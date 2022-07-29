ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Buffalo man arrested for Criminal Trespass and Resisting Arrest on the Thruway.

 4 days ago
wesb.com

Buffalo Man Accused of Spreading Rubbish

A Buffalo man is accused of scattering rubbish in Eldred. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 44-year-old Leon Hughes deposited multiple household items on private property in Eldred. Charges are pending.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

West Seneca man arraigned on murder charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A West Seneca man is accused of murder following a stabbing Friday evening. Jairus J. Kedzierski, 24, is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and was arraigned in West Seneca Town Court on Saturday. Investigators say Kedzierski allegedly stabbed a 29-year-old male...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

NFPD investigating gunshot victim

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, Niagara Falls Police and Niagara Falls Fire departments responded to an address in the 500 block of 19th Street for a report of an unresponsive male. The 59-year-old male had sustained a gunshot wound and was deceased at the scene. NFPD detectives are...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Police: 2 killed in Buffalo car crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people have died following a car crash early Sunday morning in the City of Buffalo. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Bailey Avenue. Buffalo Police accident investigators say a Jeep Cherokee was driving south on Bailey Avenue when...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man arrested for multiple stabbings in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been taken into custody following an overnight incident at a Jamestown wine bar in which he stabbed multiple people, according to Jamestown Police. Codie DJ Swartz, 23, is accused of stabbing several victims at The Wine Cellar around 2 a.m. Saturday. Swartz reportedly led a brief foot pursuit […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Police investigating fatal crash at Broadway and Bailey Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight crash that resulted in the death of two people. The crash happened around 1 a.m., as a Jeep Cherokee heading south on Bailey Avenue collided with a Jeep Liberty, according to investigators. Both people inside the Jeep Liberty were pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Police: Missing West Seneca man found safe

UPDATE: West Seneca Police announced Sunday in a Facebook post that 22-year-old Joshua Simon has been located safe. WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca Police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing person. Joshua Simon, 22, has not been heard from since July 29, according to police. He is 6’2″ and 230 […]
WEST SENECA, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police locate missing 14-year-old boy

BUFFALO, N.Y. — UPDATE: Buffalo Police say La'Ron Winston, 14, has been located safe and has been reunited with family. This update comes nearly an hour after police posted on Facebook asking for the public's help in locating Winston. Original story:. The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Niagara County Sheriff's Office locate missing Wheatfield man

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — UPDATE: The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says Laurier Brosseau, 87, has been located. Brosseau was reported missing by the sheriff's office early Monday morning on its official Facebook page. The sheriff's office later updated its post saying Brosseau was located in his neighborhood and was being taken care of by first responders.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Firefighters quell flames in downtown Fredonia

Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at 39 East Main Street in Fredonia shortly before 3 pm. The building houses Heenan's Irish Pub. Fredonia firefighters received mutual aid from the city of Dunkirk and Sheridan. The county's FAST Team was initially called, but was later canceled. Fredonia Fire Chief Josh Myers says the call came in as a fire on an exterior wall, and that's what crews found when they reached the scene...

