Fire breaks out at laundromat in Suffolk; customer taken to hospital

PORSTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning. One of the men died, police confirmed. According to police, the first man arrived at the hospital around 1:18 a.m. with a life-threatening injury. He later died from his injuries. Police have already identified the victim as 28-year-old Bernard Clack.

PORTSMOUTH, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO