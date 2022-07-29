ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Vacaville residents identified as victims in horrific Highway 12 crash

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mBAhF_0gxl1Xrq00

4 dead, 6 injured in horrific Highway 12 crash in Rio Vista 02:08

RIO VISTA (CBS SF) --  Three Vacaville residents have been identified among those killed in Wednesday night's horrific head-on crash on Highway 12 in Rio Vista.

The Rio Vista police said Vacaville residents 20-year-old John Colvin, 19-year-old Erica Anderson and 19-year-old Lacey Conway died in the collision.  All three were in the Honda Accord. Colvin was ejected from the vehicle by the force of the impact as was one of the women.

One passenger in the SUV, Laura Poiret, also died. She was in her early-to-mid 70s.

"Our sincere condolences go out to family and friends of those killed in this tragedy as well as our wishes for a complete recovery of those who were seriously injured," police said in a release.

Poiret and six other occupants in the Chevrolet Suburban were all members of a family on a one-week trip to California from Mexico.

While they were not identified by name, Rio Vista police said, they ranged in age from 8 to 37-years-old. All six were being treated at local hospital for moderate to severe injuries.

According to police,  the Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Highway 12 when it veered off the roadway. Colvin then over-corrected and the vehicle entered the eastbound lane when it hit a large Suburban head-on.

Rio Vista Fire officials immediately dispatched units to the crash scene at around 8:15 p.m. When the fire department units arrived, they found that 10 people either injured or dead at the scene.

Rio Vista police chief John Mazer said police found numerous opened alcoholic beverage containers at the crash scene near the sedan and were investigating whether drunk driving was a crash factor

He said it was the worst crash he has seen on the highway.

While the speed limit on the stretch of Highway 12 where the accident happened is 55 mph, many people drive faster, Mazer said.

"People see wide open roads and they just go for it and often it ends like this," he said.

Comments / 5

Related
Plumas County News

Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted

Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
SIERRAVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Cbs#Vacaville#Honda#Chevrolet#Rio Vista Fire
KTVU FOX 2

Man who tried to save rafters found dead in California river

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 31-year-old man who went missing after attempting to save two rafters in distress was found dead along Northern California’s American River, authorities said. Joshua Brandon Crane couldn’t be found after he jumped into the river Friday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Former Navy medic dies in attempted American River rescue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The identity of the person that died in an attempted American River rescue on Friday has been revealed in a Go Fund Me page. On July 29, Josh Crane, a former Navy medic, saw that two people were in distress along the American River and jumped in the water to help. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

RV rollover snarls Highway 50 traffic

An overturned truck and Winnebago blocked two Highway 50 westbound lanes just past the Silva Valley Parkway offramp Sunday afternoon, backing up traffic as emergency crews worked the scene. The California Highway Patrol, the El Dorado Hills Fire Department and Medic 89 responded to the crash site at 3:40 p.m....
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
ABC10

Motorcyclist dies during CHP chase in Lodi

LODI, Calif. — A Stockton man has died after allegedly crashing into a pickup truck while being chased by officers with the California Highway Patrol in Lodi late Saturday night, officials say. Around 11:44 p.m. Saturday, CHP officers say they noticed a 31-year-old man driving a 2021 Harley Davidson...
LODI, CA
KRON4 News

Family of victim in deadly Rio Vista crash speaks out

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The family of a teen killed in a quadruple fatal crash in Rio Vista says they’re still in shock. It happened Wednesday night on Highway 12, which is an area that has a history of major crashes. KRON4 spoke with the 19-year-old’s grandparents to learn more about who the 19-year-old and […]
RIO VISTA, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 injured in I-880 freeway shooting in San Leandro Saturday night

SAN LEANDRO -- CHP are investigating a Saturday night freeway shooting on I-880 in San Leandro that left two victims injured, according to authorities.On Saturday night at around 10:14 p.m., CHP officers in the Hayward area were dispatched to a report of a possible shooting that occurred on northbound I-880 near the Marina Boulevard off ramp. Arriving officers located two vehicles, a white Dodge Durango and a green Toyota Camry, stopped on the right shoulder. Two occupants in the Dodge had been struck by gunfire and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.Authorities said the occupants of the Toyota, who were believed to be involved in the shooting, fled the scene on foot before CHP officers arrived.CHP are still investigating the motive for the incident, but noted that it appeared that the occupants of both vehicles were shooting at each other. There were no prolonged traffic issues as a result of this incident.Detectives assigned to the CHP Golden Gate Division Special Investigations Unit have assumed primary investigative responsibility for the freeway shooting. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the CHP investigative Tip Line at (707)917-4491.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man accused of vandalizing Petaluma business, resisting arrest

PETALUMA – A man allegedly vandalized a local business and then led officers on a foot pursuit in Petaluma on Sunday, police said. Officers were called to a business in the 2600 block of Lakeville Highway after getting reports of a man behaving erratically and vandalizing computer equipment and other business property there. Police arrived and found Micah Allen Gale, who they claim was shirtless, agitated and loudly announcing himself as a "sovereign citizen." Police said Gale ignored their orders and ran out into the busy intersection of Lakeville Highway and Casa Grande Road. Gale continued eastbound on Casa Grande, with officers behind him on foot for "multiple city blocks." He was eventually taken into custody in the area of South McDowell Boulevard and Bond Avenue. Police allege he yelled unintelligible words and sweated profusely, so they called for medical assistance. Gale was taken to the hospital where he was medically cleared. Ultimately Gale was taken to the Sonoma County main jail, where he was booked on suspicion of multiple felony vandalism violations, willfully resisting a police officer and being under the influence of a controlled substance. 
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian hit and killed by SUV in Dublin; police arrest driver for DUI

DUBLIN -- A woman walking in the middle of a roadway in Dublin was killed by an SUV Sunday evening, and the driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.Dublin police said the incident happened at about 10 p.m. along the 6200 block of Dougherty Road just north of Dublin Blvd. It was determined the pedestrian was walking in the southbound lanes when she was hit by a Chevrolet SUV.Alameda County Fire Department crews and medics performed life-saving efforts but the woman was pronounced dead. The SUV driver, identified as 42-year-old Giovanni Fissore, remained at the scene and he was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.The victim's identity was withheld until the county coroner's office was able to notify her family.Anyone who may have witnessed the accident was asked to contact Dublin Police at 925-833-6638.
DUBLIN, CA
KTVU FOX 2

DUI suspect in deadly Walnut Creek crash released on bail

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - The suspect in a fatal Walnut Creek crash Saturday has posted bail. KTVU learned that 28-year-old Briana Day was released on $300,000 bail after being booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. Investigators said she was driving drunk in her pickup truck and hit two pedestrians who...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
tncontentexchange.com

Person critically injured in crash near Lake Berryessa

One person was airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries suffered in a vehicle crash Saturday night in rural Napa County, the California Highway Patrol reported. Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!. Shortly before 10:30 p.m., a helicopter from CHP’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations was called...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Fatality Reported in Big Rig Collision

Accident at 6th Parkway Intersection Kills Driver in Two-Vehicle Accident. A big rig collision with a motor vehicle in Sacramento resulted in the death of one person on July 28. The accident happened at the Sixth Parkway intersection with Florin Road around 5:15 a.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the vehicle occupant died in the accident. According to a report by the police, the tractor-trailer and a Toyota were going east along Florin Road when the semi made a U-turn at that intersection.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person killed, 2 others hurt in early morning North Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO -- One person has died and two more were critically injured after an overnight crash in Sacramento.Sacramento Fire responded to a solo motor vehicle accident at Marconi Avenue and Connie Drive around 1 a.m. Monday.Officials say one person was pronounced dead on scene, while the other two were transported to the hospital. The name of the person killed has not been released.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
66K+
Followers
24K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy