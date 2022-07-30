Mega Millions website crashes after winning numbers revealed

Mega Millions numbers drawn then website crashes 01:10

The drawing for the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history took place Friday night. The winning numbers were 67, 45, 57, 36 and 13 with a "Mega Ball" of 14.

It remains unclear if any winning tickets were sold. The Mega Millions website crashed immediately after the numbers were announced.

The Mega Millions jackpot was estimated to hit $1.28 billion by Friday night's drawing, the lottery game said in a news release. If a winner wanted to take the lump sum of cash, they would walk away with $747.2 million cash before taxes.

According to the Associated Press, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the next drawing Tuesday if no one wins on Friday. That would be the largest-ever Mega Millions win.

The last Mega Millions drawing was Tuesday. While no one won the grand prize, nine tickets won at least $1 million, Mega Millions said. Ahead of that drawing, the CEO of Raising Cane's said he bought 50,000 Mega Millions tickets, promising to share the winning with his employees if he claimed the jackpot. CEO Todd Graves said he bought more tickets ahead of Friday night's drawing.

The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was on April 15. And over the past few weeks, as the prize grew larger and larger, people across the U.S. rushed to buy tickets, hoping to claim the prize.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million, while the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24, according to Mega Millions.