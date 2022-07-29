ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Video Breakdown: New Irish Recruits Dylan Edwards & Blake Purchase

By Kevin Sinclair
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Upshaw decommits from the Gamecocks

South Carolina lost one of its 2023 commitments on Sunday morning. Safety Cameron Upshaw announced on Twitter that he would be backing off of his commitment to the Gamecocks. Upshaw committed to South Carolina on June 12 while he was in town for his official visit. With his decommitment, South Carolina now has two safety commits in its class in three-stars Jalon Kilgore and Zahbari Sandy.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React

The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
Yardbarker

Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team

Timberwolves: "Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Eric Paschall to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Paschall, 6-6, spent last season with the Utah Jazz where he averaged 5.8 points on 48.5% shooting and 1.8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Under Armour#American Football#New Irish#Irish Illustrated#Notre Dame#Usc
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools

One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Interested In Former 1st Round Pick

The Dallas Cowboys could reportedly be adding a notable name to their roster ahead of the preseason. According to reports, the Cowboys are interested in a former NFL Draft first round pick. Takk McKinley, a veteran defensive lineman and former first round pick, recently visited with Dallas. Cowboys defensive coordinator...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 4-Star EDGE Decommits From Nebraska

2023 four-star edge rusher Ashley Williams has decommitted from Nebraska. Williams announced his decision on Twitter. “I would like to thank the University of Nebraska, Coach Scott Frost, and Coach Mickey Joseph for your time and effort during the recruitment process,” Williams wrote. “In light of recent events and lapse in communication, my family and I think it’s best that I decommit and refocus at this time. I want to express my gratitude for every opportunity and give a special shout out to Nebraska fans and Coach Joseph for his relentless efforts.” Williams visited Auburn on July 30. The Tigers now appear to be the favorite to land Williams. 247 Sports Composite ranks Williams as the 37th-best edge rusher in the 2023 class. @_ZHSFootball @CoachBrew1 @CoachJaysmith18 @BHoward_11 @samspiegs @RivalsNick @RivalsCole @adamgorney @RecruitLouisian @JeritRoser @CoachWilliamsII pic.twitter.com/g7Pb4YvYDU — Ashley L. Williams Jr. (@AshleyLWilliam4) July 31, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska transfer listed as the portals most important pass rusher
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit

AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
AUBURN, AL
ClutchPoints

Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend

The South Carolina Gamecocks have undeniably had an impressive two months on the recruiting trail. And their hard work is being reflected in the recruiting rankings. The Gamecocks jumped six spots to no. 26 in the nation for their 2023 recruiting class on Friday. This is in spite of the team seeing three-star safety Cameron […] The post Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Where KU football's 2023 recruiting class stands as August gets going

It's been a good seven days for Lance Leipold, Brian Borland and Jim Panagos, as KU football has landed a pair of defensive tackles in the class of 2023. With Blake Herold and Marcus Calvin on board, KU is up to eight verbal commitments in the class of 2023 as KU's preseason camp begins on Tuesday and recruiting begins to slow down for the month. KU's eight verbal pledges puts the Jayhawks at No. 65 nationally and No. 10 in the Big 12 with roughly four and a half months until National Signing Day.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
356K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy