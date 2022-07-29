Bears' Lucas Patrick: Will likely need surgery

www.cbssports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Bears Spending Billions To Leave TownJim RyanChicago, IL
Related
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Orlando Brown: Signing tender Monday
Brown will sign his franchise tender and report to camp Monday, ESPN.com reports. Brown and the Chiefs failed to work out a long-term deal, so Brown will play out the 2022 season on the franchise tag. The starting left tackle will earn $16,662,000 in 2022 and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
CBS Sports
Yankees trade for Cubs reliever Scott Effross ahead of deadline, Chicago lands pitching prospect, per reports
The New York Yankees are acquiring right-handed reliever Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs, according to Jack Curry of YES Network. The Cubs will receive right-hander Hayden Wesneski in return, according to Ken Rosenthal. Effross, 28 years old, has made 61 career appearances in the majors. Across those outings, he's...
CBS Sports
Bills' Micah Hyde: Moves past minor injury
Hyde suited up for practice Monday after sitting out Saturday's session with a hip injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. The Bills have a loaded secondary and one of the league's better defenses, but it's the safety tandem of Hyde and Jordan Poyer that makes the engine run, and replacing either at any point in 2022 would be a tricky proposition. It looks like the team dodged a bullet, as Hyde's injury appears to be quickly behind him.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench
Flores is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Flores' move to the bench ends a stretch of 12 consecutive starts for the 30-year-old. Tommy La Stella will step in at second base in place of Flores, who should continue to have a regular spot in the middle infield while both Thairo Estrada (concussion) and Brandon Crawford (knee) are on the injured list.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: Shows vision Saturday
Pierce showed good vision returning kicks and on inside running drills during Saturday's practice, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pierce did a little bit of everything Saturday. He mostly honed his off-ball skills -- pass protection, route running -- and caught several checkdown passes during 11-on-11 drills, making himself available for quarterback Davis Mills. When it came time for special teams drills, Pierce fielded kicks and showed vision with the ball in his hands, a skill that didn't jump out during the combine or from his 4.59 40-yard dash time. "He's a tough guy," Houston head coach Lovie Smith said of Pierce. "You see him working special teams. A little bit of return game to him. Running in between the tackles, he can make you miss when he gets into the open field." The coach then added only so much can be learned when teams are not in pads and defenses are restrained. The real test for Pierce comes Monday, the first day of full pads.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Austin Romine: Removed from roster
Romine was designated for assignment Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Romine spent the last month with St. Louis, but he was removed from the roster with fellow catcher Yadier Molina (knee) set to be activated Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Slugs yet another homer
Judge went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and two walks in Saturday's 8-2 win over Kansas City. Judge continued his season-long power fest with a two-run shot to right field in the second inning. The slugger has gone deep in each of his past three games and in seven of 10 contests since the All-Star break. Judge is slashing an eye-popping .436/.532/1.179 over that stretch with nine homers, 21 RBI, two stolen bases and a 7:13 BB:K. He's up to 42 home runs on the season and is on pace to obliterate his career-high mark of 52, which he set in his first full major-league campaign.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Chris Martin: Traded to Dodgers
Martin was traded from the Cubs to the Dodgers on Saturday in exchange for Zach McKinstry, Buster Olney of ESPN reports. Martin joined the Cubs on a one-year deal during the offseason but will provide bullpen assistance for the Dodgers over the second half of the year. The right-hander has struggled over his last five outings, recording a 9.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP in five innings. However, he's logged a 3.29 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 13.2 innings since June 17 and will attempt to rediscover his success with his new team. Martin picked up six holds with the Cubs to begin the season but is likely to serve mainly as a middle reliever for the Dodgers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Sent to minors
The Cubs optioned Rivas to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He'll surrender his spot on the 26-man active roster to utility man Zach McKinstry, whom the Cubs acquired from the Dodgers on Saturday. Rivas had been serving as the Cubs' primary starting first baseman against right-handed pitching since the middle of June, but he's turned in an unremarkable .232/.313/.316 slash line across 201 plate appearances with the big club. His demotion should pave the way for Frank Schwindel to see most of the reps at the position.
