Two NJ Gas Stations Robbed within 15 minutes of Each Other

wpgtalkradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Firefighters Free Severely Injured Driver In NJ Turnpike Pileup
Firefighters extricated the driver of a Lincoln SUV following a chain-reaction crash involving a tractor-trailer on the northbound New Jersey Turnpike in Bergen County. Four victims in all were hospitalized, one of whom was in traumatic arrest, following the pileup shortly before noon Monday near the Emerson Street overpass in Ridgefield Park, responders said.
Special-needs adults van collides with prison van in NJ
WESTAMPTON — Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday morning when a can carrying special-needs passengers collided with a prison van. Westampton Police Chief Stephen Ent said that the Friends for Cyrus van ran a stop sign at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road around 9:35 a.m. It struck the Department of Corrections van. There is also a flashing red and yellow light over the intersection.
Three Captured After Stolen SUV Rams Vehicles In Paramus Pursuit
BREAKING: Three suspects in a stolen SUV rammed multiple vehicles, including a Paramus police car, before officers from neighboring departments helped nab them as they fled, responders said. A female occupant of one of the civilian vehicles had to be hospitalized in the wake of the pursuit and crashes early...
Driver Critical, Two Others Wounded In Clark Crash
One driver was critical and two other victims suffered non life-threatening but serious injuries in a Clark crash over the weekend, authorities said. The crash occurred onMadison Hill Road at Cornell Drive just before 10 p.m., local police said. Both drivers and one passenger were injured, and all were transported...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Out-Of-State Gas Station Owner Nabbed In Bergen With $175,000 In Suspicious Cash: Prosecutor
The owner of a gas station in Virginia was busted with more than $175,000 of suspicious cash after narcotics detectives from the Bergen County prosecutor's office stopped him, authorities said. Sumit Balmukund Pandya, 50, of Richmond was charged with money laundering and sent to the Bergen County Jail following the...
essexnewsdaily.com
Montclair man seriously injured following hit and run in East Orange
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, along with the East Orange Police Department, is investigating a hit-and-run collision that occurred in East Orange on Sunday morning, July 31, and left a pedestrian seriously injured, according to an Aug. 1 press release from the ECPO. The...
Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian seriously injured, authorities say
A 40-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured early Sunday morning in East Orange after he was hit by a car that fled the scene, authorities said. The Montclair man was hit at 1:23 a.m. on the 400 block of Central Avenue, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. The man, who was not identified, was rushed to University Hospital in Newark. His status was unclear Monday afternoon.
wrnjradio.com
No injuries after tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-287 in Somerset County
BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – No injuries were reported Monday morning after a tractor-trailer jackknifed on Interstate 287 in Somerset County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The incident occurred at 3:51 a.m. on Interstate 287 southbound at milepost 14.7 in Bridgewater Township, Curry...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hit-And-Run Driver Nabbed On Route 17 After Injuring Hackensack Scooter Rider: Police
A hit-and-run driver was nabbed on southbound Route 17 after injuring an adult scooter rider in Hackensack over the weekend, authorities said. The 30-year-old city victim was struck by a Kia sedan at 1st Street and Essex Street just after 5 p.m. Saturday, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said. The 22-year-old...
Bear Sighting Reported In Morris County Backyard
A bear sighting was reported in a Morris County backyard, authorities said. The bear was seen in a yard on Lorraine Road near Greenwood Avenue in Madison on Monday, August 1, according to a post from the borough’s Facebook page. Animal Control services were handling the sighting, and the...
Kayaker who died after being pulled from N.J. bay is identified by cops
Keyport police have identified the 64-year-old kayaker who died after being removed from the Raritan Bay on Sunday. Carlos Melendez, of Irvington, was kayaking with a friend when police were alerted by a 1:35 p.m. 911 call that the two were in distress, police said. Responding officers found one person...
Bergen County assistant prosecutor killed in motorcycle crash
HACKENSACK — An assistant prosecutor for Bergen County has been identified as the victim of a motorcycle crash on Friday afternoon. Avon Morgan, 38, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after the crash at around 3:52 on Essex Street, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. Officials did not release further details of the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Backyard North Jersey Pool
A 2-year-old boy drowned in his family's backyard pool over the weekend in Union County, authorities said. Family members pulled the boy from the pool on the 400 block of McKinley Street in Linden and immediately began CPR on Sunday, July 31, Linden Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said. The boy...
WATCH: Video shows NJ councilwoman allegedly hitting man, driving off
A New Jersey councilwoman has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident after hitting a cyclist in the middle of a Jersey City intersection last month. A video released by police appears to show Councilwoman-at-large Amy DeGise hitting a cyclist as she drove through an intersection in the city. The council member had the green light at the intersection.
WHAT A HERO LOOKS LIKE: Hasbrouck Heights Police Officer Rescues Woman In Wheelchair From Fire
Flames rolled across the ceiling and smoke filled the home as Hasbrouck Heights Police Officer Christopher Connors dashed upstairs and carried a 65-year-old woman in a wheelchair to safety on Monday. The two-alarm fire broke out in the kitchen and quickly spread to the second floor of the Baldwin Terrace...
ALERT CENTER: Ramapo police and Rockland County Sheriff stop shoplifter at Suffern Walmart
Ramapo Police Department shared pictures of the police and Rockland County Sheriff’s presence on Route 59 to stop a shoplifter at the Suffern Walmart.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stop & Shop To Shutter Another NJ Store
Stop & Shop has announced the closure of its third New Jersey store this year. The Highland Park grocery store is slated to close sometime in 2023. A Stop & Shop spokesperson cited operating performance as the reason for not renewing the lease at 424 Raritan Ave. Stop & Shop...
Police: Sex-Crazed Fanboy Gropes, Grabs, Chases Maywood DPW Worker
A DPW worker was on the job in Maywood late last week when a driver pulled up and shouted that he wanted to have sex with him, authorities said. Weird, for sure. But it didn't end there. The driver -- identified as Jose Mauricio CardozaRivera, 46 -- had been accused...
Amazon Truck Topples Traffic Light, Route 46 Jammed For Hours
The rush hour on Route 46 near Teterboro Airport was a mess Monday morning, several hours after an Amazon truck took down a traffic signal, authorities said. The eastbound driver tried to make a U-turn at Huyler Street from the eastbound fast lane when the truck toppled the light on the border of Moonachie and South Hackensack at 1:15 a.m., Moonachie Police Lt. Jeff Napolitano said.
Five Caught After Ditching Stolen Vehicle Outside Port Authority Police Station Near GWB
Four juveniles and an adult were captured near the George Washington Bridge after ditching a stolen vehicle outside the Port Authority building in Fort Lee. A Port Authority officer radioed his colleagues after seeing the five occupants flee the Mercedes AMG wagon, which apparently stalled out on Bruce Reynolds Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, authority spokeswoman Lenis Valdes said.
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0