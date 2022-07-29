Richland Co. Coroner asks public for help identifying deceased man

www.wistv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. James
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Related
wach.com
Armed and dangerous murder suspect wanted in deadly Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department investigators have identified a murder suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a 37-year-old man earlier this summer. According to police, Obadiah Sabur-Jabbar Doctor will be charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime once located. Police...
coladaily.com
Richland County coroner identifies 16-year-old as Shorecrest Drive shooting victim
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of a teenager who was killed in a shooting Sunday in Columbia. According to Rutherford, the victim is identified as Jaylin M.R. Mosby, 16, of Columbia, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the homicide. Officials with the Richland County...
wach.com
Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the 16-year-old that was killed in a shooting in Columbia, SC on Sunday, July 31. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Jaylin M.R. Mosby, 16, of Columbia, SC. “We will continue working with the Richland...
WRDW-TV
Five homicide investigations are underway in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen five homicide investigations in Aiken in the month of July alone. Investigators say none of them are connected. But why? We sat down with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office about why we are seeing this string of violence. July is marked as a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIS-TV
Columbia Police: missing 17-year-old found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department say Black has been located and taken to a local hospital to make sure he’s medically sound. The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing teenager. Freaderick Black, 17, was last seen on Elmhurst...
One injured in shooting off Bluff Road in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are gathering information following a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon near Bluff Road. According to a spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a shooting around 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive. Authorities said one person was...
Fire at church off Fairfield Road under investigation
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire crews are on the scene of a fire reported at a local church. Details are still limited but Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the fire was at the Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church and about 35 firefighters responded. The church is on Crawford Road just off of Fairfield Road and just outside of Columbia. Jenkins said that crews had to temporarily close a block of Fairfield Road to run a water line across.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies Lee State Park drowning victim
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Coroner has identified the victim of a drowning. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez, 18, drowned Sunday in the swimming area of Lee State Park. Officials say the drowning occurred around 2:45 p.m. and Ramirez’s body was recovered by Lee County Fire Rescue at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
Lexington County Animal Services ask for help to locate owners of two horses
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Animal Services is asking the public for help to locate the owner of two horses. The horses were found in the Redbank area. Officials are asking anyone in the area with missing horses to reach out to Investigator Hallman at (803)612-9671. Notice a...
Raleigh News & Observer
Teenager dies in suspected drowning after baptism was held at SC park, coroner says
A South Carolina teenager died Sunday in a suspected drowning hours after he was baptized, the Lee County Coroner’s Office said. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez’s body was recovered at about 5 p.m. from a pond known as the swimming hole at Lee State Park, Deputy Coroner Chad Cunningham told The State Monday.
16-year-old shot, killed in weekend shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a 16-year-old has been killed in a weekend shooting. Officers say there were called to the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 for a report of a shooting. Shorecrest is just off Bluff Road a mile south of Interstate 77.
wach.com
2 dead after crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on Highway 178 in Bowman, SC. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man killed in Fairfield County crash
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a crash. Floyd Johnson, 69, of Winnsboro, was pronounced dead on July 28 at Prisma Health Richland after a crash in Winnsboro. The crash happened June 26, at the intersection of US...
wach.com
'We don't know why': Family of 16-year-old shot, killed pleads for stop to violence
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – A Columbia family is pleading with young people to put the guns down and for parents to be more involved. The call comes after a 16-year-old was shot and killed in a seemingly-quiet neighborhood over the weekend. Richland County deputies say 16-year-old Jaylin Mosby...
wach.com
Coroner asks for your help identifying man found dead near Columbia business
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford and the Richland County Coroner’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying the remains of a white male believed to be in his 60’s, who was found deceased near a business at 1226 Briargate Circle, Columbia, SC.
Barnwell man and juvenile arrested Unlawful Carry of Weapon
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, a deputy with the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office made a legal traffic stop on a vehicle in Blackville. The driver, Jaquez Lamar Isaac, as well as the male, juvenile passenger was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Weapon. Jaquez Isaac was transported to Barnwell County […]
WLTX.com
19-year-old woman killed in Aiken County crash identified
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday in Aiken County that resulted in two injuries and one death. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol the crash happened along Charleston Highway near Old Tory Trail when a 2009 Ford Focus crossed the center line and hit a 2020 Nissan Rouge head-on.
The Post and Courier
Richland sheriff identifies child who died in gun incident
COLUMBIA — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has identified Astin Barnes as the 8-year-old who died July 25 after being injured in an incident involving a handgun. "The cause of death has not been determined by the coroner's office, and our investigation is ongoing," Richland County sheriff's spokesperson Brittany Hart said July 28. "We will not be releasing further details until the cause of death is determined."
wgac.com
Man Found Dead in Truck With Multiple Gunshot Wounds
There was a deadly shooting late Saturday night in New Ellenton. The body of 56-year-old Charles Thomas of Aiken was found inside his truck at the intersection of Stanley and Summit Drives after a caller reported the shooting just after 11:00 p.m. Authorities say Thomas had been shot multiple times.
Small fire extinguished at Columbia firearms manufacturer's facility
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland crews say they have extinguished a small fire that led to a temporary evacuation of employees at a firearms manufacturer's facility on Sunday, officials say. Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said that crews arrived at 797 Old Clemson Road, the address of FN America, LLC, to...
Comments / 0