CBS Sports
Royals' Bobby Witt: Will not start Monday
Witt (hand) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox. The injury Witt suffered Sunday when he was struck by a pitch is not believed to be serious, and according to manager Mike Matheny it is not even an issue. However, Matheny did note that Witt is getting a day as he works back from the hamstring injury that cost him time in late July. Regardless of the reason, Maikel Garcia will start at shortstop for the Royals on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Weekend rehab assignment in play
Tatis (wrist) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as early as this weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, and how his surgically repaired left wrist responds to the activity could dictate whether he's cleared for game action later this week or at some point next week. Since Tatis has been on the shelf since spring training, he'll likely need at least a handful of minor-league games to pick up at-bats and regain his timing at the plate. Even so, a mid-August return from the 60-day injured list is seemingly in play for Tatis if he avoids any setbacks in his buildup program.
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Facing live pitching Monday
Tatis (wrist) is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Tatis was previously spotted taking BP last week, but he looks poised to face higher-level velocity Monday, which will mark another step forward in his recovery from the surgery he underwent in mid-March to repair the scaphoid bone in his left wrist. If Tatis' wrist responds well to Monday's workout, the Padres could begin to outline a minor-league rehab assignment for the 23-year-old, who could be poised to make his 2022 debut with the big club around the middle of August.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ty France: Remains in reserve role
France (wrist) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees. An MRI performed on France's injured wrist revealed no structural damage, but he is not ready to get back on the field just yet. He could do so before the Mariners wrap up their three-game set in New York, though.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Jean Segura: Won't be activated Tuesday
Segura (finger) will continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday and won't be activated from the 60-day injured list until at least Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Segura will start at second base and bat leadoff Tuesday in what will be his seventh rehab game...
CBS Sports
Steelers' Najee Harris: Exits with possible foot injury
Harris left Monday's practice with an apparent left foot/ankle injury, Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network reports. Harris spent some time with trainers and took off his left shoe. Assuming he misses the rest of practice, Benny Snell is next up for first-team RB reps, with other options including Anthony McFarland and Jeremy McNichols.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Mark Appel: Recalled by Phillies
Appel was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday. Appel has made four relief appearances for the Phillies this year, posting a 1.29 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in seven innings. The right-hander was sent down July 16 but will rejoin the major-league roster as a multi-inning relief option after Kyle Gibson (personal) was placed on the bereavement list Saturday.
CBS Sports
Royals' Bobby Witt: Exits after HBP
Witt exited Sunday's game against the Yankees in the top of the ninth inning after he was hit in the hand by a pitch, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Witt returned to the lineup Saturday after missing five games with a hamstring injury, but he's dealing with another injury a day later. Prior to Sunday's departure, he went 1-for-4. It's not yet clear whether the 22-year-old will be available for Monday's series opener against the White Sox.
CBS Sports
Braves' Mike Ford: Sent to Triple-A
Ford was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Ford appeared in only game after being recalled from Gwinnett on July 24, and he was sent back there to open up a roster spot for trade acquisition Robbie Grossman. Atlanta will be left with only one true first baseman at the big-league level, so Ford could be summoned again if the team decides it needs another player at that position.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Making team debut Wednesday
Castillo will start Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Castillo was dealt from the Reds to the Mariners on Friday in a blockbuster deal, and he'll face a tough matchup at Yankee Stadium during his first start with his new team. The right-hander recorded a quality start in each of his final five appearances with the Reds, posting a 1.59 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 34 innings during that time.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Kyle Gibson: Placed on bereavement list
Gibson was placed on the bereavement list Saturday. Gibson picked up his sixth win of the season Wednesday against Atlanta, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four in six innings. Players are allowed to spend between three and seven days on the bereavement list, so it's possible the the right-hander makes a start during the Phillies' road trip to Atlanta early next week.
Comments / 0