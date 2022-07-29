Richland Co. Coroner asks public for help identifying deceased man

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire crews are on the scene of a fire reported at a local church. Details are still limited but Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the fire was at the Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church and about 35 firefighters responded. The church is on Crawford Road just off of Fairfield Road and just outside of Columbia. Jenkins said that crews had to temporarily close a block of Fairfield Road to run a water line across.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO