Santander Brazil to launch cryptocurrency trading platform

By Shiraz Jagati
cryptoslate.com
 3 days ago
cryptoslate.com

cryptoslate.com

Poloniex launches new trading system focused on speed, stability and usability

Cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex has launched a new trading system to provide users with greater stability, speed, and usability. The new trading system is based on a “next-generation” matching engine which increased the exchange’s order matching speed by 30x, the exchange said in an Aug. 1. press release.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Crypto investments products see inflows of $474M in July

Digital asset investment products recorded their best month in July after finishing the month with total inflows of $474 million, according to CoinShares Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report. The report revealed that digital asset investment product inflows for the week starting July 25 were $81 million. It marked the...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
cryptoslate.com

How should investors prepare for The Merge?

Last week, ETH saw a significant uptick in its price, following the release of the notes from the last dev’s meeting that hinted at the timeline for its upcoming upgrade, known as The Merge. This upgrade will change how the network is secured, its energy consumption, and tokenomics. Staking...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Ripple’s XRP sales increased almost 40% in Q2 vs Q1

Crypto payments infrastructure provider Ripple revealed in its second-quarter earnings report on July 28 that it saw a significant increase in the demand for its associated XRP token. Ripple continues to grow. Ripple has been able to make major strides when it comes to increasing the utility of its XRP...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Japan’s central bank scraps CBDC plans due to lack of interest from public

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) has concluded that it is not technically feasible for the government to release a central bank digital currency (CBDC) at the moment. Like many other central banks, the Bank of Japan started flirting with the idea of a Yen-backed CBDC in 2021, and the project’s second phase of testing began in April.
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum Classic up over 150% in July as ETH 2.0 draws closer

Ethereum Classic’s (ETC) value increased by over 150% in July, making it one of the top performing digital assets of the month. The asset was trading at $36.50 as of press time after shedding over 11% in the last 24 hours. Interest in the asset reached a crescendo when...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

GHO Stablecoin to be launched as Aave DAO gives a 99.9% approval

A governance proposal to create a crypto-backed stablecoin on the Aave protocol has been unanimously approved by the Aave community in a snapshot voting which lasted till Sunday. On July 7, 2022, a proposal was introduced by Aave Companies (development team of Aave protocol) for the launch of GHO, an...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Report: Helium caught in a web of falsehoods about its partnerships

Reports have emerged that Helium (HNT) has misled the public about its partnerships. According to the reports, the company has no collaboration with Lime or Salesforce, as it touts on its website. No Lime partnership. A Mashable report revealed that Lime does not have any partnership with Helium. The transportation...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Socios.com invests $100M to accelerate Web3 innovations for FC Barcelona

Socios.com is investing $100 million in Barca Studio for a 24.5% stake and aims to accelerate blockchain, non-fungible token (NFT), and digital assets innovation for FC Barcelona. Barca Studios was launched in 2019 as the club’s platform for creating and distributing video and audio content. The partnership with Socios.com will...
INTERNET
cryptoslate.com

Metaverse branding’s success depends on its underlying purpose

The growing popularity of the metaverse is driving brands from across sectors to build a presence in the space. The move to the metaverse is understandable, given that Gartner predicts around a quarter of the world’s population will be spending at least an hour in the metaverse every day for work, shopping, education, and entertainment by 2026.
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Volt Inu Set to Launch the Volted Dragons Sailors Club NFTs

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Malmö, Sweden, 2nd August, 2022, Chainwire — Volt Inu has proudly announced that their Volted Dragons Sailors Club NFT collection is...
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

US SEC charges 11 for role in $300M Forsage crypto pyramid scheme

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged eleven people on August 1 for their involvement in Forsage, a fraudulent crypto pyramid scheme that raised $300 million from investors around the world. According to the SEC, Forsage started as a “website that allowed millions of retail investors to enter into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptoslate.com

North Koreans reportedly targeting crypto jobs for insider access

Crypto thieves from North Korea are impersonating experts using fake resumes and identities, Bloomberg News reported Aug. 1. According to Bloomberg, interviews with cybersecurity experts showed that these fraudsters actively plagiarize information from legitimate profiles to apply for jobs on Indeed and LinkedIn. North Korean thieves targeting crypto jobs. Cybersecurity...
WORLD

