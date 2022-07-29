ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

UPDATE: Excessive heat warning will continue into Sunday

By Joe Utter
ifiberone.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ifiberone.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUOW

If Washington won't back middle housing, Spokane will: Today So Far

After a statewide middle housing proposal failed in Olympia, Spokane is going with its own plan. Researchers in Southern Oregon are uncovering a Northwest history that is not often told. PNW breaks hot weather records. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for August 1, 2022. Spokane...
SPOKANE, WA
kpq.com

Excessive Heat Warning Extended with Red Flag Warning

The excessive heat warning in North Central Washington is now into its eighth day, after it was originally set for only five days. Meteorologist Steve Bodnar with the National Weather Service says the seven straight days of 100 degree plus weather in Wenatchee is in the record books. "That ties...
WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
City
Ephrata, WA
City
Wenatchee, WA
City
Winthrop, WA
State
Washington State
City
Moses Lake, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Friday heat smashes late July records

SPOKANE, Wash.– At around 2:oo p.m. on Friday, Spokane hit 100° for the second consecutive day. This tied the July 29 record high set in 2014. RELATED: Excessive heat continues through Sunday – Mark This is one of a few record highs in jeopardy around the Inland Northwest. Here are new or tied high-temperature records from Friday. Spokane: 102° Moses...
SPOKANE, WA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Washington Cascade Foothills, Waterville Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-01 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-02 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Washington Cascade Foothills; Waterville Plateau; Western Columbia Basin DRY AND BREEZY MONDAY AND TUESDAY .Monday will deliver another day of triple digit heat before the upper-level ridge begins to weaken and flatten. The breakdown of the ridge will promote breezy winds and potential for several hours of critical wind and humidity levels each afternoon and early evening. Strongest winds on Monday will be in the foothills of the Cascades, Methow and Okanogan Valley, Colville Reservation, Waterville Plateau, and portions of the Columbia Basin. Winds will become breezier across the eastern districts of Washington by Tuesday with critical fire weather conditions likely across the Spokane Area, Palouse, and foothills of the Northeast Blue Mountains along with in central Washington in the lee of the Cascade Mountains. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FOOTHILLS OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON CASCADES, WATERVILLE PLATEAU, AND WESTERN COLUMBIA BASIN * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington Cascades (Zone 705), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706) and Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707). * Winds: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidities: 7 to 16 percent. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread with any new fires during critical fire weather periods around noon into the evening.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
klcc.org

Several wildfires are burning across Oregon

Numerous thunderstorms brought lightning strikes as they passed over the Cascades this weekend, and now crews are battling several wildfires. As of Monday morning, the Umpqua National Forest said there are three confirmed fire burning in their boundaries. The Windigo Fire has burned 1,300 acres near Windigo Pass, about six miles south of Crescent Lake. Closures to a section of the Pacific Crest Trail and Forest Service road 60 are in effect.
KHQ Right Now

Motorcycle catches fire inside Spokane repair shop

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle undergoing repairs at a Spokane auto shop caught fire Monday, prompting evacuations. Spokane fire crews responded to the 10600 block of E. Sprague Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. and doused the flames. The fire created a lot of smoke even after being put out....
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Central Washington
tornadopix.com

Seattle developer looking to build $40 million project in downtown Spokane

A real estate developer in Seattle is looking to build an estimated $40 million mixed-use residential development in downtown Spokane. Hybrid Architecture, of Seattle, has submitted a pre-development request with the city for a 125,000-square-foot, seven-story multi-family building in a parking lot between Fast Eddie’s Bar & Grill and Best Western Plus City Center on Spokane Falls Boulevard.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
ifiberone.com

Man drowns while floating the Wenatchee River

DRYDEN — A 60-year-old man drowned on Saturday while tubing in the Wenatchee River. The Walla Walla man was with a handful of friends and family floating the river near Dryden. As the group approached the rapids known as “Rock and Roll,” the man was reportedly flipped from is inner tube and began struggling to get to shore, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
DRYDEN, WA
ifiberone.com

Better weather conditions overnight aid firefighters working Vantage fire

VANTAGE — Better weather conditions overnight brought less fire activity on the Vantage Highway Fire, helping firefighters working on containment. Aerial resources will be working throughout the day as fire activity is again expected to pick up midday with higher temperatures and an increase in wind. A smoke column is expected to form into the afternoon as the fire reaches unburned areas within the fire perimeter, according to incident command.
VANTAGE, WA
Post Register

Swimming nurse traverses Coeur d’Alene ‘channel’

Swimming over 24 miles, the length of Coeur d’Alene Lake, in a little less then 17 hours is no easy feat. In fact, as far as anyone knows, it had never been done until now. Kim Bowler, 39, is a registered nurse who lives in Liberty Lake, Wash. Over the past two years, when Bowler wasn’t at work or enjoying her time with her husband and their children, she was busy preparing for the swim of a lifetime.
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
KREM2

Cat cafe in north Spokane blows up on TikTok

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Kitty Cantina in north Spokane has blown up on TikTok in a call to get their cats adopted. Kitty Cantina is a cat cafe dedicated to sheltering homeless cats, and eventually, finding their forever home. Established in 2020, Kitty Cantina also serves coffee and alcohol as part of its business model. The other half of the cafe is dedicated to their Kitty Lounge, where all the cats roam cage-free, separate from the cafe’s eating area.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

While you sleep: wildfire smoke will creep in overnight for a hot, hazy Monday – Kris

Going back to work Monday morning might sound pretty good if you’re heading to an air-conditioned office! After a high in the triple digits on Sunday, expect another uncomfortable night of sleep. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s overnight. Haze from regional wildfire smoke will increase overnight. Most of the smoke is coming from the Keremeos Creek Fire in British Columbia.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy