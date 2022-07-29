'Renaissance' Is A Love Letter To The Black Queer Roots Of Dance Music

These four powerful women share why Black sisterhood matters and we are enough. That check-in is sometimes all we need as Black women to get through the day. It’s not often that others genuinely ask us how we’re doing. In fact, the loudest “how are yous” can be the most disingenuous because they’re just empty salutations from people who don’t really know – or care to know – what we experience. Most people are focused on what they can take from us or what we can deliver for them. But that simple sentiment of checking in is what matters in our day – a caring note from a sister who has the best intentions.

