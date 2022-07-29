ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Texas QB Quinn Ewers will be good, but how soon?

By Joey Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Inside Texas’ Bobby Burton believes Quinn Ewers will be a good quarterback. The only question he has is how soon Ewers will meet that standard.

Paul Wadlington and Burton discussed a number of things in Wadlington’s “Everyone Gets a Trophy” podcast. In their most interesting topic, they weighed in on whether this Texas team will live up to expectations. According to both, it all hinges on how soon they get great quarterback play.

Burton had the following to say about the 2022 football team, starting at the 40:28 mark.

If they get (good quarterback play), I think the offense can be terrific. Because everything else is there. I can’t remember a skill position group at all positions, other than quarterback, that were this loaded. … I think Quinn Ewers is going to be good. Is he gonna be good (early), or is he gonna be good eight games in after Texas is already 4-4?

Wadlington echoed the importance of quarterback stating: “If the quarterback plays well enough, the offensive line won’t matter much. And the lesser the quarterback plays, the more the offensive line will matter.”

Texas figures to have an excellent team next year should they bring back Ewers, Xavier Worthy and Isaiah Neyor. To be great this season, Ewers or the young line will need to vastly improve their respective positions.

