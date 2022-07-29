Biden has a $5 billion plan to eliminate America's EV charging deserts

www.detroitnews.com
Related
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
Amazon tests new delivery system using North Texas malls
Amazon is testing out a new delivery system that could end up benefiting North Texas shopping malls. Ten cities across the country are partnering with Amazon to test out a new delivery system, including Dallas, Frisco, and Houston.
Comments / 0