Taconeta Offering Last Remaining Choco Tacos In El Paso To Customers

Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
El Paso Coffee Shops That’ll Help You Survive The Morning
Ahh coffee...the fuel that drives most of us in the morning. It's usually the difference between a great day & an awful, "leave me alone" kind of day. Now of course we can always go to a Starbucks, Dutch Bros or Dunkin to get a coffee. But I took to...
Explore a Fun & Interesting Way to Camp Not Far From El Paso
There is a place you can escape city lights and sounds that isn't far from El Paso. If you feel you could use some peace and quiet time alone or with your significant other, there's a perfect spot. If you enjoy camping out in nature, but don't feel up to...
Cool Rock Climbing Spot In West El Paso’s Close to Opening Day
There are some movies you see that will tempt you to try something new. One of those things you might be interested in is rock climbing, which can be intense. Luckily, if you would first like to train yourself to rock climb, there are places you can do so in El Paso.
RSVP August 2 For Popular El Paso Streetcar Ghost Tour This Month
The frightfully fun and popular ghost tours are back in August - here's how to rsvp to get a seat aboard the El Paso Streetcar. Since last year, the El Paso Streetcar has had great success with its family-fun programming providing historical, live entertainment, read and rides, and ghost tours.
Mayor Buys 5,000 UTEP Tickets For City Workers
The UTEP football season opener has just gotten closer to being a sellout. A few days ago, UTEP announced there were fewer than ten thousand tickets left for the August 27th Sun Bowl game against the University of North Texas. Make that “less than 5,000” now. In a...
El Paso Massage Parlor Gets Raided & It Made My Irrational Fear Come to Life
Have you ever gone to a massage parlor and gotten a massage? I have not, and all the reasons why I have not manifested themselves a couple of weeks ago!. According to KFOX, an East El Paso massage parlor was temporarily shut down for "alleged illegal activity". The massage parlor allegedly had multiple violations that included hiring unlicensed massage therapists and evidence that male customers were offered other services, you know, like sexual ones?
KVIA
95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back
EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey. Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally. “El Paso has a...
6 Tributes In Honor Of August 3 Victims & Families Around El Paso
The El Paso community can join in on various tributes to honor the victims and their families of the August 3, 2019, mass shooting. Our community is still healing three years after the horrific shooting at Walmart. In memory of the 23 souls we lost, the City of El Paso and community partners are hosting several tributes in remembrance around the Sun City on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
Cool Canyon Nights Closes Out 2022 Season Thursday with Azucar
We've super-sized Cool Canyon Nights an extra week to give Azucar their due. Monsoonal rains forced the cancellation of their July 7 performance, so we've extended CCN for another Thursday so Azucar can have its night in the spotlight. Fun Times at Cool Canyon Nights. If you like to shake...
El Paso Barber Is Looking To Raise Funds To Create Sensory Friendly Barbershop
Edgar “Scissorhands” Guerrero has been cutting hair for over ten years now, but it wasn’t until last year when he decided to take his hair cutting skills to another level, a level that would offer sensory friendly opportunities for children in need. Edgar’s cousin had asked him...
What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
Trapt Concert at the West Texas Sunshine & Whiskey In El Paso
If you're a Trapt fan and have been waiting for another concert from them get yourselves ready. This music definitely takes me back to my intern days at KLAQ for class credit. I have always been a huge fan of Trapt and even got to cruise with Chris Taylor Brown and his company. Back then I drove a Toyota Scion Tc and having a car seat meant squished guests.
elpasomatters.org
A New Mexico mushroom farmer wants to make good food more sustainable
LA MESA, N.M. — It’s taken about four weeks for these mushrooms to begin fruiting from their sawdust blocks. Cream-colored stems elongate in clusters, punctuated by the brown speckled caps of chestnut mushrooms. On the rack above them, the bluish gray bells of oyster mushrooms fan upward. Another shelf over, the lion’s mane mushrooms grow more voluminous, their shaggy spines clumping together so they look like fluffy white clouds.
Child Crisis Center of El Paso Is In Need of Donations For Food Pantry
School is back in session for many borderland students which means when the kiddos head back home after school they will have a huge appetite!. Well, that is the case for the children staying at the Child Crisis Center of El Paso but the center is facing a challenge when it comes to being able to provide their families with food.
Smart Tips for El Paso Drivers In a School Zone During Traffic
Some parents in El Paso are learning how to get back into the back-to-school groove. One of those lessons we have to learn all over again is how to handle back-to-school traffic. As for me, I had forgotten what it was like to be dealing with back-to-school traffic. This past...
Abandoned Orphanage In El Paso: Is It Really Haunted or Not?
There is an area in far East El Paso some of you were tempted to visit for thrills and chills. Tons of people have heard about the abandoned orphanage that claims it is haunted while others say it isn't. A few years back I had barely learned about the abandoned...
Downtown barber shop owner is getting kids ready for back to school
EL PASO, Texas(KTSM)- A barber shop in downtown El Paso is giving kids an opportunity to boost their confidence for the first day of school and it’s all thanks to Danny Coleman. Coleman grew up in Jackson Mississippi where his mentor Tony had a barber shop of his own. Coleman said he would watch Tony […]
The Scary School Threats In El Paso: Would You Be on Standby?
Usually, on the first day of school, there are all kinds of emotions the parent and child feel. Some kids are excited to return, others nervous, and some are just sad that summer is over. As for my son, he was totally stoked to be back in contact with new...
KVIA
Juárez water utility under pressure to stop raw sewage from entering Rio Grande
Editor's note: This story comes from the El Paso Times as part of the Puente News Collaborative, a group of newsrooms -- including ABC-7, which explores issues with a bi-national perspective. Story by Martha Pskowski. Juárez activists are calling on Mexican authorities to stop the flow of untreated wastewater entering...
Too Early for Halloween? Not for Spirit – Halloween Stores to Open in August in El Paso
Lovers of Halloween décor rejoice; you about to be dropping dollars. Spirit Halloween, the seasonal pop-up where you can buy plastic vampire fangs, sexy pumpkin costumes, and a large assortment of spooky indoor and outdoor decorations, is opening its stores in El Paso in the coming weeks. Their late-summer...
