Huntsville Utilities restores power in Hazel Green
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Utilities said a portion of Hazel Green lost power Friday afternoon.
HU said customers from Joe Quick Road south to Walker Lane and US 231/431 east to Moores Mill Road lost power just before noon Friday. By 12:45 p.m., power was restored to the majority of the customers. However, HU stated customers north of Joe Quick at Greenville Pike were still in the dark.Former Huntsville executive facing federal fraud charge
A wreck knocked a power pole down in the 300-block of Manley Road, causing the outage, according to HU. Crews were still on-site working to make repairs.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
