Buffalo man arrested for Criminal Trespass and Resisting Arrest on the Thruway.

Buffalo Man Accused of Spreading Rubbish
A Buffalo man is accused of scattering rubbish in Eldred. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 44-year-old Leon Hughes deposited multiple household items on private property in Eldred. Charges are pending.
West Seneca man arraigned on murder charge
Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to deadly crash on Bailey Avenue
The crash occurred on July 8, 2020 in the area of Bailey Avenue and East Lovejoy Street. A judge found him guilty of one count of second-degree manslaughter in June.
West Seneca Man Charged In Horrific Fatal Stabbing On Edson Street
A man has been charged for grisly stabbing death in West Seneca. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 24-year-old man was arraigned on Saturday afternoon by West Seneca Town Court Justice Shannon Filbert. Jairus J. Kedzierski of West Seneca was arrested on one count of Murder in the Second Degree.
Former dentist sentenced for forcible touching
A former dentist will spend 45 days in jail after admitting to trying to forcibly touch a patient in 2020. 75-year-old Tiberiu V. Sfintescu of Williamsville was sentenced this morning.
'Shots fired!': N.Y. police release bodycam footage of gunfight during foot pursuit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police released body camera footage Wednesday from an incident early Sunday in which a suspect is accused of firing several shots at an officer during a foot chase in the city's Fruit Belt neighborhood, with the officer returning fire. No one was struck during the...
Tonawanda dentist sentenced for attempted forcible touching of female patient
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Tonawanda dentist has been sentenced to jail time for attempted forcible touching of female patient. Tiberiu Sfintescu, 75, of Williamsville was sentenced to 45 days in jail. Sfintescu pleaded guilty to one count of attempted forcible touching (class “B” misdemeanor) in May. As part...
NFPD investigating gunshot victim
At approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, Niagara Falls Police and Niagara Falls Fire departments responded to an address in the 500 block of 19th Street for a report of an unresponsive male. The 59-year-old male had sustained a gunshot wound and was deceased at the scene. NFPD detectives are...
Police: 2 killed in Buffalo car crash
Man arrested for multiple stabbings in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been taken into custody following an overnight incident at a Jamestown wine bar in which he stabbed multiple people, according to Jamestown Police. Codie DJ Swartz, 23, is accused of stabbing several victims at The Wine Cellar around 2 a.m. Saturday. Swartz reportedly led a brief foot pursuit […]
87-year-old man from Town of Wheatfield is missing
Brosseau is 5'6" and 115 lbs. He may be wearing tan pants and a button-down shirt.
Police investigating fatal crash at Broadway and Bailey Avenue
BPD investigating fatal crash
Police: Missing West Seneca man found safe
UPDATE: West Seneca Police announced Sunday in a Facebook post that 22-year-old Joshua Simon has been located safe. WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca Police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing person. Joshua Simon, 22, has not been heard from since July 29, according to police. He is 6’2″ and 230 […]
Buffalo Police locate missing 14-year-old boy
BUFFALO, N.Y. — UPDATE: Buffalo Police say La'Ron Winston, 14, has been located safe and has been reunited with family. This update comes nearly an hour after police posted on Facebook asking for the public's help in locating Winston. Original story:. The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the...
Mayor leads Buffalo delegation for funeral of Rochester police officer
It will be a sad day on Monday in Rochester, where a fallen police officer will be buried with full honors. Mayor Byron Brown will lead a delegation from Buffalo to attend the funeral.
Buffalo Police: 2 people killed following crash near Broadway, Bailey Avenue
Two people are dead after an overnight accident near Broadway and Bailey. Buffalo Police say a Jeep Cherokee collided with a Jeep Liberty at the intersection.
Niagara County Sheriff's Office locate missing Wheatfield man
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — UPDATE: The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says Laurier Brosseau, 87, has been located. Brosseau was reported missing by the sheriff's office early Monday morning on its official Facebook page. The sheriff's office later updated its post saying Brosseau was located in his neighborhood and was being taken care of by first responders.
Crime Stoppers offering reward for suspect
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for any information on a suspect in connection to a homicide in Tonawanda
Firefighters quell flames in downtown Fredonia
Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at 39 East Main Street in Fredonia shortly before 3 pm. The building houses Heenan's Irish Pub. Fredonia firefighters received mutual aid from the city of Dunkirk and Sheridan. The county's FAST Team was initially called, but was later canceled. Fredonia Fire Chief Josh Myers says the call came in as a fire on an exterior wall, and that's what crews found when they reached the scene...
