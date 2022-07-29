'Stranger Things' Eddie Munson Trends After Lollapalooza Metallica Cameo

www.musictimes.com
Metallica now using ‘Stranger Things’ footage for ‘Master of Puppets’ live performances
Stranger Things stans, metalheads, and music buffs alike collectively experienced the utter delight of hearing “Master of Puppets” by Metallica blast through their speakers while watching the mind-bending fourth season of Netflix’s hit series. And as if hearing the legendary tune wasn’t exciting enough on its own, eagle-eyed subscribers were able to bear witness to fan-favorite Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) shredding the song on his guitar — which Metallica is now proudly using during live performances.
Tony Hawk‘s impact is undeniable; millions of kids first got on their boards after watching him defy gravity while pioneering the art of skateboarding in the ’80s and ’90s. Yet, Tony’s influence on pop culture is more subtle but no less significant. This became quite apparent following the success of Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill” and Metallica‘s “Master Of Puppets” after their inclusion in Stranger Things. A viral tweet from artist Neil Slorance summed it up: “can’t sass kids for discovering Kate Bush and Metallica through Stranger Things when I know full well my entire music taste came from Tony Hawks Pro Skater 2.” To which Tony tells HollywoodLife that he’s “honored” by that.
After getting the “Kate Bush bump” from the last episode of Stranger Things this season, Metallica have decided to give “Master of Puppets” some extra recognition with a new lyric video. The clip uses eerie lighting similar to Stranger Things’ Upside Down, where (spoiler alert) Eddie Munson jammed out on the thrash epic to distract a legion of bats from the series’ heroes as they approached a battle with the evil Vecna. The new lyric video contains imagery of a man entering a labyrinth, lighting, hands pulling strings like marionettes, rows of crosses like the Master of Puppets album cover, and a sword-wielding duelist ready to begin a battle of his own.
Click here to read the full article. Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn now has a Lollapalooza of a memory. The young star, who caused a sensation by having his Eddie Munson character breaking out a rendition of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in the show’s Season 4 finale, got to meet band backstage at the Chicago music festival. Even better, he had the chance to show them that his moment on the show was the real deal. “Thank you so much for letting us use the track,” Quinn told Metallica in a fan-boy moment backage. The band’s James Hetfield was gracious. “Thanks for...
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Marc Anthony sparked major health concerns due to his recent frail look. Jennifer Lopez's ex was recently spotted looking disheveled during an outing with Romeo Beckham. Daily Mail shared photos of him that were taken on Thursday, showing the superstar singer having an unusual slimmed figure that was worsened by his unkempt hair.
New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
My Chemical Romance have paid tribute to producer Doug McKean, who has died aged 54. According to an obituary shared by the band, McKean passed away yesterday (July 29) from a brain haemorrhage. In 2001, McKean moved to Los Angeles to work with producer Rob Cavallo, and went on to...
Lil Durk is taking on a "health break" after sustaining a huge injury on his face because of a recent accident. Performing on his Lollapalooza 2022 set, Lil Durk was blasted with hot smoke on his face after a pyrotechnic machine blows onstage. Currently on tour to support his recent...
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- J-Hope of South Korean boy band BTS made history Sunday night when he rocked out from one of the main stages of Lollapalooza. The K-pop superstar, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, performed more than a dozen songs to close out the iconic summer music festival, which was held Thursday to Sunday at Chicago's Grant Park.
