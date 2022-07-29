Waukee initiates Stage 1 of Water Conservation Plan – reducing irrigation

www.waukee.org
weareiowa.com
Waukee activates water conservation plan ahead of high heat next week
At this point the city is asking residents to voluntarily reduce water usage. If water demand outpaces supply, further restrictions might go into effect.
What’s the deal with the squiggles on I-235? Here’s your answer
DES MOINES, Iowa — You may have been wondering what was up with all the construction and tar strips on I-235 lately. According to an Iowa DOT engineer, it’s just routine maintenance. From around downtown Des Moines to the West Mixmaster, you’ll see new tar strips zig-zagging across the road. Tony Gustafson, DOT District One […]
wizmnews.com
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
KCCI.com
Iowa pool will limit capacity next week due to staff shortage
ANKENY, Iowa — You may have trouble getting into an Ankeny pool to beat next week's heat. The city of Ankeny says it's limiting capacity at the Prairie Ridge Aquatic Center to 450 people starting Monday because of staffing shortages. The pool will close for the season on Aug....
Des Moines' guaranteed income project gets one 'no' vote
Des Moines City Councilperson Joe Gatto was the only no vote last week against a guaranteed monthly income pilot project.Catch up fast: Des Moines allocated $500,000 to it.110 recipients will get up to $500 a month for two years and can spend it however they want.Driving the news: There was no discussion at last week's meeting, but Gatto voiced his opposition during a nearly three-hour workshop in June where the idea was first presented to the council."That's why you see a sign every single place you go that says 'Help wanted,' because we keep providing assistance so people don't have...
iheart.com
Iowa DOT Reports High Number Of Highway Spills
(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation says so far this year, they've logged more than 800 reports of debris on highways. The D-O-T says that includes tires, ladders, couches, construction materials and other items. The D-O-T is reminding drivers to make sure items are secured with straps, ropes bungee cords for heavy items. They recommend netting or a tarp for loose, items such as tree clippings.
In Iowa, You No Longer Need a Permit To Sell Guns Across the Road from the Governor's Mansion
A new law signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds limiting local governments' power to regulate home businesses is letting her neighbors open a home-based gun dealership without the need for a city permit. This past Wednesday, the Des Moines Register reports, the Des Moines Zoning Board of Adjustment was supposed...
Iowans can get $500 monthly in basic income pilot project
The Mid-Iowa Health Foundation's new basic income pilot program, coming to the Des Moines, Iowa, area this fall, could give Iowans up to $500 monthly.
KCCI.com
'It's just hard to take': Another Iowa long-term care facility will soon close
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Another long-term care facility will soon close its doors. The facility inside the Greene County Medical Center will close by Sept. 28. It is among 12 facilities in the state the have closed or are on the verge of closing. It was a difficult decision, but...
theperrynews.com
Fires burn on U.S. Interstate 80 between De Soto, West Des Moines
Area firefighters are battling a line of grass fires at this hour that ignited along U.S. Interstate 80 Saturday evening between De Soto and West Des Moines, according to public service radio traffic. The Dallas County Sheriff’s office 911 dispatch center began receiving a flood of calls about 6 p.m....
KCCI.com
Iowa DNR: Thousands of fish dying in Iowa lakes due to algae blooms
HUMESTON, Iowa — Thousands of fish are going belly up in Iowa because of algae blooms. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said it happened at the Humeston Reservoir. It's not just ugly. Some people near the area are worried about their health because of the smell. The DNR...
Iowa manufacturing company shows why economy isn’t growing
In Pella, IA, Vermeer manufactures agricultural and industrial equipment. The company with 4,000 employees says demand is high – so high that it needs to hire hundreds more workers to meet it. But finding them is a challenge – as is navigating ongoing supply chain roadblocks. Vermeer says it could be contributing more to the GDP which has now fallen two quarters in a row.July 28, 2022.
Des Moines church helps parents with school shopping, rising prices
DES MOINES, Iowa — The summer may be winding down but at Hope Fest the excitement for school is back. Hundreds of families flocked near Drake Park as Des Moines church Palabra Viva Iowa hosted their annual back to school celebration event. “We are here to bless our community. That is our intention behind it,” […]
kniakrls.com
New OHV Law in Effect
A new state law went into effect July 1 pertaining to Off Highway Vehicles, or OHV’s. The new law was passed to create a state-wide uniform law for OHV owners and riders. All OHV’s must be registered to operate on Iowa’s roadways. Marion County Recorder Naomi Ellis tells KNIA-KRLS News in the past each city could have had their own rules and restrictions with additional fees. The Knoxville ordinance is still in effect, and vehicles can only be ridden between sunrise and sunset.
KCJJ
Regent warns Iowa State about “politically charged” climate science major
An Iowa State Regent is warning Iowa State University officials about what she says could be a “politically charged” major. School officials were looking for permission to add a new bachelor of science degree in climate science this fall. But when seeking approval from the Board of Regents on Wednesday, Regent Nancy Boettger warned that the degree may fall under Iowa’s new law about teaching “controversial” subjects at the state’s Regent universities. She said climate change is a “very politically charged topic” which may run afoul of new “freedom of speech” rules on-campus that force school officials to respect the political views of students with differing opinions.
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 1
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. A minor driver was traveling on Grand Prairie Parkway in West Des Moines when a vehicle with a trailer, driven by Pamela Maeyaert of Eugene, Oregon, struck the minor’s vehicle. No injuries were reported. Damage to the minor’s vehicle was estimated at $2,000.
Iowa Paid $3,178,644, Defending Branstad, In Godfrey Case
(Des Moines, IA) — The State of Iowa spent nearly three-point-two million dollars in the nearly one decade of defense of former Governor Terry Branstad’s attempt to replace the state’s Workers Compensation Commissioner. The state’s Executive Council has approved the final payment of 371-thousand dollars to the Des Moines law firm that represented Branstad. Former Workers Compensation Commissioner Christopher Godfrey filed a lawsuit in 2012 accusing Branstad of singling him out because he was gay, pressuring him to resign, then cutting his salary by a third when he refused. In 2019, a jury awarded Godfrey one-and-a-half million dollars. Two years later, the Iowa Supreme Court tossed out the jury’s verdict, ruling that there was no evidence to prove Branstad is anti-gay.
desmoinesparent.com
Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa
Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa. A lesson that should be taught in all new parent classes is the amount of clothing your children will go through. The newborn clothes, growth spurts, stains, and the list goes on. I have been slowly learning all these lessons as a mom of two. So I knew I needed to find kids consignment stores to continue to clothe my children. Read on to find out about consignment stores and events for children in Des Moines, Iowa.
Hot air balloon strikes power line in Indianola, injuring 4
INDIANOLA, Iowa — A hot air balloon accidently struck a powerline during a pre-dawn flight Saturday morning at the National Balloon Classic, leaving a pilot and three people injured. According to the executive director of the event, once the balloon hit the transmission line the pilot in command immediately...
kjan.com
Character Counts awards presented Friday night: Schuler Elem. & SWIPCO were winners
(Altoona, Iowa) – Recipients of the 2022 Iowa Character Counts Awards were announced and presented with their respective awards during an event held Friday, July 29, 2022, at Prairie Meadows Event Center in Altoona. The event was sponsored by the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University in Des Moines. Among the recipients, was Schuler Elementary School in Atlantic, for “School of Character,” and the Southwest Iowa Planning Council, for “Business/Organization of Character.” LuAnn Kustra, of Carroll, won the “Adult Citizen of Character” award.
