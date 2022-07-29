Packers' Romeo Doubs: Standing out early in camp

www.cbssports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five local restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
CBS Sports
Vikings 2022 training camp observations: Kevin O'Connell's effect, Kellen Mond at No. 2 QB and more
EAGAN, Minn. -- The sun was out in full force on Monday, as the Vikings began their first full week of training camp practice. It was a perfect template for the thousands of fans on hand at TCO Performance Center, giving local faithful a brightly lit look at the keys to Minnesota's 2022 season, both old and new.
CBS Sports
2022 Hall of Fame Game odds, spread, line: Raiders vs. Jaguars prediction, NFL picks from expert who's 427-344
The NFL preseason schedule gets underway Thursday as the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game. Las Vegas finished second in the AFC West with a 10-7 record last season and qualified for the playoffs for just the second time in 19 years, but suffered a 26-19 loss at Cincinnati in the wild card round. Jacksonville (3-14) was last in the AFC South standings for the fourth consecutive campaign after winning the division and reaching the conference championship game in 2017.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Returns to practice
Edwards (shoulder) returned to practice Tuesday wearing a yellow jersey, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. The jersey presumably signifies that he can't be hit or is otherwise limited in some capacity. Edwards hurt his shoulder Saturday and missed practice Monday, but it seems he's avoided a serious injury and continue making his case for a starting job.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Rachaad White: Impresses in first week of camp
White has stood out over the first week of training camp with his size and sure hands, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. The rookie third-round pick is competing with Ke'Shawn Vaughn for the No. 2 running back job this summer, and thus far, it appears White may have the upper hand. The Arizona State alum's early success as a receiver isn't a surprise by any stretch when considering he contributed a 43-456-1 line through the air across 11 games during his final season with the Sun Devils. Given Tom Brady's extensive track record of successfully utilizing pass-catching running backs, that trait could serve White especially well in the job battle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Removed from NFI list
The Cardinals activated Brown (hamstring) from the non-football injury list Tuesday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Brown can now practice with his teammates, after missing the first week of training camp due to a hamstring injury he reportedly suffered during a private workout over the summer. He may be eased into practice with his new team, as there's a high recurrence rate for soft-tissue injuries -- and perhaps even more so for speed-dependent players. Brown has nearly six weeks to ramp up before Arizona's season opener against the Chiefs, at which point teammate DeAndre Hopkins will being serving a six-game suspension.
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: Shows vision Saturday
Pierce showed good vision returning kicks and on inside running drills during Saturday's practice, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pierce did a little bit of everything Saturday. He mostly honed his off-ball skills -- pass protection, route running -- and caught several checkdown passes during 11-on-11 drills, making himself available for quarterback Davis Mills. When it came time for special teams drills, Pierce fielded kicks and showed vision with the ball in his hands, a skill that didn't jump out during the combine or from his 4.59 40-yard dash time. "He's a tough guy," Houston head coach Lovie Smith said of Pierce. "You see him working special teams. A little bit of return game to him. Running in between the tackles, he can make you miss when he gets into the open field." The coach then added only so much can be learned when teams are not in pads and defenses are restrained. The real test for Pierce comes Monday, the first day of full pads.
CBS Sports
Broncos' KJ Hamler: To come off PUP list
The Broncos are expected to activate Hamler (knee) from the active/PUP list Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hamler reportedly is recovering well from a torn left ACL suffered last September, and the Broncos are hopeful his impressive speed won't have diminished. Though the trio of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick appear entrenched atop Denver's wide receiver depth chart, Hamler boasts a skill set that could allow him to thrive as the No. 4 option for new franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.
