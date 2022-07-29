Santander Brazil to launch cryptocurrency trading platform

cryptoslate.com
Poloniex launches new trading system focused on speed, stability and usability
Cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex has launched a new trading system to provide users with greater stability, speed, and usability. The new trading system is based on a “next-generation” matching engine which increased the exchange’s order matching speed by 30x, the exchange said in an Aug. 1. press release.
Crypto investments products see inflows of $474M in July
Digital asset investment products recorded their best month in July after finishing the month with total inflows of $474 million, according to CoinShares Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report. The report revealed that digital asset investment product inflows for the week starting July 25 were $81 million. It marked the...
South Korea-based Busan Bank’s employee steals 1.4B won in customer funds to buy crypto
A foreign employee of South Korea-based Busan Bank stole roughly 1.48 billion won of customer funds and invested the money in crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC), local media reported on August 1. According to the report, the employee stole the funds between July 9 and July 25. South Korea eyes...
How should investors prepare for The Merge?
Last week, ETH saw a significant uptick in its price, following the release of the notes from the last dev’s meeting that hinted at the timeline for its upcoming upgrade, known as The Merge. This upgrade will change how the network is secured, its energy consumption, and tokenomics. Staking...
MasRelic – DeFi and Synthetic Real Estate Platform Launched Its New Relic Token on the Ethereum Blockchain
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. New Jersey, United States, 1st August, 2022, Chainwire — MasRelic, a small cap start-up located 7 miles from one of the...
Ripple’s XRP sales increased almost 40% in Q2 vs Q1
Crypto payments infrastructure provider Ripple revealed in its second-quarter earnings report on July 28 that it saw a significant increase in the demand for its associated XRP token. Ripple continues to grow. Ripple has been able to make major strides when it comes to increasing the utility of its XRP...
Japan’s central bank scraps CBDC plans due to lack of interest from public
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) has concluded that it is not technically feasible for the government to release a central bank digital currency (CBDC) at the moment. Like many other central banks, the Bank of Japan started flirting with the idea of a Yen-backed CBDC in 2021, and the project’s second phase of testing began in April.
Ethereum Classic up over 150% in July as ETH 2.0 draws closer
Ethereum Classic’s (ETC) value increased by over 150% in July, making it one of the top performing digital assets of the month. The asset was trading at $36.50 as of press time after shedding over 11% in the last 24 hours. Interest in the asset reached a crescendo when...
Why ZoomInfo Stock Popped Today
Investors were happy with the company's revenue and earnings growth in the second quarter.
World’s Largest Metaverse Builder Community SandStorm Launches Build Proposals for Brands
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Tampa, United States, 1st August, 2022, Chainwire — Leading metaverse builder community SandStorm has released its highly anticipated “proposal and bid”...
Vauld gets three-month moratorium from Singapore High Court for protection against creditors
Crypto platform Vauld, which halted customer withdrawals last month, has secured protection against creditors for three months from the Singapore High Court, Bloomberg News reported Aug. 1. Vauld’s parent company Defi Payment Ltd. had requested the court for a six-month moratorium. However, the court only granted a moratorium for three...
GHO Stablecoin to be launched as Aave DAO gives a 99.9% approval
A governance proposal to create a crypto-backed stablecoin on the Aave protocol has been unanimously approved by the Aave community in a snapshot voting which lasted till Sunday. On July 7, 2022, a proposal was introduced by Aave Companies (development team of Aave protocol) for the launch of GHO, an...
Report: Helium caught in a web of falsehoods about its partnerships
Reports have emerged that Helium (HNT) has misled the public about its partnerships. According to the reports, the company has no collaboration with Lime or Salesforce, as it touts on its website. No Lime partnership. A Mashable report revealed that Lime does not have any partnership with Helium. The transportation...
Socios.com invests $100M to accelerate Web3 innovations for FC Barcelona
Socios.com is investing $100 million in Barca Studio for a 24.5% stake and aims to accelerate blockchain, non-fungible token (NFT), and digital assets innovation for FC Barcelona. Barca Studios was launched in 2019 as the club’s platform for creating and distributing video and audio content. The partnership with Socios.com will...
Metaverse branding’s success depends on its underlying purpose
The growing popularity of the metaverse is driving brands from across sectors to build a presence in the space. The move to the metaverse is understandable, given that Gartner predicts around a quarter of the world’s population will be spending at least an hour in the metaverse every day for work, shopping, education, and entertainment by 2026.
Volt Inu Set to Launch the Volted Dragons Sailors Club NFTs
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Malmö, Sweden, 2nd August, 2022, Chainwire — Volt Inu has proudly announced that their Volted Dragons Sailors Club NFT collection is...
US SEC charges 11 for role in $300M Forsage crypto pyramid scheme
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged eleven people on August 1 for their involvement in Forsage, a fraudulent crypto pyramid scheme that raised $300 million from investors around the world. According to the SEC, Forsage started as a “website that allowed millions of retail investors to enter into...
North Koreans reportedly targeting crypto jobs for insider access
Crypto thieves from North Korea are impersonating experts using fake resumes and identities, Bloomberg News reported Aug. 1. According to Bloomberg, interviews with cybersecurity experts showed that these fraudsters actively plagiarize information from legitimate profiles to apply for jobs on Indeed and LinkedIn. North Korean thieves targeting crypto jobs. Cybersecurity...
