ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Stranger Things' Eddie Munson Trends After Lollapalooza Metallica Cameo

By Ivan Korrs
musictimes.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.musictimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Metallica now using ‘Stranger Things’ footage for ‘Master of Puppets’ live performances

Stranger Things stans, metalheads, and music buffs alike collectively experienced the utter delight of hearing “Master of Puppets” by Metallica blast through their speakers while watching the mind-bending fourth season of Netflix’s hit series. And as if hearing the legendary tune wasn’t exciting enough on its own, eagle-eyed subscribers were able to bear witness to fan-favorite Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) shredding the song on his guitar — which Metallica is now proudly using during live performances.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Tony Hawk Explains Why No One Should ‘Bash’ ‘Stranger Things’ Fans For Just Discovering Metallica

Tony Hawk‘s impact is undeniable; millions of kids first got on their boards after watching him defy gravity while pioneering the art of skateboarding in the ’80s and ’90s. Yet, Tony’s influence on pop culture is more subtle but no less significant. This became quite apparent following the success of Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill” and Metallica‘s “Master Of Puppets” after their inclusion in Stranger Things. A viral tweet from artist Neil Slorance summed it up: “can’t sass kids for discovering Kate Bush and Metallica through Stranger Things when I know full well my entire music taste came from Tony Hawks Pro Skater 2.” To which Tony tells HollywoodLife that he’s “honored” by that.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Metallica Get Strange With ‘Stranger Things’-Themed ‘Master of Puppets’ Video

After getting the “Kate Bush bump” from the last episode of Stranger Things this season, Metallica have decided to give “Master of Puppets” some extra recognition with a new lyric video. The clip uses eerie lighting similar to Stranger Things’ Upside Down, where (spoiler alert) Eddie Munson jammed out on the thrash epic to distract a legion of bats from the series’ heroes as they approached a battle with the evil Vecna. The new lyric video contains imagery of a man entering a labyrinth, lighting, hands pulling strings like marionettes, rows of crosses like the Master of Puppets album cover, and a sword-wielding duelist ready to begin a battle of his own.
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Stranger Things’ Actor Joseph Quinn Meets Metallica For A Backstage Jam On ‘Master Of Puppets’

Click here to read the full article. Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn now has a Lollapalooza of a memory. The young star, who caused a sensation by having his Eddie Munson character breaking out a rendition of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in the show’s Season 4 finale, got to meet band backstage at the Chicago music festival. Even better, he had the chance to show them that his moment on the show was the real deal. “Thank you so much for letting us use the track,” Quinn told Metallica in a fan-boy moment backage. The band’s James Hetfield was gracious. “Thanks for...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Bush
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Marc Anthony Dying? Superstar Singer's Recent Frail Look Sparks Major Concern

Marc Anthony sparked major health concerns due to his recent frail look. Jennifer Lopez's ex was recently spotted looking disheveled during an outing with Romeo Beckham. Daily Mail shared photos of him that were taken on Thursday, showing the superstar singer having an unusual slimmed figure that was worsened by his unkempt hair.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery

New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Downloads#Film Star
talentrecap.com

Katy Perry Shares Glimpse of Life in Kentucky with Orlando Bloom

American Idol judge Katy Perry spent some time in Kentucky earlier this year as her fiancé Orlando Bloom was filming a movie there. The singer recently shared a glimpse into their life on Instagram through a series of photos and videos. Katy Perry Shares Life in Kentucky with Orlando...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

J-Hope makes history with Lollapalooza performance

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- J-Hope of South Korean boy band BTS made history Sunday night when he rocked out from one of the main stages of Lollapalooza. The K-pop superstar, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, performed more than a dozen songs to close out the iconic summer music festival, which was held Thursday to Sunday at Chicago's Grant Park.
CHICAGO, IL
pethelpful.com

Cat's Reaction to Watching 'Moana' Is So Good We Don't Know Where to Begin

Admit it. We all have a favorite Disney movie. There's no shame in saying you've shed a tear (or three) when watching Up. So it sort of makes sense that our pets have their favorites too. A cat on TikTok was so obsessed with his number one movie night pick that his owners just had to capture it on camera. And now video of the cat's hilarious reaction has people cracking up online.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy