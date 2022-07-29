Hudson Valley Man Caught Smuggling Aliens Into New York State

wrrv.com
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
NYSP: Impaired HV Woman Flees Police in Mustang, Gets 31 Tickets
A Hudson Valley woman received 31 tickets after allegedly leading New York State Police on a high-speed chase in the region while impaired by drugs. On Monday, August 1, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an Orange County woman driving a Mustang was given 31 tickets following a traffic stop in Orange County.
‘Teacher Of The Year’ Passes Away Unexpected in Hudson Valley, NY
A "well-loved and respected teacher" from the Hudson Valley passed away unexpectedly a few weeks before the start of the new school year. Michael Ambron, 64, of Fishkill passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie from heart failure, according to his obituary.
SO: New York Man Who Threatened To ‘Shoot Up’ Hudson Valley Hospital Released
A New York man accused of trying to shoot up a hospital in the Hudson Valley was "released on his own recognizance." The Ulster County Sheriff's Office states an Ulster County man threatened to "shoot up the hospital." Ulster County, New York Man Threatened To 'Shoot Up' Ellenville Hospital in...
UK Man Driving Wrong Way In Hudson Valley, NY, Seriously Injures 2 Kids
A UK Man was arrested for driving the wrong way in the Hudson Valley and causing a horrific accident that left two children fighting for their lives. On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 12:37 p.m., the Orangetown Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Route 303 and Greenbush Rd in Blauvelt, New York.
Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State
Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
What’s Still Allowed? Burn Bans Back in Hudson Valley
Each year in March, New York State puts burn bans in place to protect areas like the Hudson Valley from wildfires and air pollution. Generally, they end on May 14th, but high temperatures and dry conditions are leading some towns to re-instate the bans. Burn Bans in New York State.
NY county with polio has pitiful 60% vaccination rate; 1,000s may be infected
The vaccine-derived poliovirus that left an unvaccinated US resident with the country's first case of paralytic polio in nearly a decade has been genetically linked to spread in two other countries: the United Kingdom and Israel. Now that it has been detected in the US, health officials fear it has spread to hundreds or even thousands of people in a poorly vaccinated New York county.
Hudson Valley Teen Still Missing From New York, Cops Ask For Help
Police from the Hudson Valley are asking for help as they search for a missing teen from the region. It's been almost four months since 16-year-old Aaliyah Jennings went missing from Dutchess County. Police Search For Missing Teen From Dutchess County, New York. On Friday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police...
New Hunters Must Take A Class In New York
Hunting is something many people in New York state enjoy. Very often it is part of a family tradition. Hunting spots and group trips can often be part of a family tradition handed down from generation to generation. Some families in New York still either own or rent the same hunting cabin year after year.
This is Unbelievably New York’s Most Popular Milkshake
Milk and ice cream. It is a pretty basic formula. Or is it?. I am a New Yorker. It takes a lot to surprise me but I was taken completely off guard when I found out what the most popular milkshake we like to consume is. Maybe I am using the word "we" a little too loosely because I have never heard anyone order this milkshake. I have never even heard of it. Until recently I had no idea it existed.
New York City joins New York in disaster emergency declaration
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is following Governor Hochul’s lead. He declared a disaster emergency for New York State. Adams says 150-thousand are at risk of infection. According to Governor Hochul’s office – more than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are right here in New York.
This Eatery Is Best Pizza Place In New York State, New Report Says
A popular eatery that has been serving thin-crust pizzas for more than 90 years is the best pizzeria in New York State, according to a new ranking from 24/7 Wall St. John's of Bleecker Street, located in lower Manhattan, was ranked the best pizzeria in New York in the website's list of the best pizza places in every state, which was reportedly created based on a variety of ratings, reviews, and lists.
Massive Halloween Candy Shortage Will Happen in New York?
Hershey released a statement late last week that sent candy lovers into a tizzy. The candy company says they will not be able to keep up with demand this Halloween. The CEO of Hershey Michele Buck wrote a release and stated:. We will not be able to fully meet consumer...
Birds Of Prey Event To Be Held In The Hudson Valley New York
The Hudson Valley is home to many birds of prey. Look to the skies on any given day and you will see birds that scour the ground from lofty heights in order to find their next meal. The bald eagle is one bird everyone enjoys catching a glimpse of as...
New York State Man Fights Police Over Package, Police Say There Was No Package
Deliveries being stolen from porches have become such an issue that the accused thieves who do this have even earned their own distinction; porch pirates. The following story doesn't appear to have anything to do with porch pirates, just misplaced rage? One New York state man took it upon himself to investigate a package he felt was delivered to the wrong house on the block, according to a news release.
How Many Of New York State’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?
Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?. New York State is full of exciting attractions that you’ll have to see to believe. These attractions are scattered all over the state. Let's be real, New York is pretty large state. You'll find major cities, amazing scenery, natural landmarks, and so much more. If you truly want to fall in love with New York, explore all the regions of the state to get a genuine appreciation of all it has to offer.
Recognize This Fishkill Location? It Was Once Featured on a Hit TV Show
Over the last few years, we have all witnessed a massive increase in the number of movies and TV shows that have chosen the Hudson Valley to film whatever they are working on. Did you know that in 2012, one TV show was filming in the area before all the others?
New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down New Cannabis Lounge
The owner of a new cannabis lounge in Cheektowaga says he has unfairly been shut down by local authorities, per direction from New York State. The owner posted a letter addressed from the Town of Cheektowaga. The correspondence says that officials with Cheektowaga received guidance from the New York State Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management to close the business. The reason stated in the letter claims that the Rolling 420s Lounge was operating without a legal cannabis permit.
Not Again! “Dangerous” Garbage Truck Overturns on Route 17
Deja vu? Oui. For the second time is as many months, a massive truck hauling garbage has overturned on a major Hudson Valley road, snarling traffic for hours and leading to huge reactions from local drivers who claim these accidents are becoming "weekly occurrences". Overturned Truck on Route 17 in...
