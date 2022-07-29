www.nevadabusiness.com
Related
nevadabusiness.com
Annie Wagner of KPS3 Earns Certificate in Principles of Public Relations
RENO, Nev. – Annie Wagner, social media coordinator at KPS3, has successfully completed the Examination for the Certificate in Principles of Public Relations (CPPR). The CPPR is administered by the Universal Accreditation Board (UAB), which also administers the Examination for Accreditation in Public Relations (APR). According to the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), the CPPR is an entry-level certificate designed to demonstrate a fundamental level of knowledge for graduates entering the public relations profession and related fields.
2news.com
Hot August Nights Begins Locally
Hot August Nights kicked off last Friday in Virginia City, but today the event revs up in the Reno-Sparks areas. Registration was held Monday at the Grand Sierra Resort from noon until 7 p.m. for locals only. On Tuesday, registration will be open for all of the "out of towners" from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration for the week costs $250.00, and you can register as long as you have a car that's 1979 or older.
mynews4.com
New O'Brien Middle to alleviate overcrowding heading into 2022-23 school year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — It was an exciting morning for students and families living in the North Valleys as the Washoe County School District officially opened the doors of the brand new O'Brien Middle School on Monday. The new school, which sits just east of...
2news.com
Negotiating from the Shadows: Man Behind Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center
It's one of the of biggest economic drivers in Northern Nevada: the massive industrial park just east of Reno, home to Tesla, Switch, Google, Walmart and more than 100 other big businesses. While we hear about the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center all the time, there's a story behind this giant piece of Nevada's economy that we hadn't heard about: the never-been-told story of its owner, Roger Norman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox5 KVVU
Here’s how much you need to make in order to rent apartment in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As rents continue to skyrocket across the country, a new report looked at how much a person needs to make in each state and areas in order to afford rent on a two-bedroom apartment. Published by the Low Income Housing Coalition, the report, dubbed “Out...
2news.com
Family Health Festival Provides Free Resources to the Community
The community was invited to a free Family Health Festival at the Sun Valley Neighborhood Center on Saturday July 30, 2022. Attendees had the chance to find out more about available resources in the area. Required vaccines for the upcoming school year, like the meningococcal vaccine, were made available by...
2news.com
Ribbon Cutting Held for New O'Brien Middle School
A ribbon cutting was held for the new William O'Brien Middle School on Monday. The new three-story building north of Reno was constructed on the old athletic fields. New athletics fields will be built on the footprint of the old school and ready in 2023. The school's principal says the...
KOLO TV Reno
Aces’ Withrow becomes one of seven female groundskeepers to help at LLSWS
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When the Reno Aces have a home series Leah Withrow doesn’t get much downtime. “Breaks are overrated,” laughed Withrow, the Aces head groudskeeper. You’d think when the club hits the road for two upcoming road series’ in Vegas and Albuquerque she’d have time to relax.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLO TV Reno
Cake Expo draws international crowd
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The saying “That takes the Cake” couldn’t possibly apply to anything at “The Cake Expo.”. It’s just too limiting. Towering cakes, decorated cookies, painted flowers--all made by hand, and with love and enthusiasm. Pam Bergandi from South Carolina says it all...
2news.com
Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center Using Wastewater to Attract New Business
In 2014, Tesla made a deal to build its massive "Gigafactory One" just outside of Reno. That move brought the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, or TRI, national fame. Today, 25,000 people work on site, at more than 100 different businesses. But they're still trying to grow. And they're building a first-of-its-kind water system in the middle of the desert to do that.
2news.com
Food Hall Vendors Announced at Reno Public Market
The largest independent restaurant in Reno and the largest property in Midtown, Reno Public Market has confirmed the first round of vendors for the food hall, the centerpiece of the culinary and shopping development. The collection of local food vendors will include cuisine such as Asian Fusion and Colombian &...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Push to incorporate depends on Incline Village residents
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Todd Lowe was rowing his dingy around Lake Tahoe when he came upon locals pouring buckets of lake water back into the lake as a metaphorical Tahoe Tea Party revolt against the unfair property taxes placed on Incline Village homeowners. “That was the beginning of...
mynews4.com
Brush fire creates smoke in south Reno neighborhood Monday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Smoke can be seen in a south Reno neighborhood due to a late afternoon brush fire on Monday. Around 3:10 p.m., Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) responded to a fire on Kinney Lane and Lakeside Drive. Upon arrival, crews were met with rapid flames.
Nevada Appeal
Dog rules for Carson City parks moving forward
A new set of dog rules for Carson City’s parks and trailheads is underway. A joint meeting July 18 between the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Open Space Advisory Committee produced considerable public comment on where dogs should be leashed. The regulations stipulate designated areas and facilities where...
FOX Reno
Reno tops U.S. list for home price reductions
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Across the United States, Reno is at the top of the list for home price reductions. An article was done by Realtor.com showcasing the 10 cities where sellers are slashing prices for their homes the most. News 4 & Fox 11...
2news.com
Sinclair in Sparks Offers $2.38 Gas for Two Hours on Monday
Sinclair on Prater Way in Sparks offered gas for $2.38 per gallon, but only for two hours. The owners, who also own India Kabab & Curry, say they want to help people out, just like when they offered free meals during the height of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the average price...
Developers destroyed this forgotten wetland in Tahoe. Can scientists save what's left?
The nearly 600-acre marsh is key to restoring Lake Tahoe's clarity and fighting climate change.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe shuttle already making connections
STATELINE, Nev. — Three teens carrying a basketball took advantage of the microtransit shuttle to ride from Stateline to South Lake Tahoe’s Community Center on Wednesday morning. Driver Jordan Hallstrom said that younger residents were early adopters of what is essentially a rideshare program between the two locations.
2news.com
Hot August Nights Starts!
Thousands of classic cars are expected across Reno-Sparks this week. Hundreds of people lined up Monday morning to register their classic car for this year's annual event.
Comments / 0