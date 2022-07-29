Fire breaks out at laundromat in Suffolk; customer taken to hospital

www.wavy.com
Charges against a man accused of setting fire to the Suffolk Tower Apartments last summer have been temporarily dismissed because he was deemed incompetent to stand trial.
WAVY News 10
Man dies after early-morning shooting in Portsmouth
PORSTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning. One of the men died, police confirmed. According to police, the first man arrived at the hospital around 1:18 a.m. with a life-threatening injury. He later died from his injuries. Police have already identified the victim as 28-year-old Bernard Clack.
WAVY News 10
Police investigating incident on Willow Drive in Newport News
Police were on the scene of an incident Saturday night in Newport News. According to dispatch, the call for the incident came in around 11:05 p.m. in the 600 block of Willow Dr. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/police-investigating-incident-on-willow-drive-in-newport-news/
Fire breaks out at HRSD treatment plant in Virginia Beach
A fire broke out at the Hampton Roads Sanitation District's Atlantic Treatment Plant on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach on Sunday night.
WAVY News 10
2 shot on Willow Drive in Newport News; multiple cars struck
Two men were shot and multiple vehicles were struck in a shooting late Saturday night in Newport News. Read more: https://bit.ly/3ShgJyd.
Man dies after shooting on Manson Street in Norfolk
A Portsmouth man died after a shooting Sunday night on Manson Street in Norfolk.
WAVY News 10
4 were in car that crashed into water in Virginia Beach; 1 extracted
Four people were inside a car that crashed into the water early Monday morning at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach. One person had to be extracted by emergency crews after the car flipped and was submerged. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vrpax9.
Driver arrested after hour-long pursuit that started in Chesapeake
Chesapeake Police said the pursuit lasted about an hour and ten minutes. There were no injuries reported, but a police vehicle received minor damage.
WAVY News 10
16-year-old shot on Moregate Lane in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A juvenile was injured following a shooting in Portsmouth Monday evening. Police say the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of Moregate Lane, near River Shore Road and Picadilly Lane, but officers were called to respond to Fire Station One. That’s where they located a 16-year-old male with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
Man charged with DWI drove over 115 during Gates pursuit, sheriff’s office says
A man who drove more than 115 mph down US 158 in Gates County was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, the Gates County Sheriff's Office says.
2 shot, several cars hit by bullets in Newport News
Two men were shot and multiple vehicles were struck in a shooting late Saturday night in Newport News.
Windsor police officer not facing charges in 2020 traffic stop, special prosecutor says
A Windsor police officer caught on camera pepper-spraying a U.S. Army Lieutenant in December 2020 should not face charges, according to a special prosecutor.
Man found with fatal gunshot wound on Raintree Road in Virginia Beach
Police said they're investigating this case as a suicide.
WAVY News 10
Female pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on W. Pembroke Ave in Hampton identified
Police say a female pedestrian, later identified as 41-year-old Pamela Young, was fatally struck by a vehicle in Hampton Friday evening. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/female-pedestrian-fatally-struck-by-vehicle-on-w-pembroke-ave-in-hampton/
Missing Virginia Beach man suffering from amnesia found safe
Police in Virginia Beach are looking for a missing man suffering from amnesia.
Man shot on Wide Street in Norfolk
Police in Norfolk are investigating a Monday morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
Little Creek-Fort Story base implements new traffic changes
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story has implemented changes in traffic pattern.
VBFD frees driver trapped after vehicle crash
The Virginia Beach Fire and Police Departments and Virginia Beach Rescue responded to the scene at the intersection of Centerville Road and Kempsville Road around 12:18 p.m.
Double shooting on Grouper Loop in Hampton
According to officials, dispatch received the call around 8:30 p.m. in the first block of Grouper Loop. When officers arrived on the scene they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Man shot on South Street in Portsmouth
According to the Portsmouth Police Department, officers responded to a call for the shooting around 1:20 p.m. in the 4100 block of South Street.
