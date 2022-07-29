New Britain boy gifted BMX bicycle thanks to Big Brother, Bristol, area businesses

www.bristolpress.com
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Wendy Ayala, 37, 61 Rollins Rd., Bristol, traveling too fast conditions, evade resp-prop damage/injury, failure to keep right-curve/intersect. Ricardo Cruz-Rivera, 22, 30 Summer St. Apt. 4, Bristol, failure to insure private motor vehicle. Nicholas Louis Danthony, 49, 1 Pleasant View Ave., Oakville, assault pb sfty/emt/transt/hlth, second-degree breach of peace second-degree...
Bristol Press
Benedict Carmen Vetrano Jr.
Benedict Carmen Vetrano, Jr., 82, of Bristol, died on Friday (July 29, 2022). Ben was born April 29, 1940 in Bristol, and was the only child of the late Isabel (Audiano) and Benedict C. Vetrano, Sr. Ben grew up in Bristol and attended St. Anthony’s School, where he graduated from high school. Ben continued his education at Villanova University, and ran the family business, B. Vetrano Inc, one of the first beer distributors in Connecticut, until 2001.
Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
Bristol Press
Alice M. (Duchaine) Ricker
Alice M. (Duchaine) Ricker, 94, of Farmington, died on Thursday (July 28, 2022) at Farmington Station. Alice was born in Bristol on Feb. 29, 1928 and was a daughter of the late Thomas and Alice (Rioux) Duchaine. She formerly lived in Bristol and Burlington and worked as a school nurse, and owned and operated the former Village Spirit Shop in Burlington. She enjoyed staying active and volunteering for various organizations including the Burlington Senior Center, Collinsville Axe Museum, and election days in Burlington.
Bristol Press
Bomb threat at Lake Compounce found to be 'non-credible,' police say
BRISTOL – Lake Compounce received a bomb threat late Monday. Police early Tuesday released limited details of the event, saying the threat was eventually determined to be “non-credible.”. According to police, officers around 8:25 p.m. were dispatched to the park– which has an address of 185 Enterprise Drive...
Bristol Press
Elaine Helen Pappas
Elaine Helen Pappas, 60, of Bristol, born on Sept. 1, 1961, departed her earthly home on July 28, 2022, wrapped in the arms of her loving Lord, Jesus Christ. She attended Bristol schools and graduated from Bristol Central High School in 1979 prior to attending the University of Connecticut. She was a life-long member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Bristol.
NECN
4 Shot on Main Street in Hartford: Police
Four people were shot in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and found a woman in her twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition,...
Bristol Press
Bristol issues extreme heat advisory
BRISTOL – The City of Bristol has issued an extreme heat advisory this week, advising residents to take advantage of cooling centers if needed. The advisory was issued on the Mayor’s Office and Bristol All Heart social media pages. “Extreme heat advisory Aug. 2 through Aug. 4 and...
WTNH.com
Before summer ends, take the family tubing down the Farmington River
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a local spot where you can thrill out or chill out before summer comes to an end. “This is tubing down the Farmington River with Farmington River Tubing,” said employee Jeremy Harraden. Farmington River Tubing has been around for 38 years,...
Eyewitness News
No one should go hungry and in Simsbury, they don’t have to thanks to the women of the fire company.
The state will be launching a new program to administer the monkeypox vaccine starting August 1. The first case was confirmed in Connecticut July 5th, now there are at least 28 cases. Updated: 23 hours ago. Child tax credit deadline ends Sunday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched...
Eyewitness News
Wallingford resident dies in motorcycle crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This evening the North haven Police Department responded to a crash involving a collision between a small SUV and a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle, a resident of Wallingford, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries. They were later pronounced deceased...
Thomaston is Home to the Biggest Fish I Ever Caught
Have you seen the photo of the massive fish that a lucky angler hauled out of Lake Lillinonah recently? It's a beast, and I certainly will be thinking about it the next time I dip my toes into any fresh water here in Connecticut. Have you ever caught a fish that big? I caught a monster once, and it was in Thomaston of all places.
Bristol Press
Southington's Italian American Festival draws 10,000 people this past weekend
SOUTHINGTON – The 17th Italian American Festival drew 10,000 people to lower Center Street over this past weekend according to event organizers, who said crowds were wowed by fireworks and the Italian Mass and procession. The fireworks were held on Friday night, the first day of the festival, shooting...
'It's very, very heartbreaking.' Community remembers slain Bridgeport teen as gentle and caring friend
Zion Burton, 15, was shot to death during a party at a church hall in Fairfield.
Bristol Press
'Night at the Museum' supports heritage tourism at Lock Museum of America
PLYMOUTH – The Lock Museum of America held its “Night at the Museum” event Saturday evening as a means of celebrating local history in its mission to continue drawing visitors to the Terryville area and encouraging “heritage tourism.”. “We’ve lived in town for 33 years and...
Register Citizen
These CT state parks reached parking capacity Sunday
Several state parks have closed to new vehicles on Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Scantic River State Park in Enfield was the first to close to visitors about 10:45 a.m., followed by Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union just before noon. Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown closed just before 1 p.m.
Register Citizen
Accused of killing mom and grandfather, former CT resident Nathan Carman is ‘a danger to this family,’ letter states
Relatives of former Connecticut resident Nathan Carman — who say he killed his mother and grandfather for money — wrote a letter to prosecutors saying that he may seek retribution against them if he is let out of jail. The letter, filed Friday, is expected to be used...
newbritainindependent.com
Happening in New Britain Aug 1st to 7th
New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, August 1, 2022 to Sunday, August 7th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to email information on the event to newbritainprogressive@gmail.com. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of 7/29/2022. City meetings are as they were posted on the City Clerk’s website as of 7/29/2022. With changes that may occur because of weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
Suspicious package prompts evacuations in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police bomb squad deemed a device found inside a group home in Old Saybrook Monday morning as safe, police said. Old Saybrook police responded to the group home on Anchorage Lane around 10 a.m. for the report of a hazardous device found in a resident’s room. The group […]
