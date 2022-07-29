Homicide investigation underway in East Prairie, Mo.

www.kfvs12.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Man accused of assaulting woman, shooting at her dog arrested in Cape Girardeau
A Scott City man is accused of forcibly raping a female at her home. A mother and son died in a two-vehicle crash in Dexter on Monday morning, August 1. Gov. Beshear: Death toll from Ky. flooding up to 35. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Governor Andy Beshear said the...
kbsi23.com
2 killed in crash in Dexter
DEXTER, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people died in a crash Monday, August 1 in Dexter. Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Business US Highway 60 and Catalpa. The driver of one vehicle, 87-year-old Patsy Tally was taken to Southeast Health hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the Dexter Police Department.
KFVS12
Mother, son die in two-vehicle crash in Dexter
Broadway closure for utility work on Thursday, August 4th. A Heartland organization wants to help some local teenagers bring their small business to life. Beshear updates tornado recovery in Mayfield, Kentucky. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Beshear updates tornado recovery in Mayfield, Kentucky. New bridge over Hubble Creek in Jackson,...
KFVS12
Scott City man accused of raping female at her home
Broadway closure for utility work on Thursday, August 4th. Cape Girardeau man digs up dinosaur bones in Montana. A Heartland organization wants to help some local teenagers bring their small business to life. Beshear updates tornado recovery in Mayfield, Kentucky. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Beshear updates tornado recovery in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau PD identifies attempted kidnapping suspect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police identified an attempted kidnapping suspect. However, the suspect died before formal charges could be filed against him. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 1200 block of South Sprigg Street for a report of an attempted kidnapping on Sunday, June 19.
KFVS12
Hayti Police: Escaped inmate back in custody
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - An escaped inmate wanted by the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office and Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office is back in custody. The Hayti Police Department said in a statement that DeWayne Woods Jr. was taken into custody on the 1600 block of North Oates in Hayti without incident at 8 p.m. on Monday, August 1.
KFVS12
Police: Suspect in Cape Girardeau attempted kidnapping dies before formal charges filed
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police say they identified a suspect in an attempted kidnapping investigation in June; however, the suspect died before he could be formally charged. On Sunday, June 19, police responded to the 1200 block of South Sprigg Street for a report of an attempted kidnapping. The...
KFVS12
Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run near Gordonville
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 25, near Gordonville, on Monday night, August 1. According to to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Gracie E. Tillman, of Jackson, was in the roadway and she was hit by an unknow vehicle around 9:25 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wish989.com
Arrest Warrant Issued for Man Involved in Recent Shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are looking for a suspect involved in a recent shooting. Police responded to the 800 block of North Marion Street regarding a report of shots fired shortly after 5 p.m. on July 24. During the course of the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 36-year-old...
KFVS12
Charleston man facing murder charges for East Prairie shooting
A cat that went missing was returned to its family in Cape Girardeau. Heartland school district offers free internet to families. Delta R-V school district is offering free internet services to families. Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A man from Charleston,...
KFVS12
Scott City man facing rape charge
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of forcibly raping a female at her home. A warrant was issued for Jamie D. Watkins, of Scott City, for first-degree rape with no bond allowed. According to Scott City Police Chief Rick Walter, on Saturday, July 30 a victim reported...
KFVS12
Man wanted in Graves Co. taken into custody in Carlisle Co.; also facing charges in McCracken Co.
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted in Graves County is now in custody and facing more charges out of McCracken County. According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, August 1, 61-year-old Dennis Wilcox, of Mayfield, was found and arrested in Carlisle County by the Kentucky State Police and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Paducah on North 34th Street. On Friday, July 29, detectives searched the apartment...
KFVS12
M2.4 earthquake detected in Ridgely, Tennessee
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded near the Lake-Obion County line Monday night, August 1. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake registered in Obion County, about 3.3 miles southeast of Ridgely, at 10:30 p.m. It had a depth of 1.37 miles. The USGS website...
kbsi23.com
Update: Two women arrested following attempted robbery at Paducah business
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two women are now in custody following an attempted robbery at the Kentucky Oaks Mall. Paducah police say the pair were arrested less than 18 hours after they released information to the public. Latasha Jean Taylor and Marissa L. Hicks were taken into custody by...
KFVS12
Cat returned to family in Cape Girardeau
New Missouri polling reveals opinions on candidates and elected officials. Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide. A man from Charleston, Mo. has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in East Prairie. Heartland school district offers free internet to families. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Delta...
KFVS12
Museum closes in Bollinger County, Mo.
Old Town Cape in Cape Girardeau is offering Youth Entrepreneurship grants to three lucky people who will get their very own booth at the Cape Riverfront Market in September. Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version. Updated: 13 hours...
KFVS12
McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office collecting items for flood relief assistance
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office will collect items for flood relief assistance on August 3. According to the sheriff’s office, they will be collecting items from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the McCracken County Courthouse parking lot. Some of the items needed...
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 8/1
Governor Mike Parson will tour flood damage in the St. Louis-area on Monday, Aug. 1. Man accused of assaulting woman, shooting at her dog arrested in Cape Girardeau. A man is accused of assaulting a woman and shooting at her dog in Cape Girardeau. Suspect in attempted kidnapping dies before...
KFVS12
Kentucky Governor gives update on Mayfield recovery
Broadway closure for utility work on Thursday, August 4th. Beshear updates tornado recovery in Mayfield, Kentucky. New bridge over Hubble Creek in Jackson, Mo. New bridge over Hubble Creek in Jackson, Mo. Abandoned houses cause safety concerns for neighbors. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Residents living in one Cape Girardeau...
Comments / 0