On July 29, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., troopers stopped a 2014 Mercedes-Benz on Lander Street in the city of Newburgh for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Upon approaching the vehicle, two passengers attempted to flee the scene. All occupants of the vehicle were immediately detained. A search of the vehicle yielded a .357 Magnum Revolver and a .380 semi-automatic pistol.

NEWBURGH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO