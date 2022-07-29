Giants' Jon Feliciano: Sits out Friday's practice

www.cbssports.com
Denver Broncos’ Tim Patrick carted off the field after suffering leg injury
Former undrafted free agent Tim Patrick of the Denver Broncos has seen himself take on a major role since joining
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Remains out of lineup
Baddoo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. Baddoo started Friday's game but will now be on the bench for a second consecutive contest, with the Tigers using Robbie Grossman, Riley Greene and Victor Reyes in the outfield from left to right. Baddoo clearly looks like a reserve outfielder at this point, though his fortunes could change if Detroit decides to trade the veteran Grossman before Tuesday's deadline.
NFL strips Dolphins of draft picks for Brady-Payton contact; fines, suspends owner Ross
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The NFL stripped the Miami Dolphins of two draft picks and fined and suspended team owner Stephen Ross for violations of its integrity of the game policy, the league announced Tuesday. Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the Dolphins of the violations, which followed a...
NFL・
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Strong start to camp
Bryant is off to a strong start in training camp and looks ready to handle a greater load in 2022, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports. "He's been a very good player for us since he got here," Cleveland tight ends coach T.C. McCartney said. "He does a lot of things that do not show up on the stat sheet necessarily, but we expect him to take the next step, as well."
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Held out Monday
Moustakas is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. Southpaw Jesus Luzardo will open on the mound for the Marlins, so Moustakas and his .513 OPS against lefties will open the game on the bench. Donovan Solano will enter the lineup in place of Moustakas.
Broncos' KJ Hamler: To come off PUP list
The Broncos are expected to activate Hamler (knee) from the active/PUP list Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hamler reportedly is recovering well from a torn left ACL suffered last September, and the Broncos are hopeful his impressive speed won't have diminished. Though the trio of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick appear entrenched atop Denver's wide receiver depth chart, Hamler boasts a skill set that could allow him to thrive as the No. 4 option for new franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Exits after being hit in helmet
Estrada exited Saturday's game against the Cubs after being hit by a pitch in the helmet, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Estrada stayed down momentarily but was able to walk off the field accompanied by trainers. There are no further details currently available. Jason Vosler entered the game as a pinch runner in Estrada's place.
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench
Flores is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Flores' move to the bench ends a stretch of 12 consecutive starts for the 30-year-old. Tommy La Stella will step in at second base in place of Flores, who should continue to have a regular spot in the middle infield while both Thairo Estrada (concussion) and Brandon Crawford (knee) are on the injured list.
Giants' Brandon Belt: Held out Monday
Belt is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Belt rarely starts against left-handed pitchers, so it should come as little surprise that he is sitting out Monday with southpaw Andrew Heaney on the bump for the Dodgers. Darin Ruf will start at first base in Belt's place.
2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, stream as Raiders face Jaguars in preseason opener
Among the telltale signs that the NFL regular season is near is the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first game of the NFL's preseason, the Hall of Fame Game brings excitement for what's ahead while also paying homage to previous gridiron greats. This year's game will feature the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams that will face off during Week 9 of the regular season.
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Could be activated Friday
Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said that Haniger (ankle) could be reinstated from the 60-day injured list as soon as Friday, Jim Bowden of SiriusXM Radio reports. Haniger is starting in right field and batting second Sunday for Triple-A Tacoma in the eighth game of his rehab assignment. The 31-year-old seems to be fully recovered from the Grade 2 right ankle sprain that has kept him on the injured list since late April, but he still needs a few more games in the minors to get his timing back at the plate and to get reacclimated to playing the outfield. Once he's activated, Haniger should take on a near-everyday role in the corner outfield or at designated hitter for the Mariners.
Royals' Bobby Witt: Will not start Monday
Witt (hand) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox. The injury Witt suffered Sunday when he was struck by a pitch is not believed to be serious, and according to manager Mike Matheny it is not even an issue. However, Matheny did note that Witt is getting a day as he works back from the hamstring injury that cost him time in late July. Regardless of the reason, Maikel Garcia will start at shortstop for the Royals on Monday night.
Texans' Dameon Pierce: Shows vision Saturday
Pierce showed good vision returning kicks and on inside running drills during Saturday's practice, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pierce did a little bit of everything Saturday. He mostly honed his off-ball skills -- pass protection, route running -- and caught several checkdown passes during 11-on-11 drills, making himself available for quarterback Davis Mills. When it came time for special teams drills, Pierce fielded kicks and showed vision with the ball in his hands, a skill that didn't jump out during the combine or from his 4.59 40-yard dash time. "He's a tough guy," Houston head coach Lovie Smith said of Pierce. "You see him working special teams. A little bit of return game to him. Running in between the tackles, he can make you miss when he gets into the open field." The coach then added only so much can be learned when teams are not in pads and defenses are restrained. The real test for Pierce comes Monday, the first day of full pads.
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Making team debut Wednesday
Castillo will start Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Castillo was dealt from the Reds to the Mariners on Friday in a blockbuster deal, and he'll face a tough matchup at Yankee Stadium during his first start with his new team. The right-hander recorded a quality start in each of his final five appearances with the Reds, posting a 1.59 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 34 innings during that time.
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Weekend rehab assignment in play
Tatis (wrist) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as early as this weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, and how his surgically repaired left wrist responds to the activity could dictate whether he's cleared for game action later this week or at some point next week. Since Tatis has been on the shelf since spring training, he'll likely need at least a handful of minor-league games to pick up at-bats and regain his timing at the plate. Even so, a mid-August return from the 60-day injured list is seemingly in play for Tatis if he avoids any setbacks in his buildup program.
Rockies' C.J. Cron: Steps out of lineup Sunday
Cron is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Cron started 13 straight games since missing two contests with a wrist injury in mid-July, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Connor Joe will shift to first base while Sam Hilliard enters the lineup and plays the outfield.
Phillies' Jean Segura: Won't be activated Tuesday
Segura (finger) will continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday and won't be activated from the 60-day injured list until at least Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Segura will start at second base and bat leadoff Tuesday in what will be his seventh rehab game...
Bills' Zack Moss: Making noise at camp
Teammate Devin Singletary recently said Moss has been "looking good" in training camp and is "getting back to himself" after a disappointing 2021, Dom Tibbetts of WKBW reports. Singletary implies that Moss had a tough time coming back from ankle surgery after his 2020 rookie season, helping to explain the...
NFL・
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sees action in first game back
Kelenic, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, entered Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Astros in the fifth inning as a defensive replacement and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Kelenic's rough day at the plate was very reminiscent of the forgettable 31-game stint he endured with the Mariners to...
Steelers' Najee Harris: Exits with possible foot injury
Harris left Monday's practice with an apparent left foot/ankle injury, Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network reports. Harris spent some time with trainers and took off his left shoe. Assuming he misses the rest of practice, Benny Snell is next up for first-team RB reps, with other options including Anthony McFarland and Jeremy McNichols.
