce the number of boarded-up shops on Britain’s high streets by the middle of the decade if he wins the Tory leadership contest.The former chancellor, who has struggled to gain momentum in the race to replace Boris Johnson in No 10, said he would remove the hurdles that stand in the way of local authorities quickly seizing and repurposing empty commercial buildings.In an attempt to target antisocial behaviour, Mr Sunak will also pledge to expand police powers in public places, and to double fixed penalty notices for those who graffiti or drop...
Time Out Global
These two UK airports are among the worst in the entire world for delays
Chances are, you’ve heard about (and may well have experienced for yourself) the chaos at UK airports. Flights are being delayed and cancelled all over the shop, and bag losses are at a record high. And now we’ve got the data that proves just how dire the whole situation is.
A TikToker's video of her 96-square-foot micro-apartment in Paris shows how to live in a home smaller than the average parking space
@shump_ a TikToker with 11,000 followers, filmed a tour of her tiny apartment in Paris, where she said she is currently working as an au pair.
Time Out Global
McDonald's Japan is releasing a Doraemon milkshake with ramune flavour
Looking for a delicious way to cool down this summer? McDonald’s Japan is offering a special matsuri-themed Doraemon McShake and pie. These two items will be available nationwide from Friday August 5 – just in time to coincide with the many summer festivals that are making a comeback starting this week.
Tesco Is Encouraging Shoppers To Pay A £2.49 Fee Every Month
Tesco is trying to get customers to save money by paying £2.49 every month to shop with them. With the cost of living crisis taking its hold on the country, millions of households are struggling to make ends meet. In a bid to help reduce people's outgoings, the supermarket...
Requiem Mass to be held for Father Dermott Donnelly, brother of TV star Dec
A Requiem Mass will be held for Father Dermott Donnelly, the brother of TV star Dec.The popular priest, who had recently celebrated 30 years of service in the Catholic church, died earlier this month in hospital after falling seriously ill.After the tragedy, Declan Donnelly said he was “heartbroken”, adding: “We are all beyond devastated.”I am heartbroken to tell you that my darling brother Fr Dermott, @TweeterPriest, sadly passed away this afternoon. We are all beyond devastated. Thank you for your messages of sympathy and support, they are appreciated 🙏 DD— antanddec (@antanddec) July 8, 2022His TV sidekick Ant McPartlin...
