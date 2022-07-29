Video Breakdown: New Irish Recruits Dylan Edwards & Blake Purchase

247sports.com
Upshaw decommits from the Gamecocks
South Carolina lost one of its 2023 commitments on Sunday morning. Safety Cameron Upshaw announced on Twitter that he would be backing off of his commitment to the Gamecocks. Upshaw committed to South Carolina on June 12 while he was in town for his official visit. With his decommitment, South Carolina now has two safety commits in its class in three-stars Jalon Kilgore and Zahbari Sandy.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Davenport University college football player EyQuan Cobb killed in a senseless act of violence
Last night, a Davenport University football player was killed. The Davenport Panthers head football coach Sparky McEwen tweeted on Saturday evening that junior defensive lineman Eyquan Cobb died just days before he turned 22 years old. His head football coach posted that the Davenport family lost Cobb to a senseless...
The fallout from Anthony Hill's commitment to Texas A&M
The nation’s top linebacker chose the Texas A&M Aggies over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. The loss was the first haymaker landed against Texas in the 2023 recruiting class. Without a doubt, this is the most significant whiff for Texas in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Prior to Hill’s commitment,...
Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React
The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
Alabama trending up for 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV
Five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV shares his thoughts on his second visit to Alabama this year.
Yardbarker
Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team
Timberwolves: "Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Eric Paschall to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Paschall, 6-6, spent last season with the Utah Jazz where he averaged 5.8 points on 48.5% shooting and 1.8...
NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo
Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
Commentary: Dylan Edwards and a painful exit from Kansas State
Dylan Edwards committed to K-State and then broke away when the Derby back's recruitment took a sharp turn.
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools
One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
Cowboys Reportedly Interested In Former 1st Round Pick
The Dallas Cowboys could reportedly be adding a notable name to their roster ahead of the preseason. According to reports, the Cowboys are interested in a former NFL Draft first round pick. Takk McKinley, a veteran defensive lineman and former first round pick, recently visited with Dallas. Cowboys defensive coordinator...
247Sports
Stanford football coach David Shaw says conference realignment will 'self-correct' eventually
College football is changing very quickly, and the latest round of change came when USC and UCLA announced that they were leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. As a result, the Pac-12 is now in a precarious position, but Stanford head coach David Shaw says it will all work out in time.
4-star Defensive Lineman Terrance Green will announce his commitment today
Will the Oregon Ducks secure a very big verbal commitment Monday afternoon? Four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green will make his verbal commitment live on the 247Sports YouTube Page today and the Ducks are in the running. Green will make his announcement at 3 p.m. PT and you can see it...
Late Kick: Ohio State has some 2023 recruiting issues
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate talks about red flags surrounding recruiting in Columbus.
2023 4-Star EDGE Decommits From Nebraska
2023 four-star edge rusher Ashley Williams has decommitted from Nebraska. Williams announced his decision on Twitter. “I would like to thank the University of Nebraska, Coach Scott Frost, and Coach Mickey Joseph for your time and effort during the recruitment process,” Williams wrote. “In light of recent events and lapse in communication, my family and I think it’s best that I decommit and refocus at this time. I want to express my gratitude for every opportunity and give a special shout out to Nebraska fans and Coach Joseph for his relentless efforts.” Williams visited Auburn on July 30. The Tigers now appear to be the favorite to land Williams. 247 Sports Composite ranks Williams as the 37th-best edge rusher in the 2023 class. @_ZHSFootball @CoachBrew1 @CoachJaysmith18 @BHoward_11 @samspiegs @RivalsNick @RivalsCole @adamgorney @RecruitLouisian @JeritRoser @CoachWilliamsII pic.twitter.com/g7Pb4YvYDU — Ashley L. Williams Jr. (@AshleyLWilliam4) July 31, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska transfer listed as the portals most important pass rusher
247Sports
2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit
AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Laura Rutledge Video
Laura Rutledge and the ESPN NFL Live crew got in on a viral trend this week. The tortilla slap challenge. Yes, you read that correctly. "NFL Live takes on the Tortilla Challenge. It’s the sound of the smacks for me," Rutledge wrote. Who came away looking the best?. "Hard...
Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend
The South Carolina Gamecocks have undeniably had an impressive two months on the recruiting trail. And their hard work is being reflected in the recruiting rankings. The Gamecocks jumped six spots to no. 26 in the nation for their 2023 recruiting class on Friday. This is in spite of the team seeing three-star safety Cameron […] The post Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Quarterback Commitment
Ohio State added to its already star-studded 2023 recruiting class. The Buckeyes added four-star quarterback Brock Glenn on Saturday. Glenn chose OSU over the likes of Florida State, LSU, TCU, and Auburn. Glenn is the eighth-best player in his home state (Tennessee) and the No. 17 quarterback recruit in the...
Where KU football's 2023 recruiting class stands as August gets going
It's been a good seven days for Lance Leipold, Brian Borland and Jim Panagos, as KU football has landed a pair of defensive tackles in the class of 2023. With Blake Herold and Marcus Calvin on board, KU is up to eight verbal commitments in the class of 2023 as KU's preseason camp begins on Tuesday and recruiting begins to slow down for the month. KU's eight verbal pledges puts the Jayhawks at No. 65 nationally and No. 10 in the Big 12 with roughly four and a half months until National Signing Day.
247Sports
