www.cbssports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. Shenoy
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
NFL strips Dolphins of draft picks for Brady-Payton contact; fines, suspends owner Ross
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The NFL stripped the Miami Dolphins of two draft picks and fined and suspended team owner Stephen Ross for violations of its integrity of the game policy, the league announced Tuesday. Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the Dolphins of the violations, which followed a...
NFL・
Has the world ever seen a receiving trio quite like this Bucs group?
TAMPA — Of course, the trophy is the reason. It’s the reason Tom Brady is back, it’s the reason a lot of free agents came aboard, it’s the reason fans were coerced into buying two years of season tickets. The Bucs have a chance to win...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Orlando Brown: Signing tender Monday
Brown will sign his franchise tender and report to camp Monday, ESPN.com reports. Brown and the Chiefs failed to work out a long-term deal, so Brown will play out the 2022 season on the franchise tag. The starting left tackle will earn $16,662,000 in 2022 and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Four-star DL Hunter Osborne to make college commitment live Monday on 247Sports
Four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne will be making his college commitment live Monday at 7 p.m. ET on the 247Sports YouTube channel. Osborne will be choosing from a list of finalists that includes Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee and Texas, and you can watch the announcement live in the video player below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Strong start to camp
Bryant is off to a strong start in training camp and looks ready to handle a greater load in 2022, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports. "He's been a very good player for us since he got here," Cleveland tight ends coach T.C. McCartney said. "He does a lot of things that do not show up on the stat sheet necessarily, but we expect him to take the next step, as well."
CBS Sports
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Remains out of lineup
Baddoo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. Baddoo started Friday's game but will now be on the bench for a second consecutive contest, with the Tigers using Robbie Grossman, Riley Greene and Victor Reyes in the outfield from left to right. Baddoo clearly looks like a reserve outfielder at this point, though his fortunes could change if Detroit decides to trade the veteran Grossman before Tuesday's deadline.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Austin Romine: Removed from roster
Romine was designated for assignment Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Romine spent the last month with St. Louis, but he was removed from the roster with fellow catcher Yadier Molina (knee) set to be activated Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Weekend rehab assignment in play
Tatis (wrist) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as early as this weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, and how his surgically repaired left wrist responds to the activity could dictate whether he's cleared for game action later this week or at some point next week. Since Tatis has been on the shelf since spring training, he'll likely need at least a handful of minor-league games to pick up at-bats and regain his timing at the plate. Even so, a mid-August return from the 60-day injured list is seemingly in play for Tatis if he avoids any setbacks in his buildup program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Orioles' Austin Hays: On bench Monday
Hays isn't starting Monday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays is getting a rare day off after he went 3-for-14 with a double, two runs, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts over the last four games. Ryan McKenna will start in right field and bat eighth.
How Rich Are Tom Brady, Tiger Woods and the Wealthiest American Athletes?
With NFL training camps opening up, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is heading toward the 23rd season of his successful, lucrative career. Brady holds a record seven Super Bowl titles and...
CBS Sports
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Slugs yet another homer
Judge went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and two walks in Saturday's 8-2 win over Kansas City. Judge continued his season-long power fest with a two-run shot to right field in the second inning. The slugger has gone deep in each of his past three games and in seven of 10 contests since the All-Star break. Judge is slashing an eye-popping .436/.532/1.179 over that stretch with nine homers, 21 RBI, two stolen bases and a 7:13 BB:K. He's up to 42 home runs on the season and is on pace to obliterate his career-high mark of 52, which he set in his first full major-league campaign.
CBS Sports
Broncos' KJ Hamler: To come off PUP list
The Broncos are expected to activate Hamler (knee) from the active/PUP list Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hamler reportedly is recovering well from a torn left ACL suffered last September, and the Broncos are hopeful his impressive speed won't have diminished. Though the trio of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick appear entrenched atop Denver's wide receiver depth chart, Hamler boasts a skill set that could allow him to thrive as the No. 4 option for new franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, stream as Raiders face Jaguars in preseason opener
Among the telltale signs that the NFL regular season is near is the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first game of the NFL's preseason, the Hall of Fame Game brings excitement for what's ahead while also paying homage to previous gridiron greats. This year's game will feature the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams that will face off during Week 9 of the regular season.
CBS Sports
Royals' Bobby Witt: Will not start Monday
Witt (hand) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox. The injury Witt suffered Sunday when he was struck by a pitch is not believed to be serious, and according to manager Mike Matheny it is not even an issue. However, Matheny did note that Witt is getting a day as he works back from the hamstring injury that cost him time in late July. Regardless of the reason, Maikel Garcia will start at shortstop for the Royals on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: Shows vision Saturday
Pierce showed good vision returning kicks and on inside running drills during Saturday's practice, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pierce did a little bit of everything Saturday. He mostly honed his off-ball skills -- pass protection, route running -- and caught several checkdown passes during 11-on-11 drills, making himself available for quarterback Davis Mills. When it came time for special teams drills, Pierce fielded kicks and showed vision with the ball in his hands, a skill that didn't jump out during the combine or from his 4.59 40-yard dash time. "He's a tough guy," Houston head coach Lovie Smith said of Pierce. "You see him working special teams. A little bit of return game to him. Running in between the tackles, he can make you miss when he gets into the open field." The coach then added only so much can be learned when teams are not in pads and defenses are restrained. The real test for Pierce comes Monday, the first day of full pads.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ty France: Remains in reserve role
France (wrist) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees. An MRI performed on France's injured wrist revealed no structural damage, but he is not ready to get back on the field just yet. He could do so before the Mariners wrap up their three-game set in New York, though.
WNBA playoff picture still muddled, 2 weeks left in season
The WNBA playoff race is still very much undecided with just two weeks left in the regular season. Five teams have clinched postseason berths with only three games separating Chicago, Las Vegas and Connecticut at the top of the standings. Seattle and Washington also have earned berths in the postseason and are tied for fourth and fifth spots. Under the new playoff format those two teams, right now would meet in a first-round, best-of-three series. The first two games of each first-round series will be played on the higher seeds court. If a third game is necessary, it will take place at the lower seed. There are still six teams vying for the final three spots, setting up an exciting finish to the regular season. Each of the six teams has at least one game remaining against the others in this group.
CBS Sports
Braves' William Woods: Back in action at Triple-A
Woods (ankle) was reinstated from Triple-A Gwinnett's 7-day injured list Saturday and struck out one over a scoreless inning later that day. Woods had been on Gwinnett's IL since May 17 before he was cleared to rejoin the affiliate after making three relief appearances in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. The 23-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut earlier this season and could re-emerge as a relief option for Atlanta in August or September now that he's healthy again at Triple-A.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sees action in first game back
Kelenic, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, entered Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Astros in the fifth inning as a defensive replacement and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Kelenic's rough day at the plate was very reminiscent of the forgettable 31-game stint he endured with the Mariners to...
CBS Sports
Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Throws seven shutout innings
Odorizzi allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday. Odorizzi left his last start after developing a blister and yielding six runs in five innings versus the Athletics. He responded with a stellar start, his second of at least seven frames with no runs allowed in five July outings. The right-hander was denied the win when Jesse Winker took Ryne Stanek deep for a game-tying home run in the eighth. Odorizzi now has a 3.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB in 60 innings across 12 starts this year. He's lined up for a road start in Cleveland next weekend.
Comments / 0