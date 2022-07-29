ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

15-year-old boy shot in San Francisco Potrero Hill neighborhood

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sCmNb_0gxl1Po200

PIX Now 06:02

SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood on Thursday evening left a 15-year-old boy injured, police said.

The shooting was reported around 5:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Connecticut Street. The teen was in the street in front of his home when someone shot him in the buttock, according to police.

The boy was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

No arrest has been made in the shooting and San Francisco police have not released any suspect description. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesfnews.com

15-Year-Old Shot In Front Of His Home

SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, July 28, a 15-year-old boy in the Potrero Hill neighborhood was shot and police are seeking the suspected shooter. The crime transpired around 5:20 p.m. on the 1100 block of Connecticut Street in front of the boy’s home. He was shot in the buttocks and was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is unknown what led up to the shooting or if it was random.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Connecticut State
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Fremont asks for new trial after $21M awarded to family of slain pregnant teen

FREMONT, Calif. - The city of Fremont has asked a federal judge for a new trial after a jury awarded the family of a slain pregnant teenager an unprecedented $21 million. In court documents filed in late July, attorney Patrick Moriarty and his colleagues said that the award amount in favor of Elena Mondragon's mother "cannot stand" because the amount is "clearly excessive" and should be stricken or reduced.
FREMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Death of San Ramon woman reportedly found face down in tub considered suspicious

SAN RAMON, Calif. - San Ramon police said the death of a woman reportedly found face down in the bathtub last week is considered suspicious. At approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday officers were called to an apartment on the 4000 block of Crestfield Drive in the Dougherty Valley. The caller reported an unresponsive female to 911, according to police logs.
SAN RAMON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Man dead, another wounded after early morning San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE -- San Jose police have elevated an early morning shooting on Sunday to a homicide, the department announced on Twitter at 8:05 p.m.Initially, the shooting had sent two men to the hospital.Police responded to reports of a shooting at 3:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Umbarger Road.One man self-transported to a medical facility and the other had been receiving care in a hospital for a life-threatening injury,  police said at approximately 8 a.m.This is San Jose's 24th homicide this year, the department said.This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Potrero Hill#Violent Crime#The Police Department
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose Police find one man dead inside of burned car

San Jose police are working to learn more about a suspicious car fire near Pomona Ave. and Barnard Ave. Police say they found an adult male dead inside the burned vehicle. They were called to the scene at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Sunday. San Jose police said they will be...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

All shops at strip mall in Oakland's Little Saigon burglarized

OAKLAND, Calif. - Merchants at a strip mall in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood were up in arms Monday after burglars hit the entire complex before dawn, breaking in through roofs and popping front-door locks. International Plaza at 9th and International has seen its share of crime, but never anything like...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Youth football team apologizes to parents following shooting during Oakland game

OAKLAND – A local youth football team apologized to parents Monday after a shooting injured three people near Oakland Technical High during an all-day football event Sunday.The victims, two adults and one child, were in stable condition at a hospital following the shooting, reported about 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Broadway, Oakland police said.Authorities didn't give the exact location of the shooting, but it disrupted the nearby matchup between two youth football teams, the Oakland Dynamites and Fresno team the Valley Boyz taking place between 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.The Dynamites, a nonprofit youth football and...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland store manager chases away thieves then cops detain him

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- An Oakland liquor store is picking up the pieces after an early morning break-in. The manager of U & I Liquor on Telegraph Avenue did not want to go on camera but told KPIX he was armed and ready when intruders showed up.He was in a back office just before 7 a.m. Sunday when an alarm went off.He armed himself with a gun and scared off two suspects who had entered through a front window."Last week this happened so somebody broke his window and he was expecting them to come back," said longtime customer Daniel Avina. "He...
OAKLAND, CA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

A Man, a Woman and 6-year-old shot at a Pop Warner game in Oakland

A man, a woman and a six year old girl were shot Sunday at an Oakland city high school campus, according to police. Shortly before 1:20 p.m., police responded to reports of a possible shooting at Oakland Technical High School, in Oakland California. All are expected to survive. Upon arrival,...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
66K+
Followers
24K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy