Retired Baltimore officer due in court next week to face sexual abuse charges

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE – A retired Baltimore police officer is expected to appear in a Baltimore County court next week to face sexual abuse charges tied to allegations that he molested several children at his wife's day care.

James Weems, Jr., 57, of Randallstown, remains in custody in Washington, D.C., while awaiting extradition to Baltimore County. He has been discharged from the hospital, where he was treated after his wife allegedly shot him during a confrontation last week.

The 57-year-old, who retired from the Baltimore Police Department in 2005, waived his extradition rights during a court appearance Wednesday. He was still hospitalized when a warrant was issued Monday for his arrest on sexual abuse charges.

Weems' wife, Shanteari, was ordered held without bond Friday after a judge deemed her a danger to the community . She faces multiple charges, including assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm, in her husband's shooting.

Weems is accused of molesting at least three children who attended Lil Kidz Kastle, a day care in Owings Mills owned by his wife, authorities said.

It was those allegations that led Shanteari Weems to confront her husband July 21 at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the District, an encounter that escalated into gunfire, according to court documents.

Police called to a shooting at the hotel spoke with Shanteari Weems, who told them she had shot her husband because he had charged toward her during an argument, court records show. She accused her husband of molesting children at her day care.

The daycare owner allegedly threatened to harm herself if police entered the hotel room. But at some point, she was taken into custody and her husband was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Two guns and a notebook that detailed Shanteari Weems' alleged plans to confront her husband were recovered as evidence as part of the investigation into the shooting, court records state.

The woman's attorneys have said their client acted in self-defense when she opened fire at her husban d, saying she had no choice but to shoot him when he "charged at her."

"She had to defend herself and she shot him–twice–but she did not intend to kill him," attorney Tony Garcia told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren in a Thursday interview.

Baltimore County police are investigating the allegations against James Weems. Families whose children attend the day care are encouraged to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020.

