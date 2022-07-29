UPDATE: Excessive heat warning will continue into Sunday

www.ifiberone.com
KUOW
If Washington won't back middle housing, Spokane will: Today So Far
After a statewide middle housing proposal failed in Olympia, Spokane is going with its own plan. Researchers in Southern Oregon are uncovering a Northwest history that is not often told. PNW breaks hot weather records. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for August 1, 2022. Spokane...
Vantage Highway closed, Level 2 evacuations issued for wildfire
UPDATE at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1: The Vantage Highway Fire will keep firefighters and law enforcement at the scene overnight as they work to prevent the spread of flames across natural land in Kittitas County. According to an update from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, the town of Vantage remains at a Level 2 evacuation notice for the foreseeable...
kpq.com
Excessive Heat Warning Extended with Red Flag Warning
The excessive heat warning in North Central Washington is now into its eighth day, after it was originally set for only five days. Meteorologist Steve Bodnar with the National Weather Service says the seven straight days of 100 degree plus weather in Wenatchee is in the record books. "That ties...
ifiberone.com
Wildfire near Vantage estimated at 5,000 acres; Level 2 evacuations issued
UPDATE (2:55 p.m.) — A wildfire burning west of Vantage is now estimated at about 5,000 acres. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 evacuation notice for the entire town of Vantage. Several fire districts and air support are on scene. A strike team from...
Friday heat smashes late July records
SPOKANE, Wash.– At around 2:oo p.m. on Friday, Spokane hit 100° for the second consecutive day. This tied the July 29 record high set in 2014. RELATED: Excessive heat continues through Sunday – Mark This is one of a few record highs in jeopardy around the Inland Northwest. Here are new or tied high-temperature records from Friday. Spokane: 102° Moses...
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Central Washington Cascade Foothills, Waterville Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-02 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Washington Cascade Foothills; Waterville Plateau; Western Columbia Basin DRY AND BREEZY MONDAY AND TUESDAY .Monday will deliver another day of triple digit heat before the upper-level ridge begins to weaken and flatten. The breakdown of the ridge will promote breezy winds and potential for several hours of critical wind and humidity levels each afternoon and early evening. Strongest winds on Monday will be in the foothills of the Cascades, Methow and Okanogan Valley, Colville Reservation, Waterville Plateau, and portions of the Columbia Basin. Winds will become breezier across the eastern districts of Washington by Tuesday with critical fire weather conditions likely across the Spokane Area, Palouse, and foothills of the Northeast Blue Mountains along with in central Washington in the lee of the Cascade Mountains. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FOOTHILLS OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON CASCADES, WATERVILLE PLATEAU, AND WESTERN COLUMBIA BASIN * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington Cascades (Zone 705), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706) and Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707). * Winds: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidities: 7 to 16 percent. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread with any new fires during critical fire weather periods around noon into the evening.
klcc.org
Several wildfires are burning across Oregon
Numerous thunderstorms brought lightning strikes as they passed over the Cascades this weekend, and now crews are battling several wildfires. As of Monday morning, the Umpqua National Forest said there are three confirmed fire burning in their boundaries. The Windigo Fire has burned 1,300 acres near Windigo Pass, about six miles south of Crescent Lake. Closures to a section of the Pacific Crest Trail and Forest Service road 60 are in effect.
KHQ Right Now
Motorcycle catches fire inside Spokane repair shop
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle undergoing repairs at a Spokane auto shop caught fire Monday, prompting evacuations. Spokane fire crews responded to the 10600 block of E. Sprague Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. and doused the flames. The fire created a lot of smoke even after being put out....
tornadopix.com
Seattle developer looking to build $40 million project in downtown Spokane
A real estate developer in Seattle is looking to build an estimated $40 million mixed-use residential development in downtown Spokane. Hybrid Architecture, of Seattle, has submitted a pre-development request with the city for a 125,000-square-foot, seven-story multi-family building in a parking lot between Fast Eddie’s Bar & Grill and Best Western Plus City Center on Spokane Falls Boulevard.
Mount Vernon Hobby Lobby trespasses man giving water to homeless in 90-degree heat
An independent community activist organizer says he was trespassed by the Hobby Lobby in Mount Vernon as he gave water to the homeless in 90-degree heat on Saturday. Matt Uyeno told KIRO 7 News that the the pandemic has fueled an escalating homeless situation in Mount Vernon, which has been especially dire in Skagit Valley.
Spokane Transit announces package of service changes coming in August
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Transit Authority announced an expansive package of service changes coming on August 28. These changes will provide better service in Northeast Spokane, service on both sides of I-90 between Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake, and expanded service on select routes. Zones at the STA...
kpq.com
Hiker Airlifted After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Leavenworth
A Bellingham woman was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima after hiking with her friends on the Snow Lake Trail in Leavenworth on the night of July 30. Around 8 p.m., the 37-year-old woman suffered a knee injury while showing signs of a heat stroke. Her two friends went to...
kpq.com
Walla Walla Man Drowns in Wenatchee River Near Dryden Dam
A family from Walla Walla suffered a tragedy when one of their members drowned in the Wenatchee River on July 30. A man in his 60s was inner tubing with his wife and friends when they hit rough water. The group was floating near the Dryden dam when the man...
ifiberone.com
Man drowns while floating the Wenatchee River
DRYDEN — A 60-year-old man drowned on Saturday while tubing in the Wenatchee River. The Walla Walla man was with a handful of friends and family floating the river near Dryden. As the group approached the rapids known as “Rock and Roll,” the man was reportedly flipped from is inner tube and began struggling to get to shore, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
ifiberone.com
Better weather conditions overnight aid firefighters working Vantage fire
VANTAGE — Better weather conditions overnight brought less fire activity on the Vantage Highway Fire, helping firefighters working on containment. Aerial resources will be working throughout the day as fire activity is again expected to pick up midday with higher temperatures and an increase in wind. A smoke column is expected to form into the afternoon as the fire reaches unburned areas within the fire perimeter, according to incident command.
Post Register
Swimming nurse traverses Coeur d’Alene ‘channel’
Swimming over 24 miles, the length of Coeur d’Alene Lake, in a little less then 17 hours is no easy feat. In fact, as far as anyone knows, it had never been done until now. Kim Bowler, 39, is a registered nurse who lives in Liberty Lake, Wash. Over the past two years, when Bowler wasn’t at work or enjoying her time with her husband and their children, she was busy preparing for the swim of a lifetime.
Cat cafe in north Spokane blows up on TikTok
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Kitty Cantina in north Spokane has blown up on TikTok in a call to get their cats adopted. Kitty Cantina is a cat cafe dedicated to sheltering homeless cats, and eventually, finding their forever home. Established in 2020, Kitty Cantina also serves coffee and alcohol as part of its business model. The other half of the cafe is dedicated to their Kitty Lounge, where all the cats roam cage-free, separate from the cafe’s eating area.
Cougar euthanized near Selah—YCSO suspects it killed dozens of animals
SELAH, Wash. — After months of searching, wildlife leaders and law enforcement in the Wenas area of Yakima County located and later euthanized a cougar they believe was responsible for killing dozens of animals in the region over recent months. According to a post from the Yakima County Sheriff’s...
KXLY
While you sleep: wildfire smoke will creep in overnight for a hot, hazy Monday – Kris
Going back to work Monday morning might sound pretty good if you’re heading to an air-conditioned office! After a high in the triple digits on Sunday, expect another uncomfortable night of sleep. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s overnight. Haze from regional wildfire smoke will increase overnight. Most of the smoke is coming from the Keremeos Creek Fire in British Columbia.
Emergency evacuation of Fed Building in Richland. What the bomb squad found
It houses federal courtrooms, a VA clinic and offices for Hanford nuclear reservation workers.
