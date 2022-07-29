ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel Green, AL

Huntsville Utilities restores power in Hazel Green

By Bobby Stilwell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kY90v_0gxl3t1I00

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Utilities said a portion of Hazel Green lost power Friday afternoon.

HU said customers from Joe Quick Road south to Walker Lane and US 231/431 east to Moores Mill Road lost power just before noon Friday. By 12:45 p.m., power was restored to the majority of the customers. However, HU stated customers north of Joe Quick at Greenville Pike were still in the dark.

Former Huntsville executive facing federal fraud charge

A wreck knocked a power pole down in the 300-block of Manley Road, causing the outage, according to HU. Crews were still on-site working to make repairs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

$700 million in road projects planned for Huntsville metro

Nearly 50 road projects totaling about $700 million are in the planning stages in the Huntsville metropolitan area. But many of the projects listed by the Huntsville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization are still decades away from construction. That includes the most expensive project on the list, a more than $121...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Hotel, parking deck, and dorms underway in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. — Three new projects are underway in downtown Decatur. A new hotel, parking deck, and dorms for Alabama Center for the Arts students will bring new growth and opportunities for the River City. Mayor Tab Bowling has a front-row seat. "It's really something just to be able...
DECATUR, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Hazel Green, AL
Sports
Hazel Green, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
Huntsville, AL
Industry
City
Greenville, AL
Local
Alabama Business
City
Hazel Green, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
Local
Alabama Sports
Huntsville, AL
Sports
Huntsville, AL
Business
Huntsville, AL
Government
FOX54 News

Unzipped: Decatur, 35601

DECATUR, Ala. — Let's unzip Decatur, AL, 35601. Did know that that Decatur zip code is home to the largest concentration of Victorian-era craftsmen and bungalow homes in the entire state of Alabama?. Some of these homes date back to the early 1800's, while others were constructed around the...
DECATUR, AL
thebamabuzz.com

26 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 1

We’ve got the inside scoop on 26 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the new Courtyard and Residence Inn by Marriott in Town Madison. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. The Courtyard and Residence Inn by...
ALABAMA STATE
tvliving.com

Experience nostalgia at Huntsville revisited

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every now and then, you might find something that fascinates you about history. Imagine finding an old picture of a place you visit now, in disbelief of what it used to look like. That’s exactly what happens when people walk into Huntsville Revisited.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Pole#Huntsville Utilities#Greenville Pike#Nexstar Media Inc
radio7media.com

THP Checkpoints Scheduled for Lawrence and Wayne Counties

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LAWRENCE COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 SOUTH AT THE 1 MILE MARKER AND WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
northjacksonpress.com

Scottsboro’s Economy Looks Promising For The Future

By Sherri BlevinsThings are looking up in Scottsboro and Jackson County in terms of economic growth for the future. Dylan […]. Things are looking up in Scottsboro and Jackson County in terms of economic growth for the future. Dylan Smith with Yellowhammer News interviewed Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Roden and State Senator Steve Livingston about this growth.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WAFF

Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and one was seriously injured Sunday night when a vehicle drove off the road and collided with a tree Sunday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. the crash occurred on Adventist Blvd. near Oakwood University. The Huntsville...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

15 essential Huntsville restaurants and local food recommendations

There’s never been a better time to be a mouth in Huntsville. Over the last decade, the city’s food-scene zoomed forward light-years. Huntsville food options are now way more diverse, imaginative and excellent than they’ve ever been. And it keeps snowballing. Since I typed that last sentence, three more new restaurants have probably opened already.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

2 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck

HOLLY POND, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash in Cullman County has claimed the lives of two teenagers on Monday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Caden Rodgers, 19, and a 14-year-old passenger were fatally injured when the vehicle Rodgers was driving left the roadway and hit a utility pole.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy