Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off The Moves That Keep Her Toned, Fit And Fine In 'Hottie Bootcamp' Video

Erykah Badu is the queen of many things. It appears as if twerking isn't one of them. Well, depending on who you ask.
One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
The ‘Tyrone’ singer gave Megan and the audience a show to remember. Someone better call Tyrone because Erykah Badu is channeling her inner hot girl!. Last week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performed at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Although they had sets planned one after the other, it didn’t keep them from being on stage together. Once Badu’s performance was over and Megan’s started, they walked up to the stage and surprised the crowd with an impromptu dance break. Megan cheered her on before joining her.
Jhene Aiko & Big Sean are expecting their first child together but it looks like Jhene will be expecting a new sibling too! That’s right, Jhene’s 77-year-old dad, Dr. Karamo Chilombo shared that he’s also expecting a baby soon with a gender reveal video on Instagram. LIKE...
A video circulating online shows Cardi B thrusting her microphone into the audience during her set at Wireless Festival this past weekend. It got people thinking she hit a fan multiple times on the head. While Cardi B said there was no fight, some who caught a glimpse of that video begged to differ.
First look at Tyler Perry's Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues' starring Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and more
On July 11, the Barbz took over the streets of Camden Town in London after Nicki Minaj announced that she would be throwing an impromptu meet and greet in the district.
If you're look for summertime inspo, look no further!
The talk of the town is Sheree Whitfield & Martell Holt are now dating. They were seen out holding hands together and heading towards a limo together. In other news, Floyd Mayweather paid $18,000 for a mink fur car seat and $45,000 for a diamond-encrusted Rolex watch for his grandson Kentrell Jr.
The Bey Hive is upset because the Beyonce' Renaissance album was leaked early. Who do you think leaked the album?
There’s no such thing as a minor Beyoncé release. Seismic shocks are par for the course for one of the most successful artists in pop music history, and releasing her first solo album in more than six years clocks in at the highest end of the Richter scale.
Kandi Burruss is questioning the validity of Martell Holt’s relationship with her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Shereé Whitfield. “I don’t want her to be in a situation where it feels like she’s being used for publicity,” the former singer, 46, said on Atlanta’s V-103 radio station when asked about the budding romance. Burruss went on to tell Shamea Morton a story about one of her friends and fellow reality stars, whom she didn’t name, going on a date with the “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star, 40, “earlier this year” at her Blaze restaurant. “[She] was like … ‘We’re gonna have someboy...
The "Orange Is The New Black" star also spoke of the pressures of being in the public eye, admitting that celebrities are generally rewarded for “bouncing back.”
North West is proving to be a designer just like her father Kanye West! On Friday, Kim Kardashian shared sketches the 9-year-old drew for Yeezy, along with what looks like a prototype of her designs. Check out the pics below. RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s daughter asks people...
The effects of failed romances can be hard to shake and Lil Baby's ex seems to be having a difficult time. Ayesha Howard is more affectionately known online as Little Ms. Golden and is the mother to the rapper's eldest child. Every once in a while, Howard will make headlines over rumors that she may have rekindled some romance with Baby, but this time, she has gone viral over a few tweets about what dating has been like since their breakup.
Click here to read the full article. It’s the summer of Yoncé, and adidas and Beyoncé’s IVY PARK recently released their latest collaborative collection titled “IVYTOPIA“. The new line wants to take us on “a journey to discover one’s own nirvana”, and dropped in anticipation of Beyoncé’s new summer smash album RENAISSANCE. Like the previous adidas x IVY PARK collection, this latest drop features bold cuts and colors with inclusive and gender-neutral sizing in performance gear, footwear, and accessories. The line is currently available online at adidas.com and in select stores, globally, with prices ranging from $30 to $200. adidas Buy:adidas x IVY PARK IVYTOPIA...
There's nothing quite like a leg workout that specifically targets your glutes, leaving you feeling shaky yet accomplished at the end of your gym session. Your mind might wander to some variation of a squat, but glute bridges—and especially, single-leg glute bridges—can really burn out your butt most effectively from the floor.
For her seventh studio album, Beyoncé releases a breathtaking photo gallery. It’s no secret that we’re living in the midst of Beyonce’s internet. I mean, it has always been her internet since any time she posts – regardless of the platform – it goes viral and remains the main topic for the next 24 hours, but after releasing her seventh studio album, Renaissance, Queen Bey will definitely be the only conversation that truly matters this weekend.
Add these best Bodyweight Exercises into your training. Jeff from Athlean X has chosen his 8 favourites. Check them out. “With so many bodyweight exercises to choose from, picking the 8 best was certainly a challenge. That said, in this video I show you the 8 best bodyweight exercises you can do and how you can cover all the major muscles in your body with them.”
Grace Jones—the singer, model, and actor—is an undisputed style icon. She effortlessly embodied the opulent club style of the late 70s and 80s, beaming out a vision of avant-garde pop to the world. Her imprint on style and culture is everlasting. This fact was reiterated recently through pop extraordinaire Beyoncé tapping Jones for a feature on her ballroom-tinged, “disco trap” record Renaissance. Bey also paid tribute to the enduring icon in the album's visuals, donning Mugler-inflected pieces throughout the promotional photos.
