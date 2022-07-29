ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

State-level measures aim to ensure student safety in Tennessee

By Erin McCullough
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eduDf_0gxl576b00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Tennessee students head back to school, communities in Middle Tennessee have taken steps to ensure children are safe in the classroom.

Laws passed by the Tennessee General Assembly and executive actions from Governor Bill Lee sought to target school security.

One such law that took effect earlier this month was SB1670 , which added new human trafficking training requirements for school employees. Under previous law, only teachers were required to take a state-mandated human trafficking training course, but SB1670 added other school employees, like bus drivers, janitors and cafeteria workers.

Another law passed by the General Assembly was the “ Save Tennessee Students Act ,” which required schools that issue student identification cards to children in sixth through 12 th grades include the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, as well as other means of communication for additional crisis resource centers. That law takes effect for this upcoming school year, according to the bill text.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Lawmakers also cracked down on those who make threats on school grounds. House Bill 534 creates a Class A misdemeanor offense for anyone who “communicates a threat to commit an act of mass violence on school property or at a school-related activity.” The law also creates a lesser misdemeanor for those who know about a potential threat but fail to report it.

Lawmakers also took steps to make schools safer from the outside, with a law to increase penalties for those who do not stop for a school bus . Prior law had the misdemeanor charge face a simple $50 fine, but the legislature raised the amount 300% to $200.

Additionally, Gov. Bill Lee signed an Executive Order directing $20 million in recurring funds for the upcoming school year through the Safe Schools Grants . It was part of the Safe Schools Act, which sought to “decrease the likelihood of violent or disruptive behavior and to protect students and staff from harm when such behavior may occur.”

The funds were made available to all Tennessee public schools for things such as facility security and planning, school safety personnel, violence protection, training and drills and behavioral health.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wilsonpost.com

Tennessee approves $115.5M in federally-funded COVID-19 recovery projects

(The Center Square) — Tennessee leadership approved $115.5 million more in federal spending on projects related to coronavirus recovery. Tennessee’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group approved funding for several projects, including more than $51 million to purchase a new retirement management computer program, $32.2 million toward a new Food and Animal Sciences Center at Tennessee State University and $19.4 million to increase the child-care capacities of programs for the Department of Human Services.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Hillsdale College’s charter schools appeal to the state to overturn rejections in three Tennessee counties

Three charter school proposals affiliated with Hillsdale College have now appealed their rejections by local Tennessee school boards. Both Rutherford and Clarksville-Montgomery County schools voted down applications from American Classical Academy within weeks of NewsChannel5 airing a video of Hillsdale president Larry Arnn denigrating public school teachers. In an appearance with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in Franklin, Arnn had said that teachers “come from the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Nashville, TN
wpln.org

Tennessee’s abortion ban has some employers rethinking benefits, and some employees looking to relocate

Lyndsay Kash works at the clothing shop Marine Layer in the 12 South shopping district. When she saw the news that Roe v. Wade was overturned, she was shocked. “I mean I was here, when I was reading the news about all this,” Kash says. “Our entire reaction, everyone was kind of just like stunned, that we had to just keep going with our day like nothing happened, just keep working.”
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#School Security#Legislature#School Safety#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Wkrn#The General Assembly#House
Kingsport Times-News

Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7

Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Tennessee Lookout

Late again, Tennessee finally distributes funds to feed hungry kids

After months-long delays, state officials announced on Thursday that eligible families will finally be receiving funds from a federal summer food program to help with the rising cost of groceries. Summer Pandemic-EBT is an emergency program that originally rolled out with the 2020 CARES Act to assist families with meals after schools closed due to […] The post Late again, Tennessee finally distributes funds to feed hungry kids appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
cannoncourier.com

Tennessee Set To Begin P-EBT Distribution

The Tennessee Department of Human Services is announcing 3 new developments with the administration of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT):. The distribution of P-EBT benefits covering the 2021/2022 school year will begin on July 30, 2022. Eligibility for P-EBT is based on National School Lunch Program qualification and school attendance related to COVID-19. P-EBT benefits are available to children who:
TENNESSEE STATE
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Doctors Decry Blackburn, Hagerty Vote Against Veteran Healthcare

Senators voted against bill that would have provided life-saving care to veterans exposed to toxic chemicals. Tennessee doctors affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care criticized votes by Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty on legislation designed to provide access to life saving care to veterans exposed to toxic chemicals in burn pits.
TENNESSEE STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy