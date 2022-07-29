ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain boy gifted BMX bicycle thanks to Big Brother, Bristol, area businesses

Bristol Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bristolpress.com

Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Wendy Ayala, 37, 61 Rollins Rd., Bristol, traveling too fast conditions, evade resp-prop damage/injury, failure to keep right-curve/intersect. Ricardo Cruz-Rivera, 22, 30 Summer St. Apt. 4, Bristol, failure to insure private motor vehicle. Nicholas Louis Danthony, 49, 1 Pleasant View Ave., Oakville, assault pb sfty/emt/transt/hlth, second-degree breach of peace second-degree...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Benedict Carmen Vetrano Jr.

Benedict Carmen Vetrano, Jr., 82, of Bristol, died on Friday (July 29, 2022). Ben was born April 29, 1940 in Bristol, and was the only child of the late Isabel (Audiano) and Benedict C. Vetrano, Sr. Ben grew up in Bristol and attended St. Anthony’s School, where he graduated from high school. Ben continued his education at Villanova University, and ran the family business, B. Vetrano Inc, one of the first beer distributors in Connecticut, until 2001.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Alice M. (Duchaine) Ricker

Alice M. (Duchaine) Ricker, 94, of Farmington, died on Thursday (July 28, 2022) at Farmington Station. Alice was born in Bristol on Feb. 29, 1928 and was a daughter of the late Thomas and Alice (Rioux) Duchaine. She formerly lived in Bristol and Burlington and worked as a school nurse, and owned and operated the former Village Spirit Shop in Burlington. She enjoyed staying active and volunteering for various organizations including the Burlington Senior Center, Collinsville Axe Museum, and election days in Burlington.
FARMINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bomb threat at Lake Compounce found to be 'non-credible,' police say

BRISTOL – Lake Compounce received a bomb threat late Monday. Police early Tuesday released limited details of the event, saying the threat was eventually determined to be “non-credible.”. According to police, officers around 8:25 p.m. were dispatched to the park– which has an address of 185 Enterprise Drive...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Elaine Helen Pappas

Elaine Helen Pappas, 60, of Bristol, born on Sept. 1, 1961, departed her earthly home on July 28, 2022, wrapped in the arms of her loving Lord, Jesus Christ. She attended Bristol schools and graduated from Bristol Central High School in 1979 prior to attending the University of Connecticut. She was a life-long member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Bristol.
BRISTOL, CT
NECN

4 Shot on Main Street in Hartford: Police

Four people were shot in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and found a woman in her twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition,...
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol issues extreme heat advisory

BRISTOL – The City of Bristol has issued an extreme heat advisory this week, advising residents to take advantage of cooling centers if needed. The advisory was issued on the Mayor’s Office and Bristol All Heart social media pages. “Extreme heat advisory Aug. 2 through Aug. 4 and...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Wallingford resident dies in motorcycle crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This evening the North haven Police Department responded to a crash involving a collision between a small SUV and a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle, a resident of Wallingford, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries. They were later pronounced deceased...
WALLINGFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Thomaston is Home to the Biggest Fish I Ever Caught

Have you seen the photo of the massive fish that a lucky angler hauled out of Lake Lillinonah recently? It's a beast, and I certainly will be thinking about it the next time I dip my toes into any fresh water here in Connecticut. Have you ever caught a fish that big? I caught a monster once, and it was in Thomaston of all places.
THOMASTON, CT
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
Register Citizen

These CT state parks reached parking capacity Sunday

Several state parks have closed to new vehicles on Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Scantic River State Park in Enfield was the first to close to visitors about 10:45 a.m., followed by Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union just before noon. Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown closed just before 1 p.m.
ENFIELD, CT
newbritainindependent.com

Happening in New Britain Aug 1st to 7th

New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, August 1, 2022 to Sunday, August 7th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to email information on the event to newbritainprogressive@gmail.com. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of 7/29/2022. City meetings are as they were posted on the City Clerk’s website as of 7/29/2022. With changes that may occur because of weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Suspicious package prompts evacuations in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police bomb squad deemed a device found inside a group home in Old Saybrook Monday morning as safe, police said. Old Saybrook police responded to the group home on Anchorage Lane around 10 a.m. for the report of a hazardous device found in a resident’s room. The group […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT

Community Policy