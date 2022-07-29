MLB Trade Rumors: Astros Eye Josh Bell amid 'Yuli Gurriel's Slippage' and Mets Buzz

bleacherreport.com
Noah Syndergaard Rumors: Phillies, Braves, Blue Jays Linked as Trade Is 'More Likely'
A trade of starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard by the Los Angeles Angels has reportedly become "more likely" ahead of Tuesday's 2022 MLB trade deadline. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Monday the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays have shown interest in the 2016 All-Star, who's posted a 3.83 ERA across 15 starts for L.A. this season.
Bleacher Report
Yankees Rumors: Juan Soto Trade Talks with Nationals Have 'No Traction'
It doesn't look like Juan Soto will become a member of the New York Yankees before Tuesday's trade deadline. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the Bronx Bombers checked in with the Washington Nationals on Sunday, but "there's no traction on talks regarding Soto." While the Yankees apparently "love" the superstar, Washington sees Yankees prospect Anthony Volpe "as a very good major-leaguer, not the star others do."
Bleacher Report
Cubs Trade Rumors: Blue Jays Eye Ian Happ After George Springer's Injury
Amid injury concerns for George Springer, the Toronto Blue Jays are seeking to upgrade their outfield prior to the trade deadline. Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Blue Jays are interested in Chicago Cubs' All-Star Ian Happ in part because of his ability to play center field. Springer sat out...
Bleacher Report
Yankees Trade Rumors: NYY Checked on Marlins' Pablo Lopez, 'Found the Price High'
The New York Yankees reportedly checked on the availability of Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez ahead of Tuesday's 2022 MLB trade deadline. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the Yanks "found the price high" on Lopez, who's compiled a 3.41 ERA across 21 starts for the Marlins this season.
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: 'Growing Sense' Juan Soto, Josh Bell Are Traded to Padres
With hours to go before the 6 p.m. ET trade deadline, the San Diego Padres appear to be the front-runner in the Juan Soto sweepstakes. Per Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post, there is a "growing sense" around the league that the Padres will land the 23-year-old All-Star and perhaps get Josh Bell in the same package from the Washington Nationals.
Bleacher Report
MLB Trade Rumors: Red Sox, Giants Unlikely to Be ‘Pure Sellers’ at Deadline
The Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants have fallen out of playoff contention in recent weeks, but neither is expected to be "pure sellers" before Tuesday's trade deadline, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. They are each "reluctant to concede" on the 2022 season and want to bounce...
Bleacher Report
MLB Trade Rumors: Frankie Montas Interests Cardinals amid Yankees Buzz
The New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals are among the teams interested in Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline, per reports. Montas is perhaps the best starting pitcher available after Cincinnati Reds star Luis Castillo was traded to the Seattle Mariners earlier...
Bleacher Report
Red Sox Rumors: Players Frustrated Front Office Did Nothing to Fix 'Glaring Holes'
Boston Red Sox players are reportedly unhappy with the moves the front office has made leading up to Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. According to John Tomase of NBC Sports Boston, there is frustration within the locker room that nothing has been done to address the team's "glaring" and "obvious holes."
Bleacher Report
Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Dodgers, Padres, Cardinals Seen as Finalists for Nationals OF
The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching, and the sweepstakes for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto is reportedly heating up. According to MLB insider Jim Bowden, the three teams considered finalists to land Soto are the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals. Teams have until 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday to get a deal done.
Bleacher Report
Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Padres' C.J. Abrams, Top Prospects Available in Talks
As the Washington Nationals continue to decide if they are going to trade Juan Soto, we now have some idea of what the San Diego Padres will be willing to deal for the two-time All-Star. Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Padres are willing to discuss C.J. Abrams, Adrian Morejón...
Bleacher Report
Red Sox Rumors: J.D. Martinez Expected to Be Traded Regardless of Team's Performance
Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez is expected to be traded by MLB's Aug. 2 deadline, even if the club turns things around and starts performing better, according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. An American League executive told Speier that he believes Martinez is "as good as gone."
Bleacher Report
Red Sox Trade Rumors: Boston 'Seriously' Considering Offers on JD Martinez, Veterans
The Boston Red Sox are considering dealing some of their veterans ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, including five-time All-Star JD Martinez. Jon Heyman of the New York Post also reported that catcher Christian Vazquez and starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, who are impending free agents like Martinez, could be on the move.
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Frankie Montas Market 'Focused on' Yankees, Cardinals, Blue Jays
Three teams have distanced themselves from the pack in the race for Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Sunday that Montas' market is "focused" on the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. The Seattle Mariners...
MLB・
Bleacher Report
MLB Twitter Bashes Mike Rizzo, Nationals for Trade Package for Juan Soto, Josh Bell
The San Diego Padres pulled it off. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the Padres are acquiring Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals. Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Eric Hosmer will be heading to Washington as well. Depending on whether they re-sign Soto,...
Bleacher Report
Report: Juan Soto, Josh Bell Traded to Padres; Nationals to Get C.J. Abrams, More
The San Diego Padres agreed to acquire star right fielder Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals ahead of MLB's trade deadline Thursday, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Washington will receive shortstop C.J. Abrams, pitcher MacKenzie Gore, outfielder Robert Hassell III, outfielder James Wood, pitcher Jarlin...
Bleacher Report
Padres' Updated 2022 Lineup, Payroll After Reported Juan Soto, Josh Bell Trade
The San Diego Padres reportedly provided a massive boost to their World Series chances with a blockbuster deal to acquire superstar outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. ESPN's Jeff Passan provided details of the agreement, which is still...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jose Quintana Traded to Cardinals; Pirates Get Johan Oviedo, More
It isn't Juan Soto, but the St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly adding a notable piece to their roster Monday ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. St. Louis acquired left-hander Jose Quintana and reliever Chris Stratton from the Pittsburgh Pirates for right-hander Johan Oviedo and infielder Malcom Nunez, according to Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic.
Bleacher Report
Nats' Juan Soto on Trade Rumors: 'I'm Just Another Player, Another Employee Here'
Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto addressed his feelings concerning the flurry of rumors about his future ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Soto homered in Monday night's 7-3 loss to the New York Mets in what could end up being his final game with the Nats. "I feel good where...
Bleacher Report
Mets Trade Rumors: NY Still Pursuing Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez, Christian Vazquez
The New York Mets are reportedly "in on" Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez and catcher Christian Vazquez ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, according to SNY's Andy Martino. Per that report, "nothing is imminent" in potential trade talks, however. Both players would be potential rentals for a World Series...
