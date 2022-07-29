New Lavender Farm Flourishing in Charlotte

county-journal.com
Related
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos
I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
Jackson County man works to create bee friendly environment
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Justin Fairchild, also known as the Kilted Farmer has dedicated his life to uniting his community on the importance of protecting the environment. “We need to do better. We can be better,” said Fairchild, the Founder of the Kilted Farmer. It’s a mission that’s recently led him to making hundreds of […]
You’ll Love Spam At These Amazing Locations
I'm brutally honest. I like Spam. I like it a lot. It gives my blood pressure medication something to do. I like Spam fried in a pan, grilled, deep fried, diced up and tossed in fried rice and any other possible way you can think about cooking it. I will try it. You should to.
IN THIS ARTICLE
jtv.tv
Events of Monday, August 1, 2022
On Two Wheels Monday Evening MTB Ride with Pat. 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. This is an On Two Wheels sanctioned MTB ride hosted by Pat. The meeting location will be the Museum Parking lot at Ella Sharp Park. Helmets are REQUIRED for all riders. All skill riders are welcome. Any questions can be directed towards the shop at 517-789-6077.
Three Northern Michigan Resorts Named ‘Best In The Midwest’
Travel + Leisure magazine released its list of the best resorts in the Midwest, and three Michigan resorts landed in the top 10. Mackinac Island Lands Two Of The Three Resorts On The List. Travel + Leisure polls its readers every year to share their best experiences travelling throughout the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – 25 out of 4,000 beagles are relocating to Grand Rapids after being mistreated in Virginia. On Friday, the Humane Society of West Michigan shared a Facebook post that the beagles will be rehabilitated and looking for a new forever home. The Facebook post expressed that...
Kalamazoo brewer regains vision, returns to creative roots with eSight device
KALAMAZOO, MI — The eyesight of the CEO and head brewer of Norse Nectar Meadery got to the point that “for a year and a half there was nothing.”. Hunter Dodge, who was diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy, lost eyesight in both eyes over the course of a few months in 2019. He described his vision as trying to look through a double pane of translucent shower glass.
Beagles removed from ‘prison-like conditions’ at Virginia facility coming to Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Humane Society of West Michigan will be taking in some of the beagles being rescued from a Virginia breeding facility. More than 4,000 beagles are being removed from Envigo, a facility that breeds beagles for medical research, after federal officials accused the company of violating the Animal Welfare Act. Dogs were underfed, living in filthy conditions and killed instead of receiving veterinary treatment, according to the Humane Society of the United States.
Jackson Relay for Life raises money for cancer research, provide camaraderie
JACKSON -- For some, cancer can feel like a lonely ordeal but Jackson’s Relay For Life at Cascade Falls Park proved the opposite as cancer survivors, those currently fighting the disease and friends and family came together to support each other and remember those who have passed. l. Tents...
UPMATTERS
Stay on higher wages granted as restaurant industry warns of ‘Panerafication’
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan restaurants will get at least temporary reprieve from a court ruling that would more than double wages for tipped workers. On Friday afternoon, Judge Douglas Shapiro granted a 205-day stay on the order, giving the state more time to appeal his decision and restaurant owners time to figure out how they could accommodate higher wages.
Dog saved by MSU veterinarians after being shot
OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) – Olivia McPherson said it happened in a flash. “I was making dinner for my kids. I had Zeus on the chain. King was outside with him. They were running. So he slipped his collar from the chain busted under the fence. Boom. They were gone,” McPherson said. Her two huskies, Zeus […]
WOOD
August Looks like a Hot and Mostly Dry Month
August looks to be a warmer than average month in the Great Lakes Region. Above is the latest 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. We’ll stay near average early next week (average high is 83), then we’ll be above average during the middle – latter part of next week.
Target 8: Homeowners offered cash for 40-year right-to-sell contract
"We'll give you $875 now if you can guarantee that when you do go to sell your house, you will give it to us (to list)," VanderVeen remembered the caller saying.
5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
Yes, You Can Use Your Fire Pit in Lansing… but There’s a Catch
It's a beautiful Michigan evening. Perfect night for a campfire, huh?. Depending on where you live, it may or may not be legal to use that new fire pit you just got. Within the city limits of Lansing, most recreational fire pits are legal to use. However, there is a catch. You need a permit.
buzznicked.com
Man Buys Barn And Discovers It Has Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Cars Inside
I’m a pack rat, I’ll fully admit it. I hate throwing things away. There is always some point in time where I find myself needing whatever it was I threw away, even if it’s something I got rid of 10 years ago. Well when a man named Scott Miedema, who is the COO of repocast.com, an auction website run out of Wayland, Mich. got an anonymous phone call from someone looking to sell a barn and the contents in it he thought it would just be another hoarders useless stash of stuff. Instead, he ended making a boat load of cash!
Michigan 1929: Townsfolk Clubbed a Suspected Witch to Death
Less than 100 years ago in Southwest Michigan, a Kalamazoo resident was accused of being a witch and murdered by her neighbors. Before we get into the story of this senseless and brutal murder that took place in 1929, it's important to put this witch hunt in perspective. The very famous Salem Witch trials ended in 1692 according to the Library of Congress. The last known witch trial in America took place in 1878 in Massachusetts according to Historic Ipswich. The fact that a Kalamazoo family accused a neighbor of being a witch only to kill her over 200 years after the Salem Witch Trial is mind-boggling.
Neighbors frustrated with new GM battery plant
While many are excited for the new General Motors battery plant, those who must live next door to it aren’t exactly thrilled.
Detroit News
Make-A-Wish Michigan cancels final day of tour, offers counseling after cyclists die in crash
Make-A-Wish Michigan canceled the final day of its annual weekend-long Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour event out of respect for the families of cyclists killed in a Saturday car crash. "Our staff and the entire Make-A-Wish family are heartbroken and offer our deepest sympathy for the riders involved, their loved ones, and...
Comments / 0