Video Games

Xbox Chaturdays 74: Earnings, acquisitions, and recession worries with Danny Peña

By Miles Dompier
Windows Central
 4 days ago
For Episode 74 of Xbox Chaturdays, we'll be joined once again by Danny Peña of Gamertag Radio and G4. We'll be diving into some 2022 Xbox delays, earnings for Microsoft and PlayStation, whether or not the gaming industry should be concerned regarding the potential recession, our favorite games so far this year, a rumored Black Panther game, the massive launch of MultiVersus , and so much more!

If you're excited about catching up on all the biggest gaming news of the week, tune into Xbox Chaturdays live every Saturday at 12 p.m. ET !

What is Xbox Chaturdays?

Xbox Chaturdays is our weekly Windows Central Gaming podcast. Every Saturday, we sit down with various Xbox developers, enthusiasts, and industry figures to chat about all things Xbox. We designed our show to provide exciting and engaging content for Xbox and PC players, highlighting what we love about gaming. There's always something fun to chat about from the best games on Xbox Game Pass to the titles we can't wait to play.

With Xbox Chaturdays, we've built up a pretty incredible audience of live viewers who consistently keep the show fresh and exciting with questions. Our show promotes community interaction, and we strive to immerse our viewers in the experience. If you haven't caught an episode before, head on over to the Windows Central Gaming YouTube channel to watch past episodes or on all your favorite podcast services including Spotify , iTunes , and Google Podcasts .

