‘The Home Edit’ Hosts & CESAR Canine Cuisine on How to Transition to a Pet-Friendly Workplace

“Get Organized with the Home Edit” is one of Netflix’s hottest, most binge-worthy shows, featuring expert organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin.

The show has built quite a huge fanbase, with 6.4 million followers on Instagram and some impressive celebrity clientele, from Reese Witherspoon to Khloé Kardashian.

Next up, the organizational duo is partnering with the CESAR brand to show how easy the transition to a pet-friendly workplace can be.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with the pair to learn more, asking what it means to have your dog by your side during the workday.

Clea shared, “Personally, I’m going through a cancer journey right now and having my dogs around as my emotional support animals… it's everything… So the CESAR® HIRE MY DOG™ program, they have a whole ‘pets work at work’ toolkit and you can send it right off to the powers that be… to make your workplace dog-compatible.”

Joanna shared some tips for a pet-friendly workspace, explaining, “Have some clear bins with all the dog food ready to go so you can easily grab what you need or see when you’re running low.”

Clea added, “Have dog zones for supplies, leashes, toys, so there isn’t any mess in the workplace.”

Teplin continued, “The last one is you want to make sure you have a cleanup zone under the sink for any accidents… You’re ready to go.”

Clea pointed out, “Fifty-eight percent of people say that dogs make the best co-workers and aren’t you shocked that it’s not 100% of people?”

Rachel confessed, “I used to be that person… and then I got a dog and then I was like, ‘I can’t believe I’ve been depriving myself of this love and happiness for this long.’”

