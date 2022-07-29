Huntsville Utilities restores power in Hazel Green

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Utilities said a portion of Hazel Green lost power Friday afternoon.

HU said customers from Joe Quick Road south to Walker Lane and US 231/431 east to Moores Mill Road lost power just before noon Friday. By 12:45 p.m., power was restored to the majority of the customers. However, HU stated customers north of Joe Quick at Greenville Pike were still in the dark.

A wreck knocked a power pole down in the 300-block of Manley Road, causing the outage, according to HU. Crews were still on-site working to make repairs.

