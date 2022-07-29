Game and Fish restock Mystery Lake with cutthroat trout

buckrail.com
ksl.com
Why Utah wildlife biologists want you to temporarily avoid these High Uintas water areas
VERNAL — Utah wildlife biologists are set to begin yet another round of rotenone treatments at a pair of drainages in High Uintas this week — and later this month — as it seeks to restore native fish habitats in the region. Work was scheduled to begin...
Conflicts continue with black bears in Idaho's Wood River Valley
On Monday, July 25, Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region received a report of a black bear incident in a residential area in East Fork, south of Ketchum. Conservation officers who investigated the report found that on Friday, July 22, a woman was walking her Great Pyrenees near her home when she and the dog encountered a black bear at close proximity on the trail. It was estimated to be 120 pounds by the woman, who noted the bear was approximately the same size as her dog. ...
buckrail.com
Jackson Hole Weather Aug 2-8, 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — A significant change to the weather pattern will occur on Monday night and Tuesday after several weeks with little rainfall. A significant surge of monsoonal moisture will arrive on Tuesday with widespread wetting rains expected along with the potential for locally heavy rainfall and excessive runoff in steep/rocky terrain. A similar monsoonal moisture surge is also possible on Friday.
svinews.com
Northwest fires sending smoke into Star Valley and western Wyoming
A bit of smoke and haze has made its way back into Star Valley as a new August begins. There are unfortunately no shortage of fires burning in the west but unlike the last two seasons the Cowboy State has largely avoided the fallout of such fires so far in 2022.
After a concerning start to the year, water managers in Southwest Idaho report encouraging drought conditions
BOISE, Idaho — In early 2022 there were major concerns about drought and water conditions in Southwest Idaho. After a brutal 2021, there was fear of a repeat. “We definitely avoided the worst-case scenario. We had an awful snowpack on April 1st across the state, but then we had incredibly cool temperatures for April, May and June,” said David Hoekema, a hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources.
buckrail.com
Secure your spot in the 2022 Rendezvous Mountain Hillclimb
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — The most demanding hill climb running event in the west will return to its iconic finish at the summit of the Arial Tram on Aug. 6. The 2022 Rendezvous Mountain Hillclimb challenges racers with 4,139 feet of vertical gain in the 6.1-mile course from the base to the summit of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR).
kmvt
Fire danger remains high across southern Idaho
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hot and dry conditions are continuing across southern Idaho, and while this weather is common in the summer, so is camping. Across the Twin Falls Fire District, there are still no fire restrictions. This means campers are allowed to build campfires on public lands. However, officials...
7 Sure Signs You Are Getting Old in Idaho
Growing up, many of us feel like we are untouchable. We can run decently fast, jump, we think we know everything, and we can eat without getting fat somehow. As you grow out of your teenage years and into your twenties, you continue to think you are untouchable as you become an adult and continue to eat and drink without gaining weight, be in decent shape, and stay up all night with ease. Life eventually goes on and catches up with you and you begin putting on weight, falling asleep during movies and shows, and even having mini versions of yourself running around the house. It isn't an exact science when it happens, but it is inevitable. You will get old and you will feel it and know it. There are a few signs that your prime has passed you by and you are beginning to decline and start feeling old. Here are a few signs you may be getting there or already there.
idahobusinessreview.com
Idaho officials will allow remote bidding for state lands
Idaho officials are looking to expand the number of participants in auctions for state lands and potentially bring in more money by allowing remote bidding. The announcement by the Idaho Department of Lands comes ahead of an Aug. 13 auction in Coeur d'Alene for 10 cottage sites at Priest Lake in northern Idaho and an auction ...
capcity.news
UW: New snail species discovered in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — A rare snail species known as the Rocky Mountain capshell was recently discovered for the first time in Wyoming by a group of researchers led by the University of Wyoming. The Rocky Mountain capshell, Acroloxus coloradensis, had previously been discovered in six lakes in Colorado, one...
sweetwaternow.com
Idaho Man Dies in Motorcycle Collision South of Afton
CHEYENNE — Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a fatal motorcycle collision at around 5:58 p.m. on July 31, 2022, that occurred at milepost 72 on US 89 south of Afton, Wyoming. A 2018 Harley Davidson was headed south on US 89 when the driver failed to negotiate...
Colorado angler reels in massive fish, smashing longest-standing fish record in the state
A record-breaking trout was caught in Colorado this season, weighing in at a whopping 7.84 pounds, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The Brook Trout was reeled in at Monarch Lake in Granby, Colorado, by Tim Daniel. According to officials, the fish was measured at a massive 23 1/4 inches in length, and had a girth of 15 3/8 inches. “When I headed out to fish...
Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
subletteexaminer.com
County, Ricketts battle to keep resort rezone
SUBLETTE COUNTY – Sublette County and Jackson Fork Ranch are both prepared to argue against a small coalition of Bondurant citizens who challenge commissioners’ majority decision to approve rezoning ranch acreage for a high-end resort in rural Hoback Basin. The civil challenge for judicial review of the Dec....
These 10 Places Were Just Named the Best Small Towns in Idaho
If there's one thing that Idaho has a lot of, it's small towns. We've introduced you to a handful with names that make us giggle, populations so small that you've likely never heard of them and some that you just want to stay away from. But which small towns are...
cowboystatedaily.com
It May Seem Impossible But There’s Even More Road Construction On Wyoming Highways Now
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Anyone who has driven on Wyoming highways this summer has likely run into construction and that experience is not going to end any time soon. That’s because as soon as the snow melts here in the Cowboy State, road construction begins...
buckrail.com
Police department to auction off unclaimed bikes
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Police Department (JPD) will auction bicycles for anyone in the community on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Town of Jackson Shop located at 450 West Snow King Avenue. All of the bikes in the auction are found and unclaimed...
oilcity.news
Wyoming reservoir closing to boats due to invasive zebra mussel discovery in South Dakota
CASPER, Wyo. — The LAK Reservoir east of Newcastle, Wyoming, will be closed to watercraft starting 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 due to the recent discovery of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir 27 miles from the Wyoming border in the Black Hills in South Dakota, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Heat advisory issued for possible Sunday temps of 103 degrees in East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Sunday in East Idaho because of temps that could reach over 100 degrees. The heat advisory is in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday because of forecasted temps of between 95 and 103 degrees in the region. The weather service said conditions in East Idaho will be hot enough to cause heat related illnesses. ...
buckrail.com
Third fatal car accident on Idaho HWY 33 this month
TETON VALLEY, Idaho — Just after noon on July 28, a Chevrolet Malibu traveling westbound on Highway 33 collided with a Mazda Sedan traveling southbound on Highway 32 when the sedan failed to yield and entered the roadway, according to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office. The collision caused...
