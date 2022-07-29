ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

New Amtrak route on track Friday for Burlington to NYC

WCAX
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wcax.com

WCAX

Ethan Allen Express Amtrak route to market Burlington to New Yorkers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s newest Amtrak route has been running since Friday, taking people from Burlington, Vermont, to New York City. But state leaders say people are also heading from the Big Apple to Burlington. A decadeslong project returned rail service between the Queen City and New York...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermonters finding antisemitic flyers outside their homes

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Flyers with derogatory statements about people of the Jewish religion and culture have been showing up on driveways and sidewalks in front of some Vermont homes. “Little baggies of hate” are what some Vermont residents are calling the flyers. “My husband picked it up to...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

MiVT: Nitty Gritty Grain Co. of Vermont

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - For the Kenyons, flours and grains are a family affair. That’s because this bunch owns the Nitty Gritty Grain Company of Vermont, and it’s all hands on deck to keep the products flowing. “I come and do all the packaging, do all the paperwork,...
CHARLOTTE, VT
mynbc5.com

NBC5 In Depth: Dealing with algae bloom outbreaks on Lake Carmi

FRANKLIN, Vt. — A hot, dry summer has fueled the growth of algae blooms in Vermont’s waterways. But the people of Lake Carmi, near Vermont’s border with Quebec, had hoped they had turned a corner after installation of a cutting-edge system that discourages algae blooms. NBC5’s Lize...
FRANKLIN, VT
WCAX

Quebec man drowns in Vermont

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Quebec man drowned in Vermont on Sunday. Vermont State Police say it happened on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte shortly after 5:30 p.m. Investigators say Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec, was unresponsive when he was pulled from Lake Champlain by family and neighbors.
ISLE LA MOTTE, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Amtrak launches first train to New York City

Amtrak has launched their expanded service on the Ethan Allen Line that goes through Vergennes, Middlebury, and onto the Big Apple. On Friday morning, Burlington sent off its first train filled with passengers, all on a different journey. “I have been looking forward for the Ethan Allen to be extended...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Mother-daughter duo opens farm in Vermont

Police say 43-year-old Brian Mercer died after crashing his bike on Beebe Road in Derby, Vermont a month ago. Woman accused of stealing three puppies from a home in Coventry, Vermont. Updated: 4 hours ago. The puppies were stolen from a home in Coventry, Vermont, two of them were found...
DERBY, VT
WCAX

Stowe Mountain Rescue saves two on Sunday

New Hampshire authorities say a rescue group had to carry a hiker's body nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the man died on the Northeast’s highest mountain. Spirit Halloween store to replace Hannaford in South Burlington. Updated: 7 hours ago. It appears the old Hannaford...
STOWE, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Arts Council honors six 'extraordinary' artists

Larry Bissonnette(link is external) of Williston and Jarvis Green(link is external) of White River Junction have been named winners of the 2022 Governor's Award for Excellence in the Arts, the state's highest honor bestowed on an artist. The pair are among six recipients of this year's Vermont Arts Awards(link is external) presented by the Vermont Arts Council(link is external).
VERMONT STATE
TechCrunch

Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities

In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
PORTLAND, OR
WCAX

2 Burlington beaches remain closed due to cyanobacteria

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two beaches in Burlington remain closed on Monday due to cyanobacteria. Swimming is off limits at North and Leddy beaches. Both beaches were also closed on Sunday and parts of last week and the week before. Blue-green algae blooms can make people and pets sick. It...
BURLINGTON, VT
travelexperta.com

Best Things To Do in Burlington, Vermont (in 48 hours)

Every time I visited Vermont, when I was younger, for some reason, we always bypassed Burlington. No idea what the reasoning behind it was. But regardless, I finally made it, and with my family. So it was an extra bonus for me to share it with them. So we spend 48h in this city and here you have the best things to do in Burlington, Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont woman kicked, spit at state troopers

RICHMOND, Vt. — A South Burlington woman was arrested on Sunday night after she assaulted several state troopers. Vermont State Police said they received reports of a car in the median near exit 11 on I-89 in Richmond and found Mary Moravek, 24, inside the vehicle. Moravek initially refused...
RICHMOND, VT

