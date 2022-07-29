New Amtrak route on track Friday for Burlington to NYC

www.wcax.com
WCAX
Ethan Allen Express Amtrak route to market Burlington to New Yorkers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s newest Amtrak route has been running since Friday, taking people from Burlington, Vermont, to New York City. But state leaders say people are also heading from the Big Apple to Burlington. A decadeslong project returned rail service between the Queen City and New York...
Unstable building complicates Vermont-NYC rail service
Amtrak officials could not say how long the stretch of track would be off limits to trains.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters finding antisemitic flyers outside their homes
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Flyers with derogatory statements about people of the Jewish religion and culture have been showing up on driveways and sidewalks in front of some Vermont homes. “Little baggies of hate” are what some Vermont residents are calling the flyers. “My husband picked it up to...
WCAX
MiVT: Nitty Gritty Grain Co. of Vermont
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - For the Kenyons, flours and grains are a family affair. That’s because this bunch owns the Nitty Gritty Grain Company of Vermont, and it’s all hands on deck to keep the products flowing. “I come and do all the packaging, do all the paperwork,...
mynbc5.com
NBC5 In Depth: Dealing with algae bloom outbreaks on Lake Carmi
FRANKLIN, Vt. — A hot, dry summer has fueled the growth of algae blooms in Vermont’s waterways. But the people of Lake Carmi, near Vermont’s border with Quebec, had hoped they had turned a corner after installation of a cutting-edge system that discourages algae blooms. NBC5’s Lize...
WCAX
Quebec man drowns in Vermont
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Quebec man drowned in Vermont on Sunday. Vermont State Police say it happened on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte shortly after 5:30 p.m. Investigators say Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec, was unresponsive when he was pulled from Lake Champlain by family and neighbors.
mychamplainvalley.com
Amtrak launches first train to New York City
Amtrak has launched their expanded service on the Ethan Allen Line that goes through Vergennes, Middlebury, and onto the Big Apple. On Friday morning, Burlington sent off its first train filled with passengers, all on a different journey. “I have been looking forward for the Ethan Allen to be extended...
WCAX
Mother-daughter duo opens farm in Vermont
Police say 43-year-old Brian Mercer died after crashing his bike on Beebe Road in Derby, Vermont a month ago. Woman accused of stealing three puppies from a home in Coventry, Vermont. Updated: 4 hours ago. The puppies were stolen from a home in Coventry, Vermont, two of them were found...
WCAX
Stowe Mountain Rescue saves two on Sunday
New Hampshire authorities say a rescue group had to carry a hiker's body nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the man died on the Northeast's highest mountain.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Arts Council honors six 'extraordinary' artists
Larry Bissonnette(link is external) of Williston and Jarvis Green(link is external) of White River Junction have been named winners of the 2022 Governor's Award for Excellence in the Arts, the state's highest honor bestowed on an artist. The pair are among six recipients of this year's Vermont Arts Awards(link is external) presented by the Vermont Arts Council(link is external).
TechCrunch
Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities
In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
WCAX
2 Burlington beaches remain closed due to cyanobacteria
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two beaches in Burlington remain closed on Monday due to cyanobacteria. Swimming is off limits at North and Leddy beaches. Both beaches were also closed on Sunday and parts of last week and the week before. Blue-green algae blooms can make people and pets sick. It...
WCAX
Swimming holes look good when lake beaches close but they come with risks
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - When it’s hot and Lake Champlain’s beaches are closed due to cyanobacteria, some people head to swimming holes to cool off. And while they may be beautiful, they can come with their own risks. Sunny skies, temperatures in the 80s: perfect beach weather. Unless...
WCAX
After mountain hiker dies, rescuers carry body nearly a mile
Vermont's newest Amtrak route has been running for a few days, state leaders say...
Vermont lodging industry looks to rebound after 2 years of pandemic struggles
Hotel bookings appear to be strong for the summer. A small bed-and-breakfast in southern Vermont tells a different story. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont lodging industry looks to rebound after 2 years of pandemic struggles.
WCAX
New Amtrak route to New York City will also bring more New Yorkers to the Queen City
New Hampshire authorities say a rescue group had to carry a hiker's body nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the man died on the Northeast's highest mountain.
WCAX
Burlington auto shop gives away free repairs to help people struggling
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With high inflation and gas prices, spending money on your car can seem like a huge expense. But one Burlington auto shop found a way to help people in need. The program got started during the pandemic and is helping to keep things rolling when the road gets rough.
travelexperta.com
Best Things To Do in Burlington, Vermont (in 48 hours)
Every time I visited Vermont, when I was younger, for some reason, we always bypassed Burlington. No idea what the reasoning behind it was. But regardless, I finally made it, and with my family. So it was an extra bonus for me to share it with them. So we spend 48h in this city and here you have the best things to do in Burlington, Vermont.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman kicked, spit at state troopers
RICHMOND, Vt. — A South Burlington woman was arrested on Sunday night after she assaulted several state troopers. Vermont State Police said they received reports of a car in the median near exit 11 on I-89 in Richmond and found Mary Moravek, 24, inside the vehicle. Moravek initially refused...
WCAX
Essex mercy rules South Burlington to claim Legion baseball title
New Hampshire authorities say a rescue group had to carry a hiker's body nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the man died on the Northeast's highest mountain.