CBS Sports
Bills' Zack Moss: Making noise at camp
Teammate Devin Singletary recently said Moss has been "looking good" in training camp and is "getting back to himself" after a disappointing 2021, Dom Tibbetts of WKBW reports. Singletary implies that Moss had a tough time coming back from ankle surgery after his 2020 rookie season, helping to explain the...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Giants' Austin Calitro: Signed by Giants
Calitro signed with the Giants on Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Calitro played five games with Cincinnati last season, though he was mostly used on special teams. The linebacker did log 20 defensive snaps and collected six tackles (four solo). New York waived Justin Hilliard (ankle) in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Strong start to camp
Bryant is off to a strong start in training camp and looks ready to handle a greater load in 2022, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports. "He's been a very good player for us since he got here," Cleveland tight ends coach T.C. McCartney said. "He does a lot of things that do not show up on the stat sheet necessarily, but we expect him to take the next step, as well."
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: QB competition close early
Neither Mayfield nor Sam Darnold has pulled away from the other over the first few days of training camp, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Mayfield has had the higher highs, per Gantt, but Darnold thus far has been more consistent. While Mayfield faces a steeper learning curve after having been acquired via trade in July, his Thursday session was the sharpest from either quarterback to date. This competition may take a while to resolve, but Mayfield is the consensus favorite to eventually beat out Darnold as Carolina's Week 1 starter under center.
CBS Sports
Bills' Micah Hyde: Moves past minor injury
Hyde suited up for practice Monday after sitting out Saturday's session with a hip injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. The Bills have a loaded secondary and one of the league's better defenses, but it's the safety tandem of Hyde and Jordan Poyer that makes the engine run, and replacing either at any point in 2022 would be a tricky proposition. It looks like the team dodged a bullet, as Hyde's injury appears to be quickly behind him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
WATCH: Four-star DL Hunter Osborne to make college commitment live Monday on 247Sports
Four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne will be making his college commitment live Monday at 7 p.m. ET on the 247Sports YouTube channel. Osborne will be choosing from a list of finalists that includes Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee and Texas, and you can watch the announcement live in the video player below.
CBS Sports
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Remains out of lineup
Baddoo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. Baddoo started Friday's game but will now be on the bench for a second consecutive contest, with the Tigers using Robbie Grossman, Riley Greene and Victor Reyes in the outfield from left to right. Baddoo clearly looks like a reserve outfielder at this point, though his fortunes could change if Detroit decides to trade the veteran Grossman before Tuesday's deadline.
Dolphins fans on social media after Tuesday’s announcement are mad at — everybody
Upon hearing Tuesday that the NFL found Miami Dolphins guilty of tampering and the team would lose two draft picks, one a first-rounder, Dolphins fans on social media spat fury at everyone.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: In line for more opportunity
Hampson went 0-for-3 Monday against the Padres. Hampson started in center field and hit ninth after Kris Bryant (foot) was scratched from the lineup. Bryant has since been placed on the injured list, which should open opportunity in the outfield for Hampson to earn more consistent playing time. Hampson's primary appeal comes from his speed, as he has six steals across 54 games this season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Out of Sunday's lineup
Edman is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals. Edman is 1-for-12 with a stolen base and a run over the past three games and will receive a day off in the series finale at Washington. Paul DeJong will start at shortstop and bat seventh.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Riding pine Saturday
Isn't starting Saturday against the Giants. Morel is getting a breather after he went 0-for-12 with two walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. David Bote will take his place at the keystone and bat ninth.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Another successful rehab game
Haniger (ankle) played six innings in right field during Triple-A Tacoma's win over El Paso on Sunday, going 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks. Haniger skewered Triple-A arms for a second time in the last three games and got in another round of solid work on defense before being lifted for a pinch runner following a walk in his final plate appearance. The veteran outfielder is looking good both at the plate and in the field, seemingly leaving him on track to be activated Friday as previously reported.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brandon Belt: Held out Monday
Belt is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Belt rarely starts against left-handed pitchers, so it should come as little surprise that he is sitting out Monday with southpaw Andrew Heaney on the bump for the Dodgers. Darin Ruf will start at first base in Belt's place.
Comments / 0