MLB Trade Rumors: Astros Eye Josh Bell amid 'Yuli Gurriel's Slippage' and Mets Buzz

With hours to go before the 6 p.m. ET trade deadline, the San Diego Padres appear to be the front-runner in the Juan Soto sweepstakes. Per Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post, there is a "growing sense" around the league that the Padres will land the 23-year-old All-Star and perhaps get Josh Bell in the same package from the Washington Nationals.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO