Foxborough, MA

CBS Sports

Chiefs' Orlando Brown: Signing tender Monday

Brown will sign his franchise tender and report to camp Monday, ESPN.com reports. Brown and the Chiefs failed to work out a long-term deal, so Brown will play out the 2022 season on the franchise tag. The starting left tackle will earn $16,662,000 in 2022 and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Browns' Harrison Bryant: Strong start to camp

Bryant is off to a strong start in training camp and looks ready to handle a greater load in 2022, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports. "He's been a very good player for us since he got here," Cleveland tight ends coach T.C. McCartney said. "He does a lot of things that do not show up on the stat sheet necessarily, but we expect him to take the next step, as well."
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Remains out of lineup

Baddoo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. Baddoo started Friday's game but will now be on the bench for a second consecutive contest, with the Tigers using Robbie Grossman, Riley Greene and Victor Reyes in the outfield from left to right. Baddoo clearly looks like a reserve outfielder at this point, though his fortunes could change if Detroit decides to trade the veteran Grossman before Tuesday's deadline.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Austin Romine: Removed from roster

Romine was designated for assignment Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Romine spent the last month with St. Louis, but he was removed from the roster with fellow catcher Yadier Molina (knee) set to be activated Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Weekend rehab assignment in play

Tatis (wrist) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as early as this weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, and how his surgically repaired left wrist responds to the activity could dictate whether he's cleared for game action later this week or at some point next week. Since Tatis has been on the shelf since spring training, he'll likely need at least a handful of minor-league games to pick up at-bats and regain his timing at the plate. Even so, a mid-August return from the 60-day injured list is seemingly in play for Tatis if he avoids any setbacks in his buildup program.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: On bench Monday

Hays isn't starting Monday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays is getting a rare day off after he went 3-for-14 with a double, two runs, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts over the last four games. Ryan McKenna will start in right field and bat eighth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Slugs yet another homer

Judge went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and two walks in Saturday's 8-2 win over Kansas City. Judge continued his season-long power fest with a two-run shot to right field in the second inning. The slugger has gone deep in each of his past three games and in seven of 10 contests since the All-Star break. Judge is slashing an eye-popping .436/.532/1.179 over that stretch with nine homers, 21 RBI, two stolen bases and a 7:13 BB:K. He's up to 42 home runs on the season and is on pace to obliterate his career-high mark of 52, which he set in his first full major-league campaign.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Broncos' KJ Hamler: To come off PUP list

The Broncos are expected to activate Hamler (knee) from the active/PUP list Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hamler reportedly is recovering well from a torn left ACL suffered last September, and the Broncos are hopeful his impressive speed won't have diminished. Though the trio of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick appear entrenched atop Denver's wide receiver depth chart, Hamler boasts a skill set that could allow him to thrive as the No. 4 option for new franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, stream as Raiders face Jaguars in preseason opener

Among the telltale signs that the NFL regular season is near is the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first game of the NFL's preseason, the Hall of Fame Game brings excitement for what's ahead while also paying homage to previous gridiron greats. This year's game will feature the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams that will face off during Week 9 of the regular season.
CANTON, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Will not start Monday

Witt (hand) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox. The injury Witt suffered Sunday when he was struck by a pitch is not believed to be serious, and according to manager Mike Matheny it is not even an issue. However, Matheny did note that Witt is getting a day as he works back from the hamstring injury that cost him time in late July. Regardless of the reason, Maikel Garcia will start at shortstop for the Royals on Monday night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Texans' Dameon Pierce: Shows vision Saturday

Pierce showed good vision returning kicks and on inside running drills during Saturday's practice, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pierce did a little bit of everything Saturday. He mostly honed his off-ball skills -- pass protection, route running -- and caught several checkdown passes during 11-on-11 drills, making himself available for quarterback Davis Mills. When it came time for special teams drills, Pierce fielded kicks and showed vision with the ball in his hands, a skill that didn't jump out during the combine or from his 4.59 40-yard dash time. "He's a tough guy," Houston head coach Lovie Smith said of Pierce. "You see him working special teams. A little bit of return game to him. Running in between the tackles, he can make you miss when he gets into the open field." The coach then added only so much can be learned when teams are not in pads and defenses are restrained. The real test for Pierce comes Monday, the first day of full pads.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Remains in reserve role

France (wrist) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees. An MRI performed on France's injured wrist revealed no structural damage, but he is not ready to get back on the field just yet. He could do so before the Mariners wrap up their three-game set in New York, though.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

WNBA playoff picture still muddled, 2 weeks left in season

The WNBA playoff race is still very much undecided with just two weeks left in the regular season. Five teams have clinched postseason berths with only three games separating Chicago, Las Vegas and Connecticut at the top of the standings. Seattle and Washington also have earned berths in the postseason and are tied for fourth and fifth spots. Under the new playoff format those two teams, right now would meet in a first-round, best-of-three series. The first two games of each first-round series will be played on the higher seeds court. If a third game is necessary, it will take place at the lower seed. There are still six teams vying for the final three spots, setting up an exciting finish to the regular season. Each of the six teams has at least one game remaining against the others in this group.
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

Braves' William Woods: Back in action at Triple-A

Woods (ankle) was reinstated from Triple-A Gwinnett's 7-day injured list Saturday and struck out one over a scoreless inning later that day. Woods had been on Gwinnett's IL since May 17 before he was cleared to rejoin the affiliate after making three relief appearances in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. The 23-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut earlier this season and could re-emerge as a relief option for Atlanta in August or September now that he's healthy again at Triple-A.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sees action in first game back

Kelenic, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, entered Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Astros in the fifth inning as a defensive replacement and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Kelenic's rough day at the plate was very reminiscent of the forgettable 31-game stint he endured with the Mariners to...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Throws seven shutout innings

Odorizzi allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday. Odorizzi left his last start after developing a blister and yielding six runs in five innings versus the Athletics. He responded with a stellar start, his second of at least seven frames with no runs allowed in five July outings. The right-hander was denied the win when Jesse Winker took Ryne Stanek deep for a game-tying home run in the eighth. Odorizzi now has a 3.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB in 60 innings across 12 starts this year. He's lined up for a road start in Cleveland next weekend.
HOUSTON, TX

