Waukee initiates Stage 1 of Water Conservation Plan – reducing irrigation

Des Moines City Councilperson Joe Gatto was the only no vote last week against a guaranteed monthly income pilot project.Catch up fast: Des Moines allocated $500,000 to it.110 recipients will get up to $500 a month for two years and can spend it however they want.Driving the news: There was no discussion at last week's meeting, but Gatto voiced his opposition during a nearly three-hour workshop in June where the idea was first presented to the council."That's why you see a sign every single place you go that says 'Help wanted,' because we keep providing assistance so people don't have...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO