Editorial: Should most Ohio retailers be required to accept cash as payment?

Get help with electric/water bills, A/C repair, fans
The 2022 Summer Crisis Program (SCP) will provide eligible households with a one-time benefit to assist with electric utility bills, central air conditioning repairs, and air conditioning unit and/or fan purchases. Household income must be at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines and household’s must have at least...
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
