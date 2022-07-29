Two NJ Gas Stations Robbed within 15 minutes of Each Other

A 40-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured early Sunday morning in East Orange after he was hit by a car that fled the scene, authorities said. The Montclair man was hit at 1:23 a.m. on the 400 block of Central Avenue, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. The man, who was not identified, was rushed to University Hospital in Newark. His status was unclear Monday afternoon.

EAST ORANGE, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